Prospect Capital's Detailed Dividend And NAV Sustainability Analysis - Part 1 (Includes Remaining Fiscal Year 2019 Monthly Dividend Projection)

Summarized results, in regards to PSEC's dividend sustainability for fiscal year 2019, are stated within the "Conclusions Drawn" section. I also provide my current PSEC recommendation and price target.

The first test analyzes PSEC's NII which is based on GAAP. The next two tests analyze PSEC's net ICTI and cumulative UTI which are based on IRC methodologies.

Following continued requests due to recent earnings, Part 1 of this article analyzes PSEC's dividend sustainability by performing three tests based on recent (and projected) quarterly results.

Author's Note: This two-part article is a very detailed analysis of Prospect Capital Corp.'s (PSEC) dividend and net asset value ("NAV") sustainability. I have continued to cover this "in-depth" topic due to the number of readers who have specifically requested such an analysis be performed on PSEC at periodic intervals. There was an even greater number of requests for this specific analysis this quarter due to PSEC's recent earnings report. For readers who just want the summarized conclusions/results, I would suggest to scroll down to the "Conclusions Drawn" section at the bottom of each part of the article.

Focus of Article:

The focus of PART 1 of this article is to provide a detailed analysis with supporting documentation (via three tests) on the dividend sustainability of PSEC for the remainder of fiscal year 2019 (monthly dividend through June 2019). This analysis will be provided after a brief overview of PSEC's regulated investment company ("RIC") classification per the Internal Revenue Code ("IRC"). I will be performing three dividend sustainability tests within PART 1 of this article. The first test will focus on PSEC's net investment income ("NII"). This test will be termed "TEST 1". The next two tests will focus on PSEC's net investment company taxable income ("ICTI") and cumulative undistributed taxable income ("UTI"). These two tests will be termed "TEST 2" and "TEST 3".

Understanding the tax and dividend payout characteristics of PSEC will provide investors with an overall better understanding of the business development company ("BDC") sector as a whole. From reading this article, investors will better understand how a RIC per the IRC comes up with the company's current dividend per share rate and specific signs when an impending increase or decrease should occur. For readers who like to pursue more active investing strategies, understanding/being provided this information can enhance one's total return (or minimize one's total loss) on a stock by more appropriately timing market purchases and/or sales.

At the end of PART 1 of this article, there will be a conclusion based on the results obtained from TEST 1-TEST 3 about the dividend sustainability of PSEC through the end of fiscal year 2019 (through June 2019). I will also provide my current PSEC price target and BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation. PART 2 transitions to a more "forward-looking", longer-term dividend sustainability analysis and will discuss some topics/trends to consider in a net rising interest rate environment.

Also, I welcome reader's requests when it comes to which BDC peer's dividend sustainability analysis I will provide next quarter. Similar feedback/requests by readers earlier in calendar year 2018 ultimately lead to this type of analysis being performed on Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC), Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN), NEWTEK Business Services Corp. (NEWT), and TPG Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX). All I ask is to please choose a BDC I currently cover with the exception of Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC). SLRC continues to provide insufficient IRC disclosures to calculate net ICTI and cumulative UTI. A complete list of the BDC stocks I currently cover is provided later in the article.

Side Note: It should be noted PSEC's fiscal year-end, based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), is June 30th of a given year. However, PSEC's tax year-end, based on IRC methodologies, is August 31st of a given year. Readers should understand there is a two-month "gap" per se between PSEC's GAAP fiscal year-end and the company's IRC tax year-end as the analysis is presented below. Due to recent events, understanding this distinction is important.

Brief Discussion of PSEC's RIC Classification per the IRC:

In prior articles, I have discussed PSEC's RIC classification per the IRC in detail. This included specific provisions that PSEC must adhere by to remain in RIC compliance. There is one specific provision which pertains to PSEC's dividend sustainability that should be mentioned. As a RIC, PSEC is required to distribute to shareholders at least 90% of the company's "ICTI" and "net capital gains" (in excess of its capital loss carryforward balance; if applicable) in any given tax year in order to be eligible for the tax benefits allowed in regards to this type of entity (dividends paid deduction at the corporate level). When these two figures are combined, this comprises PSEC's net ICTI which is also known as the company's annual distribution requirement ("ADR"). There is one specific exclusion to this rule which is mentioned later in the article (the "spillback provision"). Readers can take a look back at the following Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) article for a further discussion of this topic:

Two Main Factors PSEC Considers Regarding Dividend Distributions:

Management continues to either state or imply PSEC's dividend is mainly based on the following two factors:

First Factor: Intend to cover the company's monthly dividend payout level with NII ("expected NII" over the foreseeable future)

Second Factor: Intend to cover the company's annual dividend payout level with net ICTI/cumulative UTI

The first factor will focus on PSEC's NII and be analyzed via TEST 1. The second factor will focus on PSEC's net ICTI and cumulative UTI and be analyzed via TEST 2 and TEST 3, respectively. Readers should understand these distinctions as the three tests are provided below.

First Main Factor - Intend to Cover the Company's Dividend Payout Level with NII:

To test management's first main factor, I believe it is necessary to analyze and discuss PSEC's prior quarterly NII figures to see if the company's dividend distributions were covered. This will lead to a better understanding of why PSEC needed to reduce the company's monthly dividend per share rate heading into the fall of 2017 (fiscal year 2018). I also believe it is desirable to analyze and discuss my projected PSEC NII figures for the next several quarters to see if the company's projected dividend distributions will be covered.

Table 1 below shows PSEC's reported annual NII for the fiscal year 2016, 2017, and 2018. Table 1 also shows my projected PSEC NII for the fiscal first-fourth quarters of 2019. This table compares PSEC's NII figure to the company's dividend distributions figure showing the quarterly/annual underpayment (overpayment).

Table 1 - PSEC NII Analysis (GAAP Based on GAAP Fiscal Year-End Timeframes)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using PSEC data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database)

Table 1 will be the main source of information as TEST 1 is analyzed below. Now let us begin PSEC's dividend sustainability analysis.

TEST 1 - Quarterly/Annual NII Versus Quarterly/Annual Distributions Analysis:

See Red References "C, D, E, (D / C)" in Table 1 Above Next to the June 30, 2019 Column

Using Table 1 above as a reference, I take PSEC's quarterly/annual "NII" figure (see red reference "C") and subtract this amount by the quarterly/annual "distributions from NII" figure (see red reference "D"). If PSEC's red reference "C" is greater than the company's red reference "D", then PSEC technically had enough quarterly/annual NII to pay out the company's dividend distributions for a particular quarter. If PSEC's red reference "C" is less than the company's red reference "D", then the company technically did not have enough quarterly/annual NII to pay out its dividend distributions for a particular quarter/year.

TEST 1 - Analysis and Results:

Still using Table 1 above as a reference, PSEC reported NII of $371.1 million, $306.1 million, and $286.9 million for the fiscal year 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively. In comparison, PSEC had dividend distributions of ($356.1 million), ($359.0 million), and ($277.2 million), respectively. When calculated, PSEC had an underpayment (overpayment) of NII of $15.0 million, ($52.9) million, and $9.6 million for the fiscal year 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively. This calculates to an annual dividend distributions payout ratio of 96%, 117%, and 97%, respectively (see red reference "(D / C)"). As such, PSEC had a minor underpayment, notable overpayment, and minor underpayment of NII for the fiscal year 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively.

In my opinion, considering TEST 1 on a "standalone basis", this evidence supports the notion there was mounting pressure for PSEC to reduce the company's dividend per share rate heading into fiscal year 2018. Moving to fiscal year 2018, it should be noted PSEC's fiscal first quarter of 2018 had two months where the higher dividend rate of $0.0833 per share was recorded. During PSEC's fiscal second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018 (the first three quarters when the reduced $0.06 monthly dividend per share rate was accrued for each month), the company had an underpayment of NII. I believe this should be seen as more of a positive catalyst/trend.

Let us now take a look at my projection for PSEC's NII for the fiscal first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2019. I am currently projecting PSEC will report NII of $74.9 million, $76.3 million, $77.6 million, and $75.9 million for the fiscal first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2019, respectively. In comparison, I am projecting PSEC will have dividend distributions of ($65.7) million, ($66.0) million, ($66.3) million, and ($66.5) million, respectively. When calculated, I am currently projecting PSEC will have an underpayment of NII of $9.2 million, $10.3 million, $11.3 million, and $9.4 million for the fiscal first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2019, respectively. When combined, this calculates to an annual dividend distributions payout ratio of 87% which would be considered a modest underpayment of NII.

The projected increase in PSEC's annual NII for fiscal year 2019, when compared to fiscal year 2018, is mainly due to the fact nearly 90% of the company's debt investments are "floating-rate" in nature (including underlying investments within its collateralized loan obligation [CLO] portfolio) which have recently benefited from a rise in the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") partially offset by a recent increase in non-accruals.

However, TEST 1 does not specifically account for PSEC's net ICTI figures/cumulative UTI balances. As such, TEST 2 and TEST 3 will now be performed to gain further clarity on PSEC's dividend sustainability.

Second Main Factor - Intend to Cover the Company's Annual Dividend Payout Level with Net ICTI/Cumulative UTI:

To fully understand and accurately project a BDC's dividend sustainability, one must understand the subtle, yet identifiable differences between a company's NII and net ICTI figures/cumulative balances. NII is a GAAP figure which is based on the accrual method of accounting. ICTI and net ICTI are IRC figures which are "generally" based on the cash method of accounting (some exceptions to this notion [for instance payment-in-kind income and differing depreciation/amortization time tables], but I am keeping it simple for this discussion).

In order for PSEC to come up with a proper ICTI figure, there are specific GAAP to IRC adjustments (reversals) that need to be performed each quarter. Income and expense recognition of certain accounting transactions differ between GAAP and the IRC (book versus tax accounting treatments). Due to the fact this topic has been discussed, at length, in prior PSEC articles, further discussion of these adjustments is unwarranted.

Once PSEC's ICTI is known, one adds all net capital gains to this figure (if a capital loss carryforward balance does not exist). Net capital gains consist of realized short-term net capital gains in excess of realized long-term net capital losses for each tax year. Since PSEC had a material capital loss carryforward balance as of 8/31/2018, this balance will continue to remain $0 over the foreseeable future, even if PSEC realizes material net capital gains on the company's debt/equity investments. After this calculation, PSEC's net ICTI figure is known.

To test management's second main factor, I believe it is necessary to analyze and discuss PSEC's prior annual net ICTI figures to see if the company's dividend distributions were covered. This includes PSEC using the company's cumulative UTI balance on any annual net ICTI overpayments. This will lead to an even greater understanding of why PSEC needed to reduce the company's monthly dividend per share rate heading into the fall of 2017 (fiscal year 2018). I also believe it is desirable to analyze and discuss my projected PSEC net ICTI figures for fiscal year 2019 to see if the company's projected dividend distributions will be covered.

Table 2 below shows PSEC's annual net ICTI for the fiscal year 2016, 2017, and 2018. Table 2 also shows my projected PSEC net ICTI for the fiscal first-fourth quarters of 2019. This table compares PSEC's net ICTI figure to the company's dividend distributions figure showing the quarterly/annual underpayment (overpayment). Table 2 below then shows PSEC's cumulative UTI balance for the same timeframe. Table 2 is providing IRC information based on GAAP fiscal year-end timeframes to better compare and contrast PSEC's NII (discussed within TEST 1 above) to the company's net ICTI (discussed within TEST 2 below).

Table 2 - PSEC Net ICTI and Cumulative UTI Analysis (IRC Methodologies Based on GAAP Fiscal Year-End Timeframes)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using PSEC data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1])

Table 2 will be the main source of information as TEST 2 and TEST 3 are analyzed below. Now let us begin the next phase of PSEC's dividend sustainability analysis.

TEST 2 - Quarterly/Annual Net ICTI Versus Quarterly/Annual Distributions Analysis:

See Red References "K, D, L, (D / K)" in Table 2 Above Next to the June 30, 2019 Column

Using Table 2 above as a reference, I take PSEC's quarterly/annual "net ICTI" figure (see red reference "K") and subtract this amount by the quarterly/annual "distributions from net ICTI" figure (see red reference "D"). If PSEC's red reference "K" is greater than the company's red reference "D", then PSEC technically had enough quarterly/annual net ICTI to pay out the company's dividend distributions for a particular quarter/year. Any excess net ICTI left over, after accounting for the dividend distributions, would be added to PSEC's cumulative UTI balance. This particular balance will be further discussed within TEST 3 later in the article. If PSEC's red reference "K" is less than the company's red reference "D", then the company technically did not have enough quarterly/annual net ICTI to pay out its dividend distributions for a particular quarter/year and must use a portion of the remaining cumulative UTI balance (or add to the deficit balance) to help with the overpayment.

TEST 2 - Analysis and Results:

Still using Table 2 above as a reference, PSEC reported net ICTI of $377.4 million and $280.0 million for the fiscal year 2016 and 2017, respectively. I am projecting PSEC had net ICTI of $280.5 million for the fiscal year 2018 (final taxation figures have yet to be provided by management). In comparison, PSEC had dividend distributions of ($356.1) million, ($359.0) million, and ($277.2) million, respectively. When calculated, PSEC had an underpayment (overpayment) of net ICTI of $21.3 million and ($79.0) million for the fiscal year 2016 and 2017, respectively (see red reference "L"). I am projecting PSEC had an underpayment of net ICTI of $3.2 million for the fiscal year 2018. This calculates to a quarterly dividend distributions payout ratio of 94%, 128%, and 99%, respectively (see red reference "(D / K)"). As such, PSEC had a minor underpayment and notable overpayment of net ICTI for the fiscal year 2016 and 2017, respectively. I am projecting PSEC had a minor underpayment of net ICTI for fiscal year 2018.

Management did not provide any IRC amounts when the company reported results for the fiscal year 2018. Having a professional background within the accounting/auditing/taxation field, I am usually able to accurately project (within a reasonable range) certain taxable income ("TI") reconciling items that should be reported by companies when it comes to IRC methodologies. However, my projected net ICTI figure for fiscal year 2018 is an estimate at this point in time. This projection considers various NII to net ICTI reconciling items that can be obtained through research and from using skills built up through my professional career that most analysts cannot perform/provide. I would also point out my projected net ICTI figure for PSEC's tax year 2017 (9/1/2016 - 8/31/2017) was extremely accurate when compared to the company's actual reported net ICTI figure (variance of only $0.2 million on a $266 million figure).

I believe it is very important to provide readers a general "ballpark" figure/range when it comes to PSEC's IRC metrics as this directly impacts the company's dividend sustainability. By understanding the moving variables regarding PSEC's NII to net ICTI reconciliation, in particular the company's CLO portfolio (for instance various refinancings/resets/reissues which bore certain "upfront" costs), I can provide projected net ICTI figures (only contributor to provide this specific piece of information; highly valuable).

In my opinion, considering TEST 2 on a standalone basis, this evidence supports the notion there was mounting pressure for PSEC to reduce the company's dividend per share rate heading into fiscal year 2018. Moving to fiscal year 2018, it should be noted PSEC's fiscal first quarter of 2018 had two months where the higher dividend rate of $0.0833 per share was recorded. Similar to TEST 1, during PSEC's fiscal second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018 (the first three quarters when the reduced $0.06 monthly dividend per share rate was accrued for each month), I am projecting the company had an underpayment of net ICTI. I believe this should be seen as more of a positive catalyst/trend.

Let us now take a look at my projection for PSEC's net ICTI for the fiscal first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2019. I am currently projecting PSEC will report net ICTI of $72.7 million, $74.5 million, $74.9 million, and $72.6 million for the fiscal first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2019, respectively. In comparison, I am projecting PSEC will have dividend distributions of ($65.7) million, ($66.0) million, ($66.3) million, and ($66.5) million, respectively. When calculated, I am currently projecting PSEC will have an underpayment of net ICTI of $7.0 million, $8.5 million, $8.7 million, and $6.1 million for the fiscal first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2019, respectively. When combined, this calculates to an annual dividend distributions payout ratio of 90% which would be considered a minor underpayment of net ICTI.

Ultimately, PSEC's net ICTI is based on multiple GAAP to IRC reconciliations, including the number of CLO refinancings/resets/reissues that occur. Currently, I am projecting PSEC will have ten-twelve refinancings/resets/reissues during fiscal year 2019. Now let us take this analysis a step further and perform TEST 3.

TEST 3 - Cumulative UTI Coverage of Outstanding Shares of Common Stock Ratio Analysis:

See Red References "N, M, (N / M)" in Table 2 Above Next to the June 30, 2019 Column

Once again using Table 2 above as a reference, I take PSEC's "cumulative undistributed UTI" figure (see red reference "N") and divide this amount by the "outstanding shares of common stock" figure (see red reference "M"). From this calculation, PSEC's "cumulative UTI coverage of outstanding shares of common stock ratio" is obtained (see red reference "(N / M)"). The higher this ratio is, the more positive the results regarding PSEC's dividend sustainability.

TEST 3 - Analysis and Results:

Continuing to use Table 2 above as a reference, PSEC had a cumulative UTI (deficit) balance of $76.9 million and ($25.1) million at the end of the fiscal year 2016 and 2017, respectively. One should note these figures include any prior period adjustments that were reported by PSEC in subsequent periods. PSEC had disclosed prior period adjustments to the company's cumulative UTI balance of $2.5 million and ($13.7) million during the fiscal year 2016 and 2017, respectively. These types of prior period adjustments generally occur when PSEC performs the company's annual tax return (initial misclassifications by the company).

PSEC had a cumulative UTI coverage of outstanding shares of common stock ratio of 0.22 and (0.07) as of 6/30/2016 and 6/30/2017, respectively. This includes all prior period adjustments that were reported by PSEC in subsequent periods. PSEC's cumulative UTI balance through 8/31/2017, both prior to and after all company adjustments, has been reconciled back to prior and current supporting documentation. These specific adjustments were fully discussed in prior PSEC articles. I would also point out PSEC's cumulative UTI balance has been (and continues to be) notably higher when compared to the company's cumulative undistributed NII (deficit) balance. As such, this is why I believe net ICTI figures should always be analyzed in any BDC's dividend sustainability analysis (and typically is of greater importance).

Now, I believe there is an extremely important point/consideration to understand when it comes to a RIC's cumulative UTI balance. If a RIC's cumulative UTI balance is negative at the end of any taxable year, this figure is "zeroed out" to begin the new tax year. Many readers (and most contributors/analysts) did not know/understand this concept until I "brought it to light". Simply put, this is an extremely important point to understand when it comes to a RIC's dividend sustainability.

As such, per a GAAP fiscal year-end standpoint (fiscal year 2018 began 7/1/2017), I am projecting PSEC had a cumulative UTI balance of $3.2 million at the end of the fiscal year 2018 (as of 6/30/2018). However, as stated earlier, due to the two-month lag between PSEC's GAAP and tax year-end (6/30/2018 versus 8/31/2018), I would not be too worried about this figure having a "near zero" balance.

To get even more technically "precise", PSEC's tax year-end is August 31st of a given year. Per an IRC tax year-end standpoint (tax year 2018 began 9/1/2017), I am currently projecting PSEC had a cumulative UTI (deficit) balance of $21.6 million at the end of fiscal year 2018 (as of 6/30/2018). I believe this important piece of data should be highlighted for readers. While I am projecting this balance will be notably lower versus most prior years, I would point out a positive balance is better when compared to a negative/zero balance at the end of fiscal/tax year-end 2017.

Per a GAAP fiscal year-end standpoint, I am currently projecting PSEC will have a cumulative UTI coverage of outstanding shares of common stock ratio of 0.03, 0.05, 0.07, and 0.09 as of 9/30/2018, 12/31/2018, 3/31/2019, and 6/30/2019, respectively. More importantly, per an IRC tax year-end standpoint, I am currently projecting PSEC will have a cumulative UTI coverage of outstanding shares of common stock ratio of 0.07, 0.09, 0.11, and 0.13 as of 9/30/2018, 12/31/2018, 3/31/2019, and 6/30/2019, respectively.

I currently believe the main "threat" to PSEC's NII and net ICTI are the potential future events surrounding Pacific World Corp. (Pacific World) and Interdent, Inc. (Interdent). This includes some type of "debt-to-equity" conversion and/or additional non-accruals. These two portfolio companies need heightened monitoring as fiscal year 2019 progresses. My projected figures above already take these possibilities into consideration.

In my opinion, when looking at the results from TEST 3, PSEC should be able to maintain the company's monthly dividend rate of $0.06 per share through at least June 2019. However, as echoed over the past several reporting periods, the "cushion" PSEC has to maintain this per share rate remains narrow.

The following were the 6/30/2018 cumulative UTI coverage of outstanding shares of common stock ratios for PSEC and thirteen of the BDC stocks I currently cover (very good comparison tool/metric):

1) TSLX: 0.96 (1.01 as of 3/31/2018)

2) ARCC: 0.80 (0.74 as of 3/31/2018)

3) Franklin Square ("FS") Investment Corp. (FSIC): 0.63 (0.61 as of 3/31/2018)

4) GAIN: 0.49 (0.32 as of 3/31/2018)

4) MAIN: 0.49 (0.89 as of 3/31/2018)

6) Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC): 0.26 (0.02 as of 3/31/2018)

7) Oaktree (OAK) Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI): 0.14 (0.09 as of 3/31/2018)

8) Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL): 0.12 (0.13 as of 3/31/2018)

8) Blackrock (BLT) TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC): 0.12 (0.07 as of 3/31/2018)

10) Medley Capital Corp. (MCC): 0.10 (0.18 as of 3/31/2018)

10) NEWT: 0.12 (0.14 as of 3/31/2018)

12) PSEC: 0.06* (0.04* as of 3/31/2018)

13) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT): 0.04 (0.02 as of 3/31/2018)

14) Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV): 0.00; No cumulative UTI (0.00 as of 3/31/2018)

* = Based on an IRC tax year-end of August 31st (tax year 2018 began 9/1/2017)

SLRC: Not enough information is provided regarding taxable income/cumulative UTI to calculate this specific metric

Conclusions Drawn - PART 1:

To sum up the information in PART 1 of this article, three dividend sustainability tests were performed on PSEC. The first test was based on PSEC's NII figures which are based on GAAP. The next two tests were based on PSEC's net ICTI figures which are based on IRC methodologies. TEST 1 provided the following information in regards to PSEC's NII for fiscal year 2016, 2017, and 2018:

PSEC's NII Payout Ratio for Fiscal Year 2016, 2017, and 2018, Respectively: 96%, 117%, and 97%

In my opinion, when looking at the results from TEST 1, PSEC's ability to match NII with dividend distributions notably worsened during fiscal year 2017. This trend put mounting pressure on PSEC to reduce the company's dividend per share rate heading into fiscal year 2018 (reduction occurred in September 2017).

However, TEST 1 also showed that once PSEC's new monthly dividend rate of $0.06 per share was recorded throughout an entire fiscal quarter, the company recorded a minor-modest underpayment of NII. In addition, I am currently projecting PSEC will record a modest underpayment of NII during the fiscal year 2019. TEST 1 provided the following information in regards to PSEC's projected NII for fiscal year 2019:

PSEC's Projected NII Payout Ratio for Fiscal Year 2019: 87%

Next, TEST 2 provided the following information in regards to PSEC's net ICTI for the fiscal year 2016 and 2017:

PSEC's Net ICTI Payout Ratio for Fiscal Year 2016, and 2017, Respectively: 94% and 128%

In my opinion, when looking at the results from TEST 2, PSEC's ability to match net ICTI with dividend distributions also notably worsened during fiscal year 2017. This trend put mounting pressure on PSEC to reduce the company's dividend per share rate heading into fiscal year 2018 (reduction occurred in September 2017).

However, similar to TEST 1, TEST 2 also showed that once PSEC's new monthly dividend rate of $0.06 per share was recorded throughout an entire fiscal quarter, a more stabilized/more attractive net ICTI payout ratio occurred. TEST 2 provided the following information in regards to PSEC's projected net ICTI for the fiscal year 2018 (final taxation figures have yet to be provided by management) and 2019:

PSEC's Projected net ICTI Payout Ratio for Fiscal Year 2018 and 2019, Respectively: 99% and 90%

TEST 3 provided the following information in regards to PSEC's cumulative UTI coverage of outstanding shares of common stock ratio at the end of the fiscal year 2016 and 2017:

PSEC's Cumulative UTI Coverage of Outstanding Shares of Common Stock Ratio as of 6/30/2016 and 6/30/2017, Respectively (Per GAAP Fiscal Year-End of June 30th): 0.22 and (0.07)

When looking at the results from TEST 3, there was additional evidence that there was mounting pressure on PSEC to reduce the company's dividend per share rate heading into fiscal year 2018 (reduction occurred in September 2017).

However, if a RIC's cumulative UTI balance is negative at the end of any taxable year, this figure is zeroed out to begin the new tax year. Simply put, this is an extremely important point to understand when it comes to a RIC's dividend sustainability.

Finally, to get even more technically precise, PSEC's tax year-end is August 31st of a given year. TEST 3 provided the following projection in regards to PSEC's cumulative UTI coverage of outstanding shares of common stock ratio based on an IRC tax year-end at the end of fiscal year 2018 and 2019:

PSEC's Projected Cumulative UTI Coverage of Outstanding Shares of Common Stock Ratio as of 6/30/2018 and 6/30/2019, Respectively (Per IRC Tax Year-End of August 31st): 0.06 and 0.13

In my opinion, when looking at the results from TEST 1-TEST 3, PSEC should be able to maintain the company's monthly dividend rate of $0.06 per share through at least June 2019. However, as echoed over the past several reporting periods, the cushion PSEC has to maintain this per share rate remains narrow.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate PSEC as a SELL when the company's stock price is trading at less than a (16.0%) discount to its NAV as of 6/30/2018, a HOLD when trading at or greater than a (16.0%) but less than a (26.0%) discount to its NAV as of 6/30/2018, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (26.0%) discount to its NAV as of 6/30/2018. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article (approximately one week ago).

Therefore, I currently rate PSEC as a HOLD. As such, I currently believe PSEC is appropriately valued from a stock price perspective (not overvalued, not undervalued). My current price target for PSEC is approximately $7.85 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. This price target is unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is $6.90 per share. This price is also unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article.

For additional support on my BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation, I recently discussed some of PSEC's positive and negative catalysts/factors to consider in the following article (read the Conclusions Drawn section for quick access):

In addition, I recently wrote the following sector comparison articles which provided various metrics between PSEC/MAIN and thirteen other BDC peers:

Final Note: The three tests provided within PART 1 do not "completely" consider certain future events that could occur beyond fiscal year 2019. Such events could have a direct impact on PSEC's "longer-term" dividend sustainability. As such, I believe it is only prudent to include additional analysis regarding PSEC's dividend sustainability for the next several fiscal years. As such, a "full" conclusion regarding PSEC's future dividend sustainability will not be provided yet. PART 2 of this article will just pick up where PART 1's analysis ends. Since PART 1 of this article mainly covered PSEC's past, current, and future near-term performance, PART 2 will transition to a more longer-term dividend sustainability analysis and will discuss some additional topics/trends to consider in a net rising interest rate environment that may counter (or confirm) the evidence obtained within PART 1. PART 2 will also perform an analysis on PSEC's future NAV sustainability.

At the end of PART 2, I will include the following PSEC projections: 1) next set of monthly dividend declarations (dividend per share rate for November 2018-June 2019); and 2) NAV per share range for the next several fiscal quarters. PART 2 of this article will be available to readers sometime in the near future.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

