B&G Foods - A Sale, For Once

I like the more cautious route pursued by management yet find B&G still very leveraged especially amidst the high payout ratio.

The deal has the potential to both reduce leverage ratios and boost earnings at the same time.

B&G Foods (BGS) has hit the sell button for once, as the company is best known as a serial purchaser of relatively smaller food companies. The company has had these growth ambitions for a while, as it aims to pay out a very compelling dividend as well. This makes that investors have not just seen a high debt load but continued dilution of the share count as well.

Given that the mantra has been to buy, buy, buy, a sale announced by B&G comes as rather a surprise. B&G has reached an agreement with Hershey (HSY) to sell its Pirate Brands business in a $420 million cash deal.

A Great Round Trip, Marking An End To Aggressive Buying?

B&G has reached an agreement with Hershey to sell the Pirate Brands business which includes Pirate´s Booty, Smart Puffs and Original Tings.

The company and its executives highlight that this sale is an example of how its M&A strategy creates value, that is by pursuing brands and companies which it calls so-called ¨on-trend¨ brands. Having bought the business for $195 million in 2013, the company is now fetching 2.15 times the sum which it originally invested to acquire the company. Truth be told, not all these deals have been as successful as this particular transaction.

Not even counting earnings generated by the business, the company has seen a compounded annual return of 16% per annum based on a five year window, not even accounting for earnings retained by the business in the meantime.

The sale comes after B&G has been very cautious on the M&A front so far this year. If I account correctly, the company has only announced one deal. This is the purchase of McCann from TreeHouse Foods. This deal was announced in July but came at a cost of just $32 million, marking a relatively small deal.

Reducing Leverage, Much Needed

Early August, B&G reported second quarter sales which were surprisingly resilient after a few more challenged quarters. The headwinds in terms of sales growth, margins and leverage made investors (including myself) quite cautious and weighed heavily on the shares.

The company ended that quarter with $63 million in cash while total debt stood at $2.07 billion, for a net debt load of $2.01 billion. The divestiture will reduce this to $1.59 billion, marking a big step given that the company guided for adjusted EBITDA of $350 million this year. This EBITDA number equals 20% of sales. Assuming that the divestiture has a similar margin profile, EBITDA will fall by $18 million. This makes that leverage will come down from 5.7 to 4.8 times, marking a big step in securing confidence among investors.

This is coming as the company has seen some real momentum in the second quarter with total revenues up 7.4% to $388.4 million and base sales (equivalent to organic sales) being up 3.1%. This did come at the expense of margins, with EBITDA down 5% in the quarter to $74 million.

The company guided for 2018 earnings of $2.10 per share, plus or minus five cents. The fact that more than $400 million in proceeds can be used to retire expensive debt, makes that the sale might actually be accretive to earnings, while cutting leverage in both absolute and relative metrics.

In fact, with 66 million shares trading around $31, B&G fetches an enterprise valuation of roughly $4.0 billion, valuing the business at 2.3 times sales. Given that the company is receiving a multiple (in terms of sales) at roughly twice that valuation, it seems like a great deal for B&G.

What Now?

Having been cautious on the acquisition driven growth strategy of B&G in the past, I am impressed with the sale. I am impressed with the timing as well as the sale proceeds in connection to the transaction. Nonetheless, the company has a hard time deleveraging further, mainly as a result of the high dividend. This payout is currently amounting to $1.90 per share, for a 90% payout ratio. This percentage is on the back of adjusted earnings, with the payout ratio exceeding reported earnings (of course).

The good thing is that the company is showing some operational momentum, as the sale of the Pirate Brands business furthermore brings down leverage by about a turn. This in itself looks quite interesting, yet real organic deleveraging efforts probably require further divestitures as operational growth (at least in terms of EBITDA) is non-existing. Furthermore, the high dividend payout ratio prevents debt from coming down rapidly.

Given the impressive multiple at which B&G has been selling this asset, I am much more upbeat on B&G, as I have been for a while. This relates to the valuation received for the assets as well as the message which management is sending by announcing this deal. This really sends a message that B&G is no longer growing for the sake of growth per se, but really growth on a per share basis (thus also taking into account dilution which the company has incurred in the past) while the balance sheet should become more resilient.

Earlier this year, that is March of this year, I looked at shares which were trading at $28 per share, as I outlined my caution. Shares hit a low of $23 in May amidst concerns about leverage, higher interest rates and dismal organic sales growth numbers. This deal and improved operating performance has made that investors no longer are concerned in the same way about these circumstances.

For now I will congratulate management on a great purchase and subsequent sale of the Pirate Brands business, but with shares having risen back to $31, I remains somewhat cautious. Leverage remains very high and the solid second quarter comparable growth numbers might easily prove to be an abbreviation given the fact that promotional efforts at some of its brands at times have an out sized impact on the top and bottom line. Consequently I continue to watch B&G with great interest given the frequency of M&A action, but for now am not chasing the momentum after a great sale.

