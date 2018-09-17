This dominance will continue as long as the U.S. dollar remains the primary reserve currency in the world and the Fed continues to act, de facto, as the world's centralbank.

This is due to the responses in U.S., Europe, and Great Britain to the banking crises 10 years ago, the Federal Reserve's role in the economic recovery, nationally and internationally.

In the last decade, the largest U.S. banks have come to dominate the banks in Europe and Great Britain.

Martin Arnold has a very interesting article in the Financial Times titled “How U.S. Banks Took Over the Financial World.”

“During the (last) decade, the biggest groups on Wall Street (went on) to establish a seemingly unshakeable dominance in global corporate and investment banking.”

So much is being written these days about the tenth anniversary of the financial crisis and this is just one of the side stories to come out of these discussions.

Ten years ago, European banks and UK banks had the largest financial institutions and had a preeminent position within the world’s banking community, But, as Mr. Arnold describes, that all changed.

“The U.S., under the direction of Hank Paulson, Treasury Secretary, forced its banks to go on a crash diet by forcibly injecting government funds and barring them from repaying it…or from paying dividends and bonuses…until they passed a stress test.” This totally stabilized the U.S. banking system.

In Europe, none of this was done.

Furthermore, and this was not discussed by Mr. Arnold, the Federal Reserve engaged in three rounds of quantitative easing with an emphasis on the fact that, if anything, the Fed was to err on the side of too much monetary ease, so as to avoid any possibility of a relapse of the banking system back into a disruption of the banking system.

In addition to this, during the Great Recession and in the subsequent economic recovery, the Federal Reserve System became something of a central bank for the world. Former Fed Chairman, Ben Bernanke in his memoir on this time period, “The Courage to Act”, describes this in some detail.

The U.S. dollar became so important to world liquidity that the Federal Reserve, during and after the financial collapse, had to make sure that the dollar was available, worldwide, so as to keep the global financial system functioning as well as it did.

But, this, in effect, changed the position of the Fed with respect to almost all other central banks in the world. The Fed became, de facto, the central bank of the world during this time.

This change had an important impact on the behavior of the large United States bank as their status in the world…basically changed. As the U.S. dollar became more a “global currency,” the largest U.S. banks became more global in their support of the dollar.

Of course, as Mr. Arnold reports in his article, what happened in England and in Europe with respect to their banking systems did not help the banks to compete against the large U.S. banks. For one, “Europe has no truly pan-European banks.”

Furthermore, Europe’s “economic growth remains sluggish.” And, “the eurozone banking union is unfinished.” In my view, Mr. Arnold understates this last point.

Then, last but not least, “Brexit now looks set to further fragment the market.”

The result: “the top five European banks made close to $60 billion of combined net profits in 2007. This was a fifth higher than the earnings of JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, their main rivals.”

“By 2017, the picture had changed drastically. The net profits of European groups had fallen by more than two-thirds to $17.5 billion, more than a quarter below the $24.4 billion that JPMorgan earned on its own last year. Indeed, JPMorgan’s $380 billion market capitalization exceeds that of its five European rivals combined.”

“Be4tween 2006 and 2016, the top five U.S. banks gained 6 percentage points of market share in global wholesale banking revenues, while the top five Europeans have lost 4 percentage points.”

The European Union does not seem to be any closer today in forming a unified banking system, let alone form a unified political body that would control the community’s fiscal policy than it ever has been.

This is why, the talk of Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission, to make the Euro competitive with the U.S. dollar as a global reserve currency, seems to be overly ambitious.

And, the large U.S. commercial banks seem to be getting larger, encouraged by the de-regulation stance of the Trump administration. One does not see this dominance going away soon.

Further more, it is hard to see the U.S. banking system becoming less of a player in the world while the U.S. dollar and the Federal Reserve play such a prominent role in global banking.

What this does make one think about is the role of these large banks within the United States, itself.

In my opinion, the U.S. banking system will continue to lose banks and the largest ten to fifteen banks will control more and more of the asset of the banking system. With the largest twenty-five banks in the country holding about two-thirds of the assets the country and foreign-institutions adding another seven- to ten-percent of the total, the United States is going to be totally dominated by huge banking systems, huge not only in terms of their position in the United States but huge in term of their position within the world.

And, think of what this will mean, as the banks just become platforms of information technology.

