The Top 20 Today Vs. 10 Years Ago - Today's Editors' Picks

This week marks the 10-year anniversary of Lehman Brothers' bankruptcy. In his article, contributor Ploutos details the largest 20 companies in the U.S. stock market today versus that of 10 years ago. Read his article to find out which companies made the list and comment below which companies you think will make it a decade from now.

Our contributors keep their ears to the ground and their eyes on the screen looking for profitable opportunities in the marketplace. Today, contributors Jeff Miller, App Economy Insights, Ploutos, Anuj Dhawan, Nat Stewart and Erich Reimer bring us some of the best ideas. Let us know which is your favorite in the comment section below.

Here are today’s Editors’ Picks:

Chart of the day: U.S. unemployment vs job openings

Comment of the day, by contributor drmick

I have read in yours and many other articles people being concerned about EM debt. If I had to play the devil's advocated I would say it's pretty easy to worry about EM economies now that EM stocks are in a bear market. At the same time, I assume that EM economies were extremely leveraged last year too, but one year ago nobody seemed worried about it. In fact I remember pretty much every pundit saying "US stocks are expensive, buy EM stocks instead!"

Image of the day: Welcome back Jim Carrey

Fun Fact Of The Day:

After Jim Carrey performed standup routine in Hollywood, he was soon noticed by legendary comedian Rodney Dangerfield (“Caddyshack”), who eventually signed the younger comic to open his tour performances.

Thanks for reading. Please share your ‘Editor’s Pick’ with fellow investors by posting it in the comments.

Have a great day!

Jason