State Of The Economy Part 7: 3 Reasons The Bull Market Is Likely To Continue

With the economy still strong and recession risk very low, there remains little reason for investors to become overly defensive with their portfolios.

This indicates consumer spending is likely to remain strong and sustain good economic and corporate earnings growth. Thus, the bull market is likely to continue.

With a record number of job openings, and a rising quit rate, wage growth is likely to accelerate in the coming quarters, including in low skilled professions that employ millions.

Small businesses, which create 62% of new jobs, are seeing record high confidence that bodes well for continued hiring.

The largest growth driver for the US economy is consumer spending, which makes up 65% to 70% of GDP.

Introduction

Note that I offer these weekly economic updates purely because I believe that investors should always take a holistic "big picture view" of the world. That means knowing the state of the economy and what the short- and medium-term recession risks likely are. However, as I'll explain later in this article (recession risk section), macroeconomic analysis has historically proven to be a terrible tool for stock market timing (SPY) (DIA) (QQQ). Which is why I only offer these analyses so that readers will likely be able to see a recession coming about a year or so away.

That will hopefully allow you the time to prepare yourself emotionally and financially for the downturn. It will also hopefully allow you to adjust your portfolio's capital allocation to a more defensive stance, such as with defensive sectors, or potentially greater allocation to bonds (for lower risk-tolerant investors).

Good News Continues To Outweigh Risks

The financial media likes to focus on big risks to the second longest economic expansion in history. Today, those include the escalating trade war with China and the Federal Reserve threatening to hike interest rates too far too fast.

However, the US economy is a large and complex beast, and despite the very real risks facing it, there remains more good news than bad. This week I want to highlight three key factors that spell good news for workers, the economy in general, and investors in particular. In fact, these three strengths are likely to keep the bull market running for many more quarters, if not for several years.

1. Strong Small Business Confidence Is Great For Hiring...

The most important thing to focus on is the labor market, since 65% to 70% of GDP is generated by consumer spending. Thus, a healthy labor market and rising wages put more money into consumer pockets and help drive economic and corporate earnings growth.

Since the Great Recession ended in 2009, 62% of US job creation has come from small businesses. This means companies with 500 or fewer workers.

(Source: National Federation Of Independent Businesses)

Thanks to a combination of tax reform and deregulation small business confidence, as measured by the NFIB's monthly survey, just hit the highest levels in nearly two decades. In fact, not since 1983 have small businesses been so bullish, with 38% currently hiring and 34% of CEOs saying now is a good time to expand.

2. Which Means A Tighter Labor Market...

This small business confidence has shown up in the latest JOLTs (Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey) survey. The JOLTs report is the Bureau of Labor Statistic's best estimate of the number of hirings, firings, voluntary quits, and current job openings.

(Source: September JOLTS survey)

In July, the survey showed that the number of job openings in America rose 1.7% YOY to 6.9 million. That's the highest figure ever recorded since the survey began in 2000. As importantly, the quit rate, meaning people who voluntarily left their jobs, rose 3% to 3.6 million, also a record high in absolute terms. That represents a 2.4% quit rate meaning that about one in 40 Americans quit their jobs in July because they either had a better one lined up or were confident they would soon find one.

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

As you can see during the Great Recession the massive number of job losses caused workers to cling to existing jobs and the quit rate declined by 43% from pre-recession levels. Since bottoming in February 2010, it's been steadily climbing and has nearly doubled over the past 101 months. If the current upward trend continues, then, in 28 months, the US quit rate would hit a new all-time high of 2.7%, surpassing the 2.6% level achieved during the '90s tech boom. That in turn spells potentially great news for wage growth, stronger consumer spending, and corporate profits.

3. And Continued Strong Wage, Economic And Profit Growth

Why does the quit rate matter? Because according to a 2015 study by the Chicago Federal Reserve, there is a relatively strong correlation between the quit rate and wage growth (in this case measured by the employment cost index).

(Source: Chicago Federal Reserve)

This makes intuitive sense for two reasons. First, in a tight labor market, workers have stronger wage negotiating power. That's because as the ratio of workers per available job opening falls, companies have to pay more to recruit talent from competing firms.

(Source: September JOLTS survey)

During the Great Recession, the ratio of job openings to workers peaked at 6.6 but has now fallen to an all-time low of 0.9. This means that workers are finally in the driver's seat and able to more easily switch jobs to find better opportunities. And the fear of workers leaving for greener pastures also helps those that choose to stay with their companies. Because in order to avoid excessive turnover (very expensive and disruptive to businesses), companies have to raise wages faster for all workers.

The Atlanta Fed's median wage growth data backs up the idea that a rising quit rate is good for wage growth. For example, in July, the median wage for job switchers rose 3.8% YOY compared to just 2.9% for those that stayed at their existing positions.

(Source: Atlanta Federal Reserve)

That in turn helped to drive stronger median wage growth for all workers, which rose 3.3% in July. This continues a long trend of slowly accelerating wage increases since the Great Recession ended. Note that the 2.9% YOY average wage growth reported in the September jobs report was also at the highest level since 2009. However, average wages are being depressed by about 10,000 baby boomers retiring each day, and being replaced by less skilled and less well-paid younger workers. Median wage growth, meaning that 50% of workers are below and above this level, respectively, is a more accurate gauge of wage growth. That's because it factors out the demographic trend of retiring workers that lowers the average wage growth figure.

But perhaps most exciting of all is the fact that wage growth isn't just accelerating for highly skilled workers such as those at tech companies. For the first time since 2009, lower skilled workers are also seeing stronger wage growth.

Fastest Rising Median Wages By Profession In July

(Source: The Motley Fool)

According to the most recent survey from Glassdoor, median starting wages in low skilled professions like baristas, cashiers, maintenance workers, and bank tellers are growing at between 4.8% and 8% YOY. This highlights the power of a recovering labor market. One which eventually lifts all boats, even for those without advanced college degrees or working for Silicon Valley based tech firms.

Ultimately, rising wages, combined with record high levels of employment, means stronger US retail sales. Over the past two years, retail sales growth has more than tripled from 2% to 6.5% YOY most recently. This higher spending helps explain why US corporate revenue growth has surged this year and is expected to hit 8.1% for 2018 and 5.3% in 2019. For context, since 2002, the S&P 500's average and median revenue growth rate has been 3.2% and 4.2%, respectively.

Ultimately, this means that continued strong confidence by small businesses is likely to keep job creation strong, and tighten the labor market more. That likely means accelerating wage growth for workers, and, ultimately, the economy and corporate earnings. Which is why I fully expect the current bull market to continue for the next few quarters at least, and possibly for several more years.

Current Economic Growth: About 3.2% Per Year

(Source: Atlanta Federal Reserve)

It's important to remember that the Atlanta Fed's economic model is usually overly bullish and very volatile. That's due to how it weights its leading indicators and economic reports, with a very heavy emphasis on volatile ISM indices. However, it appears to be stabilizing at a very robust 4+% which, if accurate, would mean America is likely to achieve its first full year of 3+% growth since 2005. More important to note is that the analyst consensus is steadily rising and is currently at 3.2% GDP growth for Q3.

(Source: New York Federal Reserve)

The New York Fed's real-time GDP tracking model is far more conservatively weighted and thus tends to be more stable. This is the most bearish economic model I've seen, estimating just 2.2% GDP growth for Q3. However, that's up from 2.0% two weeks ago. In addition, this model's first estimate for Q4 2018 growth is 2.8%. That indicates that US growth is likely to remain strong for at least the rest of the year, despite the rising risks of a trade war and Fed rate hikes.

More importantly, the actual GDP growth rate is likely between these two models, which we can see with a third GDP growth model, from now-casting.com. This model estimates 3.2% GDP growth in Q3 2018, which is in line with the overall economist consensus.

(Source: now-casting.com)

The bottom line is the rate of economic growth continues to be stronger, but not so strong as to trigger "overheating" and rising inflation. This means the US economy remains in the Goldilocks zone that is needed to keep the expansion (and bull market) rolling for several more years.

Recession Risk: Very Low (1% In Next 3 months, 24% In Next 9 Months)

I use seven key meta analyses to track the health of the economy. That includes those which have historically proven to be good predictors of recessions:

The 2/10 yield curve;

The Base Line and Rate of Change or BaR economic graph;

Jeff Miller's meta analysis of leading economic indicators;

The St. Louis Fed's smoothed-out recession risk indicator; and

The New York, Atlanta Fed's and now-casting.com's real-time GDP growth trackers.

(Source: Business Insider)

The yield curve has proven the single-most accurate predictor of recessions over the past 80 years. Specifically, when the curve inverts or goes below 0 (because short-term rates rise above long-term rates), then a recession becomes highly likely. It usually begins within 12-18 months.

Yield Curve Inversion Date Recession Start Date Months To Recession Once Curve Inverts August 1978 January 1980 17 September 1980 July 1981 10 December 1988 July 1990 19 February 2000 March 2001 13 December 2005 December 2007 24 Average 16.6

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve, Ben Carlson)

According to a March 2018 report from the San Francisco Fed, an inverted yield curve has "correctly signaled all nine recessions since 1955 and had only one false positive, in the mid-1960s, when an inversion was followed by an economic slowdown but not an official recession." In other words, if the yield curve goes negative, there is probably a 90% chance of a recession starting within the next 17 months or so.

Unfortunately, investors hoping to use the yield curve to time market tops are out of luck. While a yield curve inversion is very accurate at predicting recessions with long lead times, its track record on predicting bear markets is far less impressive.

2/10 Yield Curve Inversion Vs. Bear Market Starts

(Source: Wealth Of Common Sense)

The lag time between market tops and yield curve inversions is all over the map, ranging from just 2 months in 2000 to nearly 2 years in 2005.

And if we go back to 1956 (using the 1/10 yield curve), we can also see that yield curve inversions are largely useless for timing bear market starts. In fact, on three occasions, the forward-looking market has actually peaked before the curve inverted. This means that the yield curve should not be used as a market timing mechanism but rather purely as a good recession risk indicator.

Current 2/10 Yield Curve: 0.21% (down from 0.23% last week)

The yield curve is near its lowest level in 11 years. This is due to the bond market being confident the Fed will keep hiking short-term rates but being bearish on the prospects of long-term accelerating economic growth and inflation.

However, typically, the 7/10 yield curve inverts first (by 6 to 28 days). It has fallen to 0.03% which is the lowest level I've seen since starting these economic updates. Should the 7/10 curve continue to fall, then we may see a 2/10 yield curve inversion within the next two to three months.

But it's important to remember that you shouldn't fear a flat yield curve as a sign of poor short to medium-term stock performance.

During the strongest bond market in US history (tech boom), the yield curve was as low or even lower than it is now. Of course, that was also an epic bubble, but the point is that a flat but positive yield curve is not a sign of poor returns ahead.

Average Monthly Stock Market Returns By 2/10 Yield Curve Slope (Since 1976)

(Source: Bloomberg)

In fact, over the past 42 years, the period when monthly stock returns were at their highest and volatility was at its lowest was when the yield curve was flat but positive. This means that we're likely in the sweet spot right now, and investors should avoid using fears of yield curve inversion as a reason for market timing.

That's because even after an inversion occurs, stocks tend to continue rising for quite some time and tend to generate strong returns before the next bear market begins.

Basically, the yield curve is a totally binary indicator.

positive = very low recession risk (carry on with long-term investing plans)

negative = 90% chance recession is coming within 6 to 24 months (most likely 18 months) - consider getting more defensive

The second economic indicator I watch is Economic PI's baseline and rate of change, or BaR economic analysis grid. This is another meta analysis incorporating 19 leading indicators that track every aspect of the US economy. That includes the yield curve, though a different version of it. I consider it the best overall indicator of fundamental economic health (because it's so granular).

(Source: Economic PI)

The BaR grid has shown to be a reliable indicator, predicting the 1980, 1990, 2001, and 2007 recessions.

(Source: Economic PI)

Currently, 12 out of 19 economic indicators in the expansion quadrant (indicating accelerating growth), and 7 out of 19 still showing positive (though decelerating) growth. This is among the strongest readings I've seen I've been doing economic updates.

Note that over the past 22 weeks, the number of leading indicators in the decelerating, but positive growth quadrant has ranged from six to 10. In any given week, one or two indicators might flip flop between decelerating or accelerating growth. This is just statistical noise, and only long-term trends should be used as recession risk warning signs. However, that trend remains highly positive and currently moving in the right direction (stronger, accelerating growth).

(Source: Economic PI)

Next, there's Jeff Miller's excellent economic indicator snapshot, a rich source of numerous useful market/economic data. It also provides an actual percentage probability estimate for how likely a recession is to start in the next few months.

(Source: Jeff Miller)

What I'm looking at here is the quantitative estimates of short-term recession risks. In this case, the four-month recession risk is about 1.0%, while the probability of a recession starting within nine months is about 24%. The short-term recession risk is highly volatile, ranging from 0.24% to 3.32% since I began tracking the economy over that past 4.5 months. Thus, the more important thing to focus on isn't the absolute figure but the trends in both short-term and medium-term recession risks. Both have shown low risks, with the 9-month recession risk highly stable over time.

Meanwhile, long-term inflation expectations remain slightly above the Fed's target and stable. If the bond market was really convinced that a recession was coming soon, then inflation expectations would be falling. This gives me some optimism that perhaps 10-year yields can stabilize in the coming weeks and avoid an inversion. That would likely signal that any potential recession might not arrive until 2021 or later.

For another look at recession risk, I like to use the St. Louis Fed's smoothed-out recession risk indicator. This looks at the risk of a recession beginning in the current month (it's actually delayed two months). It uses a four-month running average of leading economic indicators.

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

Since 1967, this smoothed out recession probability estimator has predicted five of the last seven recessions before they have started. The key is that as long as the recession risk is at 3.9% or below, the economy is very unlikely to be in a recession. At 0.32% risk right now, this confirms that the US economy is likely to keep expanding for the foreseeable future.

Bottom Line: Strong Labor Market Means Bull Market Is Likely To Continue For A Long Time

Again, I'm not a market timer, just a macroeconomics nerd (my major in college) who wants to ensure I and my readers see the big picture. Thus, the reason I provide these weekly economic updates. They are not meant for market timing purposes, but rather to allow you to prepare yourself emotionally and financially for when a recession does inevitably happen. It's also meant to give you around a year's warning (hopefully longer) to adapt your portfolio's capital allocation strategy.

That might mean:

Stockpiling some cash (to take advantage of future bargains during a bear market)

Putting new capital to work in more defensive companies (utilities, healthcare, telecom, consumer staples); or

For the most risk-averse investors potentially moving some money into bonds.

My personal plan is, when the 2/10 yield curve inverts, allocate 50% of weekly savings to cash. If the curve falls to -1%, then it means a recession is coming fast, and I'll be putting all my weekly savings into cash. However, because my portfolio strategy consists of overweighting in the most undervalued and low volatility sectors (with recession-resistant cash flows) I'm going to continue buying for the next few months at least.

Today, the state of the economy is strong with little sign that rising short-term interest rates or America's escalating trade war are significantly hurting growth. While this may change in the future ultimately its data, not risks, that should drive long-term investing decisions. Rest assured that should the US economic outlook turn bearish I'll be warning my readers of rising recession risk and the need to get more defensive ahead of a potential downturn. But for now, the economic and corporate earnings picture remains strong and sunny, which means the bull market is at low risk of ending anytime soon.

