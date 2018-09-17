This Breadth Indicator Rolled Over In 2000 And 2007

We can learn a lot by comparing 2018 to bullish and bearish periods.

Dot-Com Bust Bear Market

When the S&P 500 (SPY) reached a bull/bear tipping point in March 2000, NYSE Advancing - Declining Volume already was waving yellow flags. As shown in the chart below, $NYUD was hugging its 50-week moving average and the 50-week was rolling over in a bearish manner.

Financial Crisis Bear Market

A similar and ominous rollover look occurred in $NYUD’s 50-week moving average soon after the S&P 500 (VOO) peaked in October 2007. Notice how $NYUD tested the 50-week and then failed by dropping below the 50-week.

How Does The Same Chart Look Today?

The 2017-18 version of the same breadth indicator looks nothing like the 2000 peak nor the 2007 peak. $NYUD remains well above a positive-sloping 50-week moving average and is near new highs, indicating a much healthier market (VTI) vs. 2000 and 2007.

How Does 2018 Compare To A Bullish Period?

There's no question 2018 looks more like 1995-96 than the major stock market peaks in 2000 and 2007.

Why It Is Important To Have An Exit Strategy

This week’s stock market video covers the present-day market in the context of bear market migration (TLT) strategies. Now is the time to water test your portfolio/asset allocation strategy.

Up/Down Volume Is One Piece Of Evidence

The charts above align with numerous data points that continue to favor long-term bullish outcomes for the markets and economy. If the data begins to shift in a meaningful way, we must be flexible enough to reassess the odds of good things happening relative to the odds of bad things happening.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, VOO, VTI.