Microsoft: Valuation Update

I will traditionally start with the technical parameters.

The last six years, the dynamics of Microsoft's (MSFT) stock is quite qualitatively described by the exponential trend that acts as a specific average:

* an exponential trend always looks like a straight line on the graphs with log y-axis

From the beginning of 2018, the actual price of Microsoft's stock has been deviating from this trend by more than one standard deviation:

It means that the company's stock price has been growing at a faster than exponential rate. This phenomenon is rarely observed in nature, and when it appears, it indicates a temporary and unstable state.

The return analysis generally confirms the conclusions of the previous part. From March, the annual total price return of Microsoft has not fallen below 40%. It exceeds the upper border of the standard deviation and also looks unstable:

So, in the context of the trend and return analysis, Microsoft's stock looks overrated.

Now, let's talk about the current growth drivers of the company's capitalization.

In the case of Microsoft, there are some qualitative interdependencies between multiples and company's financial performances, on the basis of which these multiples are calculated. And firstly, it is the relationship between the EV/REVENUE multiple and the annual revenue growth of Microsoft.

Over the last two fiscal years, the annual growth rate of Microsoft's revenue has been steadily increasing. It is interesting to note that the company's capitalization, expressed by the EV/REVENUE multiple, has been growing almost linearly with this process:

Moreover, Microsoft is absolutely fairly estimated by the market within this context. But will Microsoft be able to ensure further acceleration of the revenue growth rates? The answer to this is not obvious...

Secondly, over the past three fiscal years, Microsoft has also been demonstrating the moderate interdependence between the growth rate of EBITDA and the value of the EV/EBITDA multiple:

Judging by this dependence, the capitalization of Microsoft does not look overvalued either. However, the results of the last three quarters show that the EBITDA growth rate has probably reached the plateau phase. It means that, in the context of the considered dependence, it is probably also not worth waiting for further growth of the EV/EBITDA multiple.

Thirdly, over the last five years, Microsoft's capitalization has been responding well to the FCF growth rate. As demonstrated by the following chart, the current growth rate of this indicator does not justify the achieved level of Microsoft's capitalization:

Now, let's delve into the analysis and consider the P/BV multiple which reflects the ratio of the company's capitalization and the net asset value of the company. This multiplier is interesting to look at for several reasons.

At first, in case of Microsoft, its current value is approaching the ten-year high:

Secondly, in comparison with the FAAAMG list, the P/BV multiple indicates that Microsoft is definitely overpriced:

At that, five years ago, judging by the P/BV multiple, Microsoft was the most underrated FAAAMG company:

Typically, the P/BV multiple is closely related to the ROE and ROIC. Therefore, let's take a look at the history of these indicators.

The ROE of Microsoft is currently not the highest compared to those of other FAAAMG companies, although it was the case five years ago.

As for the ROIC of Microsoft, it is now the lowest compared to other FAAMG companies, even though it was the highest six years ago:

The discrepancy between the P/BV levels and the corporation's profitability measures does not indicate in favor of Microsoft.

Bottom Line

Over the past two years, Microsoft's financial indicators have shown a substantial progress. The company's capitalization growth has been equally impressive. And if we abstract our minds from Microsoft's charms, these facts make us doubt that the currently observed above-exponential growth of the company's stock price will continue in the medium term.

