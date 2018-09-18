National Beverage - Fizz, Noise, Or Sweet Opportunity? (Podcast)

We go into the beats and bumps of the bull thesis, review the bearish claims, and see if we can come up with a sense of FIZZ's future.

Between an unusual management style, an enduringly goofy brand strategy, significant revenue growth, and past accusations of manipulation, there's a lot to cover here.

National Beverage is one of those quirky growth stories and battlegrounds that value investors love to follow.

by Daniel Shvartsman

I've said this in a few places, but one of the things I love about Seeking Alpha is how battlegrounds will emerge not only over the big names but also over more obscure stocks, down to market caps below $100M (and I'm not just talking about questionable companies that are called out as pumps and dumps - I'm referring to legitimate discussions as around companies like USA Technologies (USAT) or Hudson Technologies (HDSN).

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) hasn't fully played out as a battleground on Seeking Alpha, but only because Glaucus Research posted their piece on their own website. That was the seminal argument that National Beverage Corp. was poorly governed, manipulating earnings, and not to be trusted.

Refreshing? Source: LaCroix

That argument has lived on in the investing community, even as the stock has more than doubled since. We have had direct rebuttals of it on Seeking Alpha. We have had others raise questions about the company. And throughout the past several years, we've had several bullish authors make the case that the growth story is real and spectacular.

This seemed like a fun company to look at. The CEO, Nick Caporella, is a character. The fact that flavored water is sweeping the nation is a funny artifact of our times. And some of our favorite authors have been writing about the company. What more excuse do we need?

Topics covered:

2:40 - Breaking down National Beverage's business - LaCroix, LaCroix, LaCroix

8:45 - The bullish beats - a takeover? consistent growth? ignore tariffs-depressed gross margins?

21:00 - What are the possible bearish features? Fad, competition, and moat?

30:15 - The Glaucus research claims - related party dealings, earnings manipulation - do they stick?

42:15 - Getting into the CEO question - what to make of Mr. Caporella?

We hope you enjoy the podcast. If you have a chance, subscribe on iTunes and rate us or leave us a review - we will make the podcast better based on your feedback. We're also available on SoundCloud, Google Play, and Stitcher. If you have any favorite articles you want covered, guests you want to join Behind the Idea, or any feedback about our podcasts, send Daniel or Mike a direct message or comment below. You can also now follow this account to get alerts on new Behind the Idea posts.

A reading list for this podcast, featuring each author's latest article:

We also refer to a few Wall Street Journal articles.

Got any thoughts on LaCroix's growth story or endurance? Do you feel comfortable in Caporella's management or the company's approach? Does your household run LaCroix taste tests to pick your favorite flavor? And is anybody from Detroit and/or aware of Faygo as a historical brand? Let us know below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither Mike nor I have any positions in any stocks discussed. None of this should be taken as investment advice.