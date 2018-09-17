Giggles N' Hugs Inc. (GIGL) CEO Joey Parsi on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Giggles N’ Hugs Inc. (OTCQB:GIGL) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call September 17, 2018 2:00 PM ET

Good morning everyone and welcome. This is Philip Gay here with Joey Parsi, Co-CEOs of Giggles N’ Hugs, and welcome to our Second Quarter Conference Call. Just for everyone's purpose on the call here, this call is being recorded and will be available on the website which we will post subsequent to the meeting.

And the agenda, we're going to go through is as follows: we'll have the introductory remarks and the welcoming from both myself and Joey. We will go through the updated financials for Q2. We will do a general update. We will talk about upcoming events with a shareholder meeting probably in the later part of Q4. We will open it for Q&A and then the session will end probably around 11:30 AM Pacific Coast Time.

At this time, I just want to say thank you for your patience in our rearranging of the call when we originally arranged it and now have a few words from Joey.

Joey Parsi

Hi everybody. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedules to get on this call with us. I'd like to start by saying, I am sorry for having to reschedule this call. I had a medical emergency that prevented me from being able to get on the call when it was originally scheduled. I had a severe form of an allergic reaction to penicillin antibiotics that I was talking because of a sinus surgery that I had done. And my body went into shock and it's called serum sickness for those that want to know what – want specifics or details.

But anyway emergency room a few times and then ultimately I was admitted to the hospital for a few days and all is well, I'm back and feeling fine and back to my old self again. But I wanted to make sure that you all knew why we had to reschedule that. So again, sorry, but it was an emergency.

Philip Gay

Thank you, Joey and we're glad to hear you are feeling better. Moving forward for the update on the financials, as you have seen in the Q that was issued for the 13 and 26 weeks ended July 01, 2018, for the 13 weeks our sales were up $579,000 versus a year ago period of $575,000 where it had increased 0.7%. And as we've explained previously we're actually pretty happy with the results given the number of rain days in this quarter versus a year ago where the industry is facing very strong negative decline from some of our competitors.

We still like to see sales increased and we're encouraged for parties and everything else that are currently going on in the summer months and which we'll update you in Q3, but Q2 is the continuation of our hard work on growing the topline which will then help enhance the bottom line as we go forward.

Loss from operations are of the cost of operations and G&A was $248,000 for the 13 weeks versus $167,000 a year ago, that's including depreciation and amortization after backing that out the largest impact to the current quarter was really due to legal costs rights offering. For the year-to-date numbers, our sales were $1.193 million versus $1.237, a slight decrease of 3.6% and as we spoke about in Q1 we were impacted by the year-over-year comparisons in Q1, 2018 versus 2017 where we had some abnormal weather which we do enjoy in Southern California.

And what we've realized on rainy days versus non-rainy days is almost a 2 to 1 multiple, while when it rains we probably double on normal revenue, but if it doesn’t rain, which bodes well for us in enhancing where we're looking for, for other locations going forward.

Other than that, as we're aware we still are struggling from a balance sheet perspective as we talked to potential expansion and growth in terms of what we're doing and we will update you with that shortly, but right now we're going to go through a general update on some of the conversations that we're having.

I'll pass it over to Joey.

Joey Parsi

Thank you, Philip. Yes, I mean just to touch base, touch upon I should say, what Philip has stated, weather is a huge factor in our business and for us to be flat this last Q versus the year before is pretty darn good given that last year we had a lot of rain and extreme weather, and so we're quite happy with that. And as Philip alluded so far for this Q based upon the results that we're seeing, we're tracking about 9% to 10% or more better than last year, so pretty darned good in terms of where we're at so far this Q. Again it's tracking like it's going to be a pretty good quarter.

Touching upon some updates, let's see, where should I start? Philip, should we start with some of the conversations?

Philip Gay

Sure, sure.

Joey Parsi

Okay, so as we've mentioned in that stated in the past, we are still talking with all the landlords, they are still very much interested in Giggles N’ Hugs being within their malls. They very much want the foot traffic that we deliver and we've already proven that because we've had multiple locations within the Westfield Malls and/or the General Growth Properties Malls. And so, word travels pretty quickly, it's a small community these landlords, there's four or five big ones, although we'll talk about a little bit more in terms of the consolidation that's taking place with the landlords. But the bottom line is, we have talked with the landlords about locations all over the West Coast and we are seeing deals.

There are deals that are being presented to us. Again our balance sheet has been a hindrance, but we're walking on resolving that and I'll explain to you what I mean by that in just a second. One of the areas that I did want to make sure that you all were made aware of is, a lot of these landlords have been acquired by other real estate companies. In fact, Westfield was acquired recently by a European company called Unibail. I think Westfield was purchased for $15.5 billion. And so, and that took place about, I don’t know, seven or eight months ago and so a lot of these guys that are owners of these premier malls, because of the sort of the management shakeup that's happening within these landlords, the deals are getting, are taking longer to come to fruition.

You know, where it used to take three to four months to do these deals, now it might take longer because again nobody sort of knows what they are doing. You know there is new management coming in and the old management teams are being sort of shuffled around. Their committees are not really very expeditious in responding to people like us. And so, there's a lot of headwinds in terms of the length that it is taking for us to get the answers from these guys. The same thing has happened with General Growth Properties.

General Growth Properties, which is the second largest mall owner in the country, was also acquired by another real estate company; Brookfield is the name of the company that acquired GGP. I'm not sure what the deal size there was. I think it was a $22 or $23 billion deal, if I remember correctly, I'm just guessing, but General Growth is in the same boat as Westfield in that both of these guys have been acquired by other companies and so there is new management teams that have now taken over.

The old guard is sort of out and the new guard is coming in and that's sort of delaying getting deals done. But I can tell you that we are still seeing multiple deals being offered to Giggles N’ Hugs by General Growth Properties and Westfield and Simon, Tagstar [ph] who has been with us been with us for couple of years now has been helping us tremendous with those negotiations. Nothing is set. There are no deals. I want to make sure that everyone is aware. There are not deals and I don’t know if we're going to be able to get any deals. I can tell you that we're not going to get any deals with our balance sheet the way it is.

So if our balance sheet improves then I'm pretty confident in being able to secure deals fairly quickly, but until then, but just negotiations and discussions. So, I want to make sure that we're clear on that and I don’t want to give anyone the misconception that I have a deal the money ends, because until we have the balance sheet to show these guys that we're going to be around for a few years it is going to be very difficult to get the kind of deals. Now I will tell you, in the years past we were able to get some of these deals even with a weakened balance sheet, but we had money back then. So conveying with the limited resources that we have, it's going to be difficult, but we're addressing that and I'll get to that in just a second.

What's next Philip?

Philip Gay

Let's focus now obviously as the rights offering was insufficient as you mentioned previously in our weekend balance sheet. Some of the other conversations that we're having on alternative funding and the crowdfundings.

Joey Parsi

GAAP good, okay so many of you guys have emailed me, many of you guys have contacted me about finding other ways to raise capital so that we can finally expand and grow the business the way they are even saying that we're going to grow. As I mentioned that Philip mentioned the rights offering, although it's not some change, we were able to raise some capital, but it was nowhere near what we needed in order for us to be able to do all the things that we want to be able to do.

I think, after all fees and expenses and costs from the rights offering we ended up less than in our $300,000 to $400,000 a quarter. But the point is that it was nowhere near what we needed it. So, back to the drawing board, and we thought, well rather than go back to the markets again and try to raise capital given with our stock price and share price being as depressive it is, it was going to be very dilutive. And unless we have to, I didn’t want to dilute us, you or me with our stock price down here or where it is. And so we looked at alternative ways how we could raise capital without having to issue additional shares.

One way we've come up with is through crowdfunding. We are allowed with new rules to be able to raise capital through Reg CF, crowdfunding, which enables a company, even a public company like Giggles N’ Hugs to raise capital for a subsidiary of ours and sell interest to those investors in the subsidiary, so that we don't have to issue shares in the publicly traded company.

So this way we would own the subsidiary or the majority of that subsidiary, but at the same time we will be able to fund and raise capital for that subsidiary, call that subsidiary Giggles N’ Hugs, Seattle, or Giggles N’ Hugs, San Francisco, or Giggles N’ Hugs, New York, or Giggles N’ Hugs whatever. So the thought is while the stock is down for us to be able to utilize the crowd funding platform to open up new locations rather than dilute shareholders by raising capital for the publicly traded company.

Philip Gay

And that's where expanding and looking into the crowdfunding, the beauty there is it gives us a new audience to market to an expanded audience versus our shareholder base on the right off.

Joey Parsi

Good point, yes the rights offering is, as you guys know, was only made available to existing shareholders, and I think Giggles has probably about 3,000 shareholders. So being able to go out to the crowdfunding platforms sort of opens the door for the entire country and the world. Let me just say to you that these discussions that we're having are with the leaders in the crowdfunding platform arena. There have been multiple, multiple successful campaigns for various different companies and we're confident in being able to get this thing done in the short term.

Again, I want to make sure that everyone is because I've been you guys have shooed me out in the past and I want to make sure that everyone knows there is nothing set in stone until something gets set in stone. I'm just letting you know that we're talking to these people. I mean this is the agenda, this is the goal, this is the hope. So until we get it done I don't want anyone to say or think that we're saying that the deal is done. But it is a very attractive option for us and we're exploring that option to a very high degree. And talks have been going on for several months and are continuing.

Philip Gay

All right and then the other area we wanted to discuss really is the alternative area of funding which we've spoken about before in terms of obviously franchise development.

Joey Parsi

Yes, so let's talk about that too. Philip, maybe you can talk a little bit about the franchising given your past experiences with Wolfgang and with California Pizza Kitchen, maybe you could give us an overview as to franchising and how it works and what it entails and what we need to do and then I can get into the specifics about, of shopping with some of these franchise development companies.

Philip Gay

So, franchising, obviously a split in fit kind of really two parts, both national and international. Within the U.S. we obviously need to be registered to be able to sell franchises through an FDD, a Franchise Disclosure Document which will take approximately 45 to 60 days to put together and then once that's affective in the states that we choose we can then start reselling franchises as franchises.

As Joe has mentioned over the years we've had various parties coming at us, but we've never had a proper way to sort through them and so we've been following that as we've been looking forward and putting together and working to start putting together our FDD and then have a business development arm group that which is where you normally sell them. So that will assist us in really fast-forwarding the development of the franchises.

It's always good under the franchise system to have kind of like our own home territory which is obviously Southern California and approve a model which is what we're working on and fine-tuning as we're going forward and obviously on the franchising, you get a development fee and then the ongoing royalty fees which we're working on fine-tune as we’re talking to various groups with this with us on that.

Joey Parsi

Yes, so to expand on what Philip just stated, we have been talking with several franchise development companies over the past few months to take on the role of franchising Giggles N’ Hugs throughout the country. Many of these franchise development companies have the wherewithal and the ability to scale our franchising pretty quickly. Some of these guys have stated that they could bring in 15 to 20 franchising locations in the first 12 to 18 months that we sign up with those guys if not more and some of these guys have done franchising names like Menchies or others like it.

And so, the goal is for these guys to sort of takeover that responsibility of talking with all the parties that have approached us already over the years, taking over that process and sort of vetting them, interviewing them, making sure that they are the right kind of people that we want as a franchisee and then bringing in new perspective parties to the table and putting together franchise manuals and putting together although most of the majority of that is already done.

And putting together a web portal whereby potential franchisees can go to and see and hear and experience what Giggles N’ Hugs is all about, putting together the brochures to market the franchises and then sort of planting the seed with a variety of different companies out there that are in the franchising world and bring perspective new franchisees, multi-unit operators to the table.

And so again, we’re interweaving these people, this is a very costly endeavor. When I say costly, they are going to take the majority of the royalties. I shouldn’t say royalties but the upfront licensing fee. Typically when you want to open a franchise, you are paying I don’t know anywhere from $25,000 to $150,000 as an upfront licensing fee and a percentage of your sales goes in the form of royalties, typically between 5% to 7% and then some of these franchises like Subway and others they charge an advertising and marketing fee as well which adds up another 1% or 2% to that.

So these development companies would bring in the franchisee, whether it’s one unit or three units or five units or 10 units or a whole territory within a state, they would take the majority of that upfront fee and split that with the consulting companies that bring the potential leaders and then sort of do all the work on our behalf. And excuse me, and so we will see where that goes, but we have talked with a number of these development companies and we are at the final stages of sort of figuring out what direction we go with, who we go with.

But it is something that I wanted to make sure that you guys were aware that we are now exploring. Again nothing is signed, we don’t have anything signed, we are just in the interview process right now with these various companies trying to figure out who best would meet our needs and our goals.

Philip Gay

Okay. And then I guess the only other thing that we wanted to update on is that we are working on announcing a shareholder meeting coming up more in sometime in the latter part of the fourth quarter, more information will be coming out on that, going forward as we continue to follow the public company guidance rules going forward.

So, that point, that concludes our agenda and we will open it up for any Q&A for anyone on the phone.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Joey Parsi

[Operator Instructions] Okay. I think we have a call, we have a question from Robert [indiscernible]. You are on Robert.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. I was just curious, you were just talking a couple of years ago about doing them in airports?

Joey Parsi

Yes. So one thing that you may or may not know is that Westfield manages almost every major airport in the United States, many of these cities and municipalities have sort of handed off the operations and leasing of various airports off to Westfield. And so given our partnerships and relationship with Westfield, Westfield approached us about two years ago about doing locations within all the airports. I think Westfield currently manages LAX, LaGuardia.

Philip Gay

Yes, so LAX right now they are just going through the RFP process, they are sending it out as we speak, but it’s a long laborious process that hasn’t been completed.

Joey Parsi

Yes. But it is definitely on the table and we have certainly looked at that, but it’s a different model because if you are in an airport, you are not doing birthday parties at the airport. So and that’s 40% of our business, but on the other hand we can charge premium pricing maybe by the hour. Currently, we are charging 14 bucks for each [indiscernible] and play. That 14 bucks pays for the activities that we do and then the entertainment that we do.

But being inside an airport maybe we charge by the hour, maybe we charge 5, 6, 7 bucks an hour as opposed to 14 bucks on holiday thing. So there is some tweak set that we would have to do to the model, to the business model, to make that work on the airports, but we think it’s a great opportunity for us to be in the airports, if for no other reason other than marketing, to have millions of people going through these airports everyday or every month is a huge true force if we had a location within LaGuardia or JFK or Chicago over here.

So there is definitely something on the table, there is definitely something that we talked about and explored but it’s not imminent, it is not something that I’m going to do tomorrow. I'd rather open up a location in Seattle were raised 24, not 24 hours a day but substantially a lot more than they bring here in Southern California than to be in airport.

Again, we have to tweak that back of that model but it is something that has been offered to us. Westfield has offered us the opportunity to go into the airports, but it is not something that we are looking at today. Does that answer your question, Robert?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Joey Parsi

So, anyone else? [Operator Instructions] Okay, next I have Retirement Solutions, Retirement Solutions, go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi there, I am not sure why I said that, this is Matt. So I just have a question about realistic expectations and I appreciate you too being on here? And Joey like you mentioned, I know you are hesitant to say what is out there and what is not out there because you don’t want to say there is a deal when there is not one. But I applaud the optimism, I'm all for it. Of course as a shareholder I want things to work out too.

I just want to also have if that's my optimistic viewpoint as a shareholder of what could work out with crowdfunding and sourcing of all that, what should our realistic negative expectation be if we are going to frame it that way. What if none of this does work out, what if not able to get the funds like you’ve said the balance sheet doesn’t seem to be very good, how long can the company last, I mean do we need to be worried about something like that?

Joey Parsi

Well, look that’s a great question, was it Mac or Matt.

Unidentified Analyst

Matt with a t.

Joey Parsi

Okay, Matt it’s a great question. I don’t know exactly how to answer that if we don’t get the crowdfunding, if we don’t get any new deals, if we don’t get this, if we don’t get that, yes it is going to be pretty rough. But look the fact of the matter is, we have two locations that are doing very well and if I can’t get additional capital to expand then we're are just going to have to top it out and weight it out until we do get the capital. Being a publicly traded company across I don’t know $40,000, $30,000 to $40,000 a month be it in accounting, audit, legal, exchange listing fee, this fee, that fee.

Unidentified Analyst

I think as we’ve said, we need another one to two for the company to be self supporting depending on how they perform right which is what we are trying to do to get the company to bear and will support it.

Joey Parsi

Right. My point though Matt is if I can’t get anything else, look I've put couple of million dollars of my own personal money into this and keep the doors opened and at times we in the past there have been times where the companies didn’t had money to pay me or meet its obligations and I reached into my pocket on at least a dozen occasions over the past eight years and I put money into the company to make sure that we do what we are supposed to do.

And those have been done on terms that have been literally at zero. I gave the company money and I got nothing in return for it, literally nothing. And if need be we will have to figure it out when we get to that point, but there is always the option, that's on a worst case scenario, there's always an option of simply trading our shares on a different exchange whatever it is called now. It used to be called the pink sheet or whatever it is called now where we don’t, you shares still trade, but I don’t have to pay for the legal and audit and all of the additional listing feels and so forth and so on. On a worst case scenario, we'll tighten our belt and stick with what we have until we are able to raise capital. But listen, Matt, I didn't give up 10 years of my life and then put in all this money just to stick with two locations. This thing is a gold mine and we're going to make it work and I'm too tenacious into, I won't give up.

Philip Gay

And I think that Matt what we were going through is, built I mean when you look at it whether it's crowdfunding, or franchising, or even the development with the landlords, there are all alternative forms of funding because franchising is it’s the way to capitalize on your brand without pressurizing the balance sheet and it's got its pluses and minuses but it's an alternative way of financing your growth without diluting the shareholders equity when you executed correctly, so they're all different ways that we're looking at to maximize the shareholders return.

Joey Parsi

Yes, Matt, and the bottom line is that we've got some wood in the fire here and we're pretty confident something will give, something will happen. Hopefully sooner rather than later but under a worst case scenario we'll tighten out belt and be more efficient, and lower our cost and do what we need to do in order to survive and get someone to come in here in what on bunch of money and let us do what we need to do. We have the opportunity to become the next Chuck e Cheese and if someone sees it or some entity feed it then we'll be fine. I'm pretty sure that these discussions that we've had over the past month or two are going to lead us to somewhere good, so we'll see.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Joey Parsi

Thank you. Let's see, next question I have. I'm going to pick up on it says MC&A. I don't know maybe you can tell us your name sir?

Unidentified Analyst

Hi Joey and Phil, this is Jason. Thank you for having a second consecutive call. Before I get started, I'd like to apologize to both of you and everyone listening for my behavior on the last call that's unacceptable.

Joey Parsi

I appreciate it Jason. Good, thank you very much. Apology accepted.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. I have quite a few questions, you can cut me off whenever, but the first one I have is how concerned should investors be by the note payable from the landlord that is currently in default?

Joey Parsi

You shouldn’t be concerned too much, but if you look, we own about 25 by 30 grand, but it's not like they're knocking on our doors. They're very, very nice to us. They've been very nice to us. That has been the case for, I don't know eight, 10 months and it's and I don't think it's a significant issue, but it is we own 25, 30 grand and when we get some cash we'll pay that off, until then I don't think it's a big deal.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, good thank you. Can I keep going?

Joey Parsi

Please.

Unidentified Analyst

How concerned should investors be about the convertible note that's passed due?

Philip Gay

Which convertible?

Joey Parsi

Are you talking about the $50,000 convertible?

Unidentified Analyst

I believe so.

Joey Parsi

Johnson? He is a great shareholder…

Unidentified Analyst

That’s the only one isn’t it?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, just about 50 grand, he is a great shareholder. He doesn't care. He's fine. It's not due, but if he had the opportunity to convert that convertible when the stock was at $0.25, $0.26 this year because he bought his, I think the conversion on that is if I remember correctly $0.12, either $0.11 or $0.12.

Unidentified Analyst

All right, that’s good.

Joey Parsi

I don't think it's a significant issue. I think he's a very friendly shareholder and I don't think you should be concerned at all.

Unidentified Analyst

Good, good.

Joey Parsi

I've never heard from him, so let me just put it to you that it's the first time I'm hearing about it is from you.

Unidentified Analyst

That would be a bad thing. Do you anticipate operating margins being strong enough to prevent further buildup of accounts payable in recruiting expenses?

Joey Parsi

Philip?

Philip Gay

Well, I mean as long as the company is in a loss position it’s got to find cash from somewhere, as you know on accounting 101, but we've done very good at pulling the belt in and minimizing the outgoings as best as we can right now. And that's why once in a while you'll see stock issuances if the key vendor that we're looking at that we need their services and everything else, but so far so good on that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, good. That actually leads then perfect to my next question. In the last quarterly statements I thought that you guys had issued approximately 440,000 shares for a $4,000 payable, just wondering what kind of process do you have for determining when you're going to issue shares as opposed to when you would issue cash?

Joey Parsi

440,000 shares we issued for a $4,000 payable. I wonder who that was for, do you remember Philip?

Philip Gay

I'd have to look, but in answer to the question on the process, obviously we look at several things. One, we look on whether it’s someone that has value and belief in the company, two on the services provided and lastly on the fair market value of the shares on around that time. So 440,000 shares unfolded a penny a share is about $4,400.

Unidentified Analyst

Right, but I mean that has the potential to be, if this ever does get off the ground that has the potential particularly one hell of a gain for them.

Philip Gay

Well as I say that goes to the other point if we look at who they are and then how they can probably - and I'd have to go back and I can send you an email and just right now I'm not remembering to that.

Joey Parsi

Jason, I don't know who that was for, but if it's a shareholder that did some work for the company then I don't mind giving him some shares. Oh, you know what, I think if I remember correctly that 440,000 shares was to Websites Depot, who does all of our web. I don't know if you guys saw it, but over the past couple of months our website that was completely revamped and redone, it was a new look and new feel. We also utilized those guys to do SEO marketing for us, to market our birthday parties, and so they are great people and they are long-term shareholders. He owns a bunch of stock as a shareholder, so I didn't mind giving him some shares but…

Unidentified Analyst

I thought to reap some of the benefit and the uplifting of sales in birthday parties in the third quarter.

Joey Parsi

Absolutely, and so we'll try to limit any issuances. Look, I’m a shareholder like you are and I don't like to dilute myself either, although I have had two issues here, so we're doing everything that we can to minimize that and if I can pay it off with cash I will, but if I can save some cash and instead give our current shareholder some shares for doing some great work for us then I'll do that as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you. Speaking on marketing is Michelle Steinberg still involved?

Joey Parsi

Yes and no. She is still involved, but you know we had a really bad taste in our mouth with one of our celebrities, ambassadors, she didn't really do all the things that we were hoping that she would do and we were really excited of all the things that that was supposed to bring to the table. Unfortunately, dealing with some of these celebrities has been challenging, I'll leave it at that.

But yes, to answer your question she's still involved but nothing really is - there's no real effort being done by either party them or us to do anything at this point. With the limited resources that we have currently in the bank, I sort of put everything on hold. We will revisit Michelle and other celebrities in the weeks and months to come if and when we get some cash raised, these are efforts that we're doing whether it's the crowd funding or other areas.

Philip Gay

And then sorry Jason, in the interest of time because we're running over, can we limit you to one more question?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, that’s fine. Why did you need to change the definition of an award limit in your equity comp plan recently?

Joey Parsi

That was done by the lawyers, I have no idea. I don't know why…

Philip Gay

Yes, I think to redeem out of on that, you were worried that we owed you. I think the question was we had increased the number of shares in the plan, that's what you are referring to right?

Unidentified Analyst

I believe it went from like a 1 million share limit to like $1 million and when you consider where the stock price is right now it makes a very big difference.

Philip Gay

Yes, and as Joey said, it was more recommendation from the lawyers if your question whether we have any intent right now to issue a significant amount of shares was part of that the answer is, there isn’t anything that is out there. So we are aware of that.

Joey Parsi

Just as an FYI, just so you know Jason, look I’ve been the Founder of the Company and I have been the CEO of the company and I’ve invested a significant portion of my net worth in this company, I have literally put in my blood, sweat and tears into this company over the past 9, 9.5 years. I don’t think I've ever given myself a stock grant. I can’t recall giving myself any shares even though I’m entitled to getting as any CEO of a company to get shares.

So I want you to rest your mind. I want you to feel at ease that I’m very cognizant of who I’m going to give shares to, whether it includes me or Philip or anyone else or whether it’s Website Depot or any other vendor out there. I’m doing whatever I can to try to keep from diluting me and you being a shareholder, but I’m concerned about me and myself as well. So I want to make sure that you are aware, if I’m going to issue shares to anyone, especially if it’s going to be a large number of shares, it better be for a damn good reason and we will be sure to let you know that we’re doing it.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you, Gentlemen.

Joey Parsi

Okay, thank you. All right, let’s - I think can we take one more caller or…

Philip Gay

One more caller, this will be the last, so...

Joey Parsi

All right, guys, this is going to be the last one and I see that there is only one call or actually there is two questions, but let’s unfortunately I can’t take that any other than this caller here; I’m sorry can you announce your name sir?

Unidentified Analyst

Sure, this is Sebastian.

Joey Parsi

Sebastian, hi, how are you?

Unidentified Analyst

Good, how are you guys?

Joey Parsi

Good, thank you. This is going to be your last question. So go ahead, Sebastian.

Unidentified Analyst

Awesome, yes I guess to wrap it up, if you can give us some positives to so we can close the call. I mean, we understand that, that you are very invested in this, but on the flip side it’s been eight years and the company hasn’t been really taking off, we had the good stint at $0.25, $0.26 but after years what is changing or what is going to attract the people that you’re hoping to attract as opposed to just bailing or going to find something new in this bullish market?

Joey Parsi

Yes, so look what is going to change, well first and foremost you have to understand that we went from one location in 2011 to four locations in 2013. So we grew pretty rapidly. If you look at a company like Cheesecake Factory as an example, I’m just throwing that out there as an example, those guys waited nine years before they opened their second location.

You can see how successful Cheesecake Factory is and I think they waited several more years, they are after to open their third location, the points being this is not a race, this is a marathon and I don’t care how long it takes. As long as I have a company that is going to be here long after I’m gone, that is what I’m looking to do and I’m trying to do it in a way where I’m protecting you as my shareholder and myself as the largest shareholder.

What is going to change over the next couple of years as opposed to the past couple of years is capital, the bottom line is capital, if I had access to capital then we would be able to do many, many things all the things that we have said we are going to do. unfortunately this rights offering that was meant to prevent us from being diluted because it went to our shareholders only, we thought that our shareholders would step up and put in the capital and allow us to do what we need to do. That didn’t happen.

And so we’re pursuing other avenues, as I mentioned this crowdfunding platform, we are also looking at this franchise development companies and trying to grow the concept and open up a bunch of franchises through these development companies.

Philip Gay

I think the point is that there is still opportunity out there that we’re pursuing and we’re closing in on updates, but we don’t have anything more but they are still demanding Giggles N’ Hugs as we continue to look out there over these different avenues and I think that is a short version on it, right.

Joey Parsi

Exactly right.

Philip Gay

People love the concept sales.

Joey Parsi

Just go read the reviews on Yelp about us and [indiscernible] look at the videos that people post, look at the birthday parties that we do, look at the celebrities that we attract, look at all the mall owners that want us in their malls, the fact is that we have a lot of great news going and if we have the capital I think that we would be substantially a bigger company today than we were over the past couple of years. We will get there, I’m not giving up, this thing is too good for me to give up, we are going to get there. It is going to take little bit more time but it’s okay, I got nothing but time on my hands right now.

And believe me I understand your frustrations; I don’t want to see my stocks at a penny a share in fact it kills me, when I look at it. So I tend to not look at it because it depresses me, but it is what it is and we are where we are, we just got to roll up our sleeve, work harder and get it done, pardon my language but that is what boils down to and we are going to do it. And I have Philip here on my side and I don’t know there is a better person and better restaurant to or to have on your side we'll get there. Eventually we'll get there.

All right, thank you all very much for joining us. Again I want to apologize for having to reschedule this call. We will definitively have these calls regularly. I want to make sure that you guys have all the opportunity to talk to us and ask questions of us as opposed to get misinformation on online, on some of these message boards and social media platforms. So we'll be sure to well put out another schedule for another shareholder call and update very, very shortly, but just know that we will also be doing this annual meeting, shareholder meeting sometime in the fourth quarter.

So if you're interested in meeting us in person, I am very handsome and Philip is even more handsome, so you could also meet us in person. Thank you all very much for joining us today and look very, we look very forward to updating you all very shortly on all the good stuff that we just discussed today.

Philip Gay

Thank you.

Joey Parsi

Bye-bye everybody.