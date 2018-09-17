Enterprise Products Partners: Growing Its Presence In The Permian

The company has been expanding both its oil and natural gas operations in the Permian Basin, although it still looks like the region could see a shortage of capacity.

On Thursday, September 6, 2018, pipeline giant Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) gave a presentation at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference. As is usual for presentations such as this, this company devoted a significant amount of time discussing its own investment proposition. It also discussed several industry trends that are affecting it and it went into a surprising amount of depth for a standard industry conference presentation. As is usually the case, I would recommend that all readers review this presentation for themselves. I will naturally provide a summary of the presentation as well as interject my own thoughts below, however. The main point, however, is that the company is actively working to grow its operations in the Permian which should prove good for its overall cash flow going forward.

Enterprise Products Partners is one of the largest pipeline companies in the United States. The company boasts 50,000 miles of various types of pipeline, approximately 260 million barrels of liquids storage, and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. The company also boasts an impressive 28 natural gas processing plants, 23 fractionators, 11 condensate distillation facilities, and a PDH facility. Enterprise Products Partners is also one of the few midstream companies to have export facilities, of which the company has eighteen.

This tremendous scale allows the company to operate in several of the major resource basins in the United States today. Notably absent, however, is a presence in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. We do, however, see a presence here in a few of the basins that are somewhat under exposed in the midstream space, which could ultimately present the company with some opportunities in the future.

As the map above shows, a substantial portion of Enterprise Products Partners' operations are centered around the Permian Basin, which is the focal point of the current drilling boom in the United States. I have discussed this in numerous previous articles. In response to this drilling boom, the company has been working to expand its presence in the region despite its already substantial operations.

As we can see here, Enterprise Products Partners is currently investing more than $5 billion to expand its capabilities in the Permian. Two of these projects are high capacity pipelines:

Midland to Sealy Pipeline: A 416-mile pipeline that carries up to 575,000 barrels per day from Midland (a major oil hub in the Permian region) to Sealy, TX (a city along the Gulf Coast). This pipeline began full operation back in April.

A 416-mile pipeline that carries up to 575,000 barrels per day from Midland (a major oil hub in the Permian region) to Sealy, TX (a city along the Gulf Coast). This pipeline began full operation back in April. Red Hills to Loving/Midland Crude Pipeline: A pipeline carrying 470,000 barrels per day from the Red Hills system to the Midland Crude Hub.

The company also is working on several expansions to its natural gas infrastructure system in the region. In most cases, these are capacity expansions to its plants, which will enable the company to process (a process by which impurities are removed to produce pipeline quality dry natural gas) a greater amount of natural gas coming out of the Permian. As the Permian has been seeing its volumes of natural gas surge over the past eighteen months, this makes sense so that the company can capture a greater amount of business. The only one of these projects that the company made a big deal about in the presentation was the Mont Belvieu plant expansions, which saw the company increase its natural gas fractionation capacity by 85,000 barrels per day.

Natural gas fractionation is a method through which natural gas is converted into its constituent parts (butane, propane, etc.) As the market price of these compounds is tied to oil prices rather than natural gas prices, it can be much more profitable for energy companies to fractionate the gas and then sell the component compounds, particularly during periods in which oil prices are showing greater strength than natural gas prices, like they are today.

The Mont Belvieu plant, for its part, is a giant natural gas facility and hub located in the town of Mont Belvieu, Texas. Enterprise Products Partners brought the ninth fractionation unit (that was just discussed) online during the second quarter, making the plant even more enormous. We should see the full impact of this new fractionator during the third quarter, as that will be the first quarter during which the unit operates for the full period. Even with the ninth fractionation unit however, the facility will most likely not have sufficient capacity to process all of the natural gas that its customers desire:

Thus, I would certainly not be surprised to see Enterprise Products Partners begin work on a tenth fractionator at the facility by the end of the decade. Overall though, it is generally a good thing to see capacity being insufficient to meet demand. This is because we know that the company will not find itself attempting to construct new facilities (and spending large sums of money to do so) that nobody wants to use.

We see a similar trend in the Permian. As shown here, production in the basin is expected to exceed the pipeline capacity of the area by the middle of 2021.

This is the primary reason why Enterprise Products Partners, along with other MLPs, has been expanding their pipeline capacity in the region. As we can see, all this new capacity will likely keep up with the rapidly growing production of the region over the next few years and may even exceed it in 2020. We therefore might see some companies have unused capacity during that year. This may exert some downward pressure on pipeline tariffs at that time but in truth most of these companies sell transit through their pipelines under long-term contracts with guaranteed minimum volumes so this should not be too damaging to the industry. Regardless, this situation would quickly correct itself as production continues to grow.

One emerging area in the U.S. energy space is the export of liquid propane gas. This is something that I have been discussing with the members of Energy Profits in Dividends, my marketplace service here at Seeking Alpha. Enterprise Products Partners is a major player in this market due to the Enterprise Hydrocarbons Terminal located on the Houston Ship Channel. This facility provides terminaling services to major integrated oil companies, exporters, marketers, distributors, and chemical companies. In December 2015, Enterprise Products Partners completed an expansion project that increased the facility's loading capacity to 27,500 barrels per hour from its previous level of 16,500 barrels per hour. In response to increased demand, the company has decided that it needs to increase the facility's capacity further:

As we can see here, the goal of this $50 million expansion project is to increase the facility's capacity by approximately 30% or 175,000 barrels per day. This would bring the total export capacity of the facility up to 700,000 barrels per day, which would clearly help achieve the goal of turning the United States into a major exporter of energy. Enterprise Products Partners expects to bring this expansion online within the next eighteen to twenty-four months so we should begin to see the impact of it sometime in 2020.

In conclusion, Enterprise Products Partners has been actively working to increase its capacity in response to the growing production of the Permian region. This is an area that is struggling to maintain sufficient pipeline capacity so the company's expansions should prove to be accretive to its cash flow as these projects come online. The company is also leading the way in transforming the United States into a major exporter of energy, which could likewise prove beneficial. The growth that this will stimulate could result in this being a company worthy of consideration for your portfolio.

