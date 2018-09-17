The Cycle Weighing A Bit On 3M

Shorter-cycle names have done a little better in recent months, but overall it’s been a challenging year for the stocks of companies like 3M (MMM), Illinois Tool Works (ITW), and Colfax (CFX) compared to Emerson (EMR), Honeywell (HON), and Eaton (ETN). The late summer/early fall is a popular time for sell-side conferences and investor days, and with that another chance to look at these names heading into the last three months of the year. In the case of 3M, it looks like the company’s shorter-cycle exposure is weighing a bit more on results, with management nudging down growth expectations while also experiencing higher cost inflation.

All told, 3M remains a well-run company at a somewhat challenging point in the cycle and with a tough valuation. 3M has a lot to offer as a flight-to-quality name and the company’s strong tradition of innovation and reinvestment supports a longer-term investment case, but unless management offers an uncommonly bullish outlook at its November investor meeting, investors are likely looking at middling near-term performance prospects.

Costs, Tariffs, And Confidence Weighing

Price/cost is a key concern for most industrials this year, as companies are dealing with higher costs for steel, energy, and most other inputs. 3M has thus far had reasonably good success leveraging price to offset cost inflation, and this is a part of the company’s long-term strategy – 3M has long used its strong market share across its many businesses to pass through prices increases. It looks like that is becoming somewhat more challenging, though, and management recently guided (at a sell-side conference) toward the higher end of its prior cost inflation range.

Material cost inflation should ease off next year for the sector, but wage/labor inflation could start emerging as a bigger concern in 2019. 3M has one of the most efficient manufacturing processes (revenue per employee) out there (well above even Honeywell and Illinois Tool Works), but the company’s policy of establishing in-market manufacturing could be more of a risk in emerging markets where wage pressure could come more into play. Longer term, though, I think there are still meaningful opportunities for 3M to automate, and I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s part of the management presentations at the November meeting – quantifying the benefits of automation involve numerous guesses, but I do believe automation could generate over 100bp of incremental margin potential, and potentially meaningfully more, depending upon how far 3M decides to pursue it.

As far as tariffs go, 3M has thus far weathered the early stages pretty well. 3M has substantial operations in-country in China, which helps limit some of the impact, and 3M also has the option to offset at least some of the pressures with price increases. The impact of tariffs goes beyond gross margins, though, and that may be the bigger near-to-intermediate risk. 3M has backed up what several other companies (Japanese automation companies in particular) have said recently about China – that the trade squabbles between the U.S. and China are impact Chinese manufacturing companies and leading to more conservative expectations.

Growth Opportunities – Near And Far

3M has talked down some of its near-term growth potential, with management suggesting that sales growth in the Industrial and Health Care businesses would be at the lower ends of expectations in the second half of 2018 (3% and 4%, respectively). While Safety and Graphics is trending toward the higher end, it’s not going to offset the weaker spots. Although I’ve talked in the past about the challenges of categorizing companies as “early/mid/late-cycle”, this pressure does generally back up the notion that 3M is a shorter-cycle company and at this point in the recovery/expansion, the cycle is not 3M’s friend. On a more encouraging note, 3M didn’t seem so concerned about the Electronics business; given 3M’s greater exposure to displays than semiconductors, that could at least partly explain it.

With the November investor meeting being the first major platform for the new CEO to offer up his vision for the company, there could be more significant guidance coming on the company’s long-term growth plans. I don’t really expect a significant change, but I do expect 3M to look to use M&A to bulk up its exposure to areas it has identified as core growth drivers like auto electronics (especially electric vehicles), wound care, and air quality. I also believe there is at least an outside chance that 3M may look to get involved in some new businesses, like automation, that can drive growth in the coming years. 3M already has an automated materials handling business, and given the growth potential in areas like warehouse/logistics automation (which Honeywell is pursuing aggressively), it’s at least a possibility.

The Opportunity

3M’s organic growth has held up reasonably well compared to its peer group, but expectations have fallen to the 2% to 3% range for the next several quarters. Along with concerns about cost inflation and cyclical positioning, I expect that to limit the enthusiasm for these shares. The November meeting is an opportunity for management to lay out its near-term vision for the company, but as a life-long 3M’er, I don’t believe new CEO Mike Roman is going to change all that much. Again, the biggest change may be in the vision for which markets/market segments are most attractive as long-term growth drivers and whether the company needs to continue with some portfolio restructuring to match that vision.

I’m still looking for 3% to 4% long-term revenue growth from 3M, with FCF growth closer to the high single-digits on ongoing margin improvements. Today’s valuation is not that all that compelling on a discounted cash flow basis, though the EV/EBTIDA valuation is a little more forgiving.

The Bottom Line

Investors had a chance to buy 3M below $200 this year, and that chance could come around again if third earnings/guidance disappoint, but 3M shares are priced in a sort of no-man’s land for me right now. I’m content to remain a long-term holder of what I believe to be one of the best-run U.S. companies, but I can’t see enough of a discount to fair value to argue for establishing meaningful new positions today when there are some cheaper options in the industrial space.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.