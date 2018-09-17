Freeport-McMoRan: Update On Recent Developments

Upside momentum should increase once shares are able to get above $15.00 again, with Indonesia deal and copper rebound as potential catalyst.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) shares have been very volatile since my previous article on the company was published, and I've been asked to provide an update. Without further ado, here's what I think about major catalysts that impact the company and their influence on Freeport's share price.

Copper price and trade wars

Copper price stays under heavy pressure due to escalating trade war between U.S. and China. However, it looks like signs of more tension between world's biggest economies fail to push the copper price to new lows. At a latest presentation on a Morgan Stanley conference, Freeport indicated that it was not seeing physical change in flows of copper due to recent developments. However, with China accounting for roughly half of the world's copper demand, the market will remain nervous about the future of copper demand in the short term.

In the long term, copper's future looks bright - and I'm not talking about the potential of EVs of pushing copper demand higher. We haven't heard about major copper discoveries and project startups for quite some time due to the softness in copper prices, and ultimately, this will play out and deficit will occur. However, it is still unclear when this will happen.

My view on copper is that it is trying to find a bottom after a major setback. Long-term catalysts are supportive, while short-term catalysts are not, which is reflected in the recent price dynamics. While political moves are often hard to predict, I think that physical demand/supply balance will ultimately have a positive influence on the price. Inventories seem to be supportive:

Indonesia

The soap opera continues. Another export permit extension has been received by the company. The Indonesian side is indicating that the deal can be reached by the end of September, but Freeport is more cautious in its wording (quote from the above-mentioned conference): "[…] we're very pleased with the cooperation between Freeport and the government and looking forward to the new partnership. And both sides, both parties are very focused on getting the documentation completed through 2018". Once the situation is resolved, Freeport shares will have upside as uncertainty will be removed. I'll give more weight to Freeport's comments rather than Indonesian comments as previously the Indonesian side expected a deal in August.

Deep MLZ technical problems

I've seen no news on this front. In all likelihood, an update will be provided in the company's third-quarter report and the subsequent earnings call.

Technicals

Freeport's shares have breached the major support at $15.00 on falling copper prices and worries about further escalation of trade war between U.S. and China. For an uptrend to be established, shares will have to rise above this level. From a valuation point of view, Freeport looks attractive enough at slightly above 12 forward P/E, with the upcoming deal with Indonesia and a potential rebound in copper serving as catalysts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FCX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.