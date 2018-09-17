More Clarity On Honeywell's Spinoffs And A Boost To Guidance

There's an ongoing tug of war in the industrial sector between analysts and investors who believe the end is nigh and that the cycle is going to start showing real signs of slowing next year, and the people who actually run those companies who believe business conditions remain strong. While many short-cycle industrials have picked up a little momentum lately, longer-cycle Honeywell (HON) has remained a strong performer throughout, with the shares arguably replacing 3M (MMM) as the must-own in the space.

In relatively short order, Honeywell will become a smaller, more profitable, and faster growing company as it completes the spinoffs of Garrett Motion (GTX) and Resideo Technologies. Spinning these two businesses should, in turn, lead to higher multiples for Honeywell as it will improve the company's margins, returns, and growth prospects. As all of that is going on, Honeywell continues to enjoy healthy demand across many of its businesses, with certain categories (aerospace, UOP, and automation in particular) looking like they have more to give. I've been a steady fan of Honeywell for a while, but given where the shares now sit in terms of valuation, I can't be quite as enthusiastic as before.

Garrett Ready To Go…

There weren't many surprises in the Form 10 that Honeywell filed in relation to the spinoff of Garrett Motion, Honeywell's turbocharger business, and the company intends to complete the transaction on October 1st of this year. Honeywell shareholders will get 1 share of Garrett for every 10 shares of Honeywell, and Honeywell will receive a $1.6 billion dividend from the company before the spin is completed. Garrett will also be responsible for indemnifying Honeywell for ongoing asbestos liability payments tied to the Bendix business; Garrett will be on the hook for 90% of Honeywell's liability payments (net of insurance and other recoveries) for 30 years, with a $175 million annual cap on payments.

With a little over $3 billion in 2017 revenue, Honeywell/Garrett and BorgWarner (BWA) are neck-and-neck in the passenger vehicle turbocharger market (a $12 billion industry), with Garrett enjoying strong positions across all vehicle types, engine types, and geographies. Importantly, Garrett has been a net share gainer in recent years, with a 45% win-rate over the last three years running above its market share. The business is also solidly profitable, with an EBITDA margin of close to 20% (above BorgWarner's mid-teens margin).

Garrett is targeting mid-single-digit revenue growth through 2022, but there's a key "but" here - not only does Garrett generate more than half of its sales in Europe (not so surprising, as turbo penetration there is much higher), but close to half of its sales are in light vehicle diesel - a market category that has been eroding quickly since the Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) emissions scandal.

While I believe there is at least a decade of opportunities for BorgWarner and Garrett to gain share in gasoline-powered vehicles (where turbocharging allows OEMs to use smaller, more efficient engines) and in gasoline-electric hybrids, I do believe the "what happens in an EV world?" concerns that have dogged suppliers like BorgWarner and Allison (ALSN) could hit Garrett as well. Garrett does have e-compressor and e-turbo products and technology ("e-boosting"), as well as connected car and hydrogen fuel cell technologies, I do expect the company's vulnerability to EV switchover to be a frequent bearish talking point.

Resideo A Harder Sell To Me

Honeywell has also filed its Form 10 for the Resideo spinoff, the company's home environmental controls and security products and distribution operations. Like Garrett, Resideo will pay a dividend to Honeywell ($1.2 billion) and largely indemnify Honeywell for asbestos liabilities (for 25 years, up to $140 million a year).

This is a less exciting business, and I can appreciate why Honeywell is more eager to spin this one off. Organic growth has been fairly low, around 3% the last couple of years, and low double-digit EBITDA margins (on an adjusted basis) are not all that exciting. A little more than half of this business will be in security, and the company will likely try to complete this spinoff around the end of the fourth quarter.

Core Businesses Doing Well

Along the way, Honeywell upgraded its guidance for the year by $0.05, with management citing strength in longer-cycle businesses. That certainly fits the general theme in place today that longer-cycle businesses like Honeywell, Emerson (EMR), Eaton (ETN), and Ingersoll-Rand (IR) are more appealing stocks than the likes of 3M or Illinois Tool Works (ITW).

Process automation continues to benefit from improving conditions in energy (oil/gas) and chemicals, with Emerson recently discussing an expanding funnel of greenfield projects at a sell-side conference. Emerson also talked about expansion upgrades from refineries, and that should be a good forward indicator of improving demand for Honeywell's UOP catalyst business.

Honeywell is also in place to benefit from an improving aerospace cycle and ongoing growth in discrete warehouse/logistics automation. On the aerospace side, I believe Honeywell is going to start showing the benefits of a taking a different strategic approach to the sector vis a vis peers/rivals like United Technologies (UTX) and General Electric (GE), and I think the company is also well-placed to benefit from defense and business jet spending (though I'm less bullish on bizjets). With automation, Honeywell has already established itself as a significant player in warehouse automation, with Amazon (AMZN) as a significant customer, and I believe this will be a significant area of capex spending for businesses for years to come as they look to wring out further supply chain savings.

The Opportunity

I do believe that spinning off Garrett and Resideo will lead to higher multiples for Honeywell, but Honeywell isn't going to recapture the lost revenue, EBITDA, and free cash flow overnight. I do believe post-spin, Honeywell will generate better than 4% revenue growth and enhanced high single-digit FCF growth, but I think the share price already reflects this. Likewise, the forward EV/EBITDA ratio doesn't suggest meaningful undervaluation.

The Bottom Line

I continue to like Honeywell as a business, but I can't make the same argument that it's undervalued anymore. Rich valuation doesn't mean it can't go higher, though, and Honeywell offers an attractive mix of above-average revenue growth, improving margins, deployable capital, and leverage to strong late-cycle markets. I wouldn't be in any hurry to sell, and I'd consider trading opportunities if the shares were to stumble, but it looks like the market has largely caught up to the quality of this story.

