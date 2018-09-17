Nickel: How To Profit From Its Idiosyncratic Strength?

Despite the YTD wave of speculative selling against nickel, “real” demand has supported nickel prices.

The fundamental backdrop in set to remain tight, resulting in a sustained drawdown in exchange inventories.

Nickel is the most resilient LME base metal thus far this year, down only 2%.

While the LME 3M nickel price is down a small 2% on the year, it has performed meaningfully better than its complex - the LMEX has tumbled 16% since year-start.

Nickel is also one of the strongest industrial metals since the broad-based recovery from January 2016. As the chart above illustrates, the ~40% rally since LME nickel reached a bottom in 2016 has coincided with a sharp drop in the open interest, which suggests that the rally has been primarily fuelled by short-covering, not fresh buying.

One of the main catalysts of the short-covering rally in nickel prices was the electric vehicle (EV) revolution, which prompted financial players to mark substantially down their nickel demand expectations, thereby resulting in a strong bout of short-covering.

The outperformance of nickel prices stems from its tight fundamental backdrop, characterized by a refined market in structural deficit since 2016, as can be seen in the chart from HSBC above.

The ongoing tightening of nickel's fundamentals has produced a marked drawdown in exchange inventories in recent years, especially since the start of 2017. This has tightened nearby spreads, supporting the appreciation in nickel spot prices.

The global nickel market is expected to remain in supply deficit in the coming years. The International Nickel Study Group expects the market to record a deeper 117,000-tonne deficit in 2018, up from the 53,000-tonne deficit projected in October 2017.

The tightening of the global refined nickel market is likely to continue to produce a drawdown in exchange inventories (i.e., more metal is being consumed while supply gets increasingly tighter), thereby exacting a stronger nickel price.

Thus far this year, the performance of nickel prices has been undermined by a notable wave of speculative selling, as can be seen in the chart above. However, the speculative selling (i.e., investment funds) is broad-based across the industrial metals, as evident by the large fall in net speculative lengths.

This suggests that the speculative activity has been macro-driven (think China growth concerns stemming from the US-China trade dispute), notwithstanding nickel's idiosyncratic strength.

Interestingly, the fact that nickel prices have withstood the speculative selling pressure relatively better than its complex is bullish in so far as it suggests that "real" supply/demand dynamics support a stronger nickel price.

Against this regard, I view risks to nickel prices skewed to the upside over the next six to twelve months.

To play a potential rebound in nickel prices from current price levels, I propose the iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (BJJN), which allows investors to have exposure to the Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return.

The index currently consists of one futures contract on the commodity of nickel which is included in the Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return.

As an ETN, this product is riskier than ordinary unsecured debt securities and has no principal protection. But I assume that the risk is relatively small if the time horizon is less than a year.

Its expense ratio is 0.45%, which is decent considering that it is the only fund in town to replicate nickel's performance.

As of September 14, 2018, there were 112,373 shares, and the market capitalization (closing note value x ETNs outstanding) was $5,797,425.

The main downside risk to being long nickel lies on the macro side, namely an escalation of the US-China trade war, which would produce more deleveraging across the industrial metals, pushing nickel lower in the process.

Final note

