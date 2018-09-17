+45% Return On This Stock? Check Mark

Risk-reward is becoming negatively skewed as the results of the company's anticipated expansion is still up in the air.

Last year I wrote a series of articles on the company now known as NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN). I uncovered this company in my research for undervalued stocks with strong catalysts for improvement in operating results and stock market sentiment around the company.

The primary narrative behind this company boils down to two points: They've been making money for a long time, and the business is modernizing its technology offering while being transformed under the guidance of a new executive team.

In New Leadership Marks Major Opportunity For This Stock, we reviewed the credentials and the objectives of a new management team, in Quality Systems Has Enormous Growth In The Cards we uncovered the marketing synergy behind a large acquisition recently made, and we put it all together with the company's financial history in the final article of the three-part series Quality Systems: Earnings Growth To Deliver 45%+ Returns published in April of 2017 while the stock was priced in the $14 range.

Now we've hit the target price of $22+.

Inquiring minds want to know, is there more upside in NXGN? Is the stock still trading at a discount? How are the operating results so far?

NXGN, Going Forward

It looks to me like this is a good time to take some profit off of the table with NXGN, the reason being that the stock market has now priced in quite a bit of the company's projected growth way ahead of the growth actually taking place. The stock is now trading at a very high multiple to its free cash flow, as the chart below depicts:

NXGN Price to Free Cash Flow (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

When the stock was a buy was back when the price to free cash flow multiple was nearer to 15 than 40. Today the shares are trading at a multiple of 37.76x.

Some readers may point out the low levels of free cash flow in recent times is due to additional acquisitions being made by the company and I can't contest the fact.

However, I am not seeing the favorable results in operating cash flows yet, which is where the real driver of free cash flow incomes will come from:

NXGN data by YCharts

I point this out only to make it clear that the company's growth initiatives are not yet materializing in overall higher profit generation at the company. I believe the higher profits will materialize, but it is a matter of risk vs. reward when investing. At this point, the company is priced as if its growth has already taken place.

Management Describes Growing Pipeline & Successful Rejuvenation Of Product Offering

NXGN's big plan for improving the business comes down to improving the software offering and modernizing the product to be used with smartphones. On last quarter's earnings conference call CEO Rusty Frantz made it a point to mention the upgrades have been a success. Here he is describing a recent client get together where the intention of NXGN was to get the temperature of their customers,

..the tone of the meeting was incredibly optimistic. Clients are downright excited for what they're seeing and have great hope for the future. Our view of our clients was further confirmed in a meeting with the team from KLAS a few weeks ago. The clients on our last two EHR releases, Fall 2017 and Spring 2018, have reported KLAS scores well into the 80s. This is a massive improvement from the high 50s KLAS score from three years ago, when this team began the journey to turn NextGen around.

Klas Research is a consultancy which studies healthcare software solutions for the industry. The improvement in KLAS Score shows the researchers have found substantial objective improvements in the company's product.

Here's a snapshot including an example of the company's smartphone support. You can see the classic charts and notes floating around physicians offices are set to be replaced by a smartphone display:

NXGN Sept. 7 Investor Day Presentation

With the upgraded software package, the company's aim is to increase the amount of service delivered to clients via cross-selling.

The bar chart's green space indicates the estimated penetration of the market as Management sees it in terms of dollar sales volume potential. The heavily worked-up and new NextGen Mobile and NextGen Pop Health & Analytics products have only recently begun being introduced to the market in their new form, hence their 1% market penetration.

CEO Rusty Frantz reports the sales team is experiencing success and it is only a matter of time before recently made deals begin being recognized as earned revenues:

On previous calls, we've highlighted our growing RCM pipeline, and I'm pleased to report that we're starting to see that pipeline convert into bookings. During the first quarter, we saw an uptick in both deal flow and deal size within revenue cycle management, including one rather sizable deal. The benefits from the increased integration between our software platform and our financial services capabilities, as well as the expansion of those service capabilities are really beginning to show up in our client base.

Now is the critical moment for NXGN as all of their investments in software development and acquisitions will have to pay-off, or this stock will return to the doldrums.

The big question is whether or not, and if so to what degree, the company's growth in the NextGen services will outpace its attrition rate of customers. Only time will tell.

Final Word

This company is still set to see improvements in its operating results and further profit growth. The matter at present is whether or not the risk-reward is still skewed in the investor's favor at today's prices.

The reported figures are not very useful for analysis as the company is moving quickly in order to combat the rate at which they are losing old clients. Circumstances have resulted in a low visibility situation for investors.

Now is a good time to take some profit off of the table and let the "house money" run on this name as the present management are well-proven to be able to help companies make fantastic performances. As I mentioned in my previous series of articles, this team's last project results were to double that company's stock price before selling the company to Becton Dickinson and Co. (BDX).

So there is room for NXGN to run as growth in bookings continues; it just isn't trading at a discount as it was last year.

