Chevron: Undervalued But Note This Key Risk

Recent increases in oil prices, however, may have turned the tide.

Chevron has, in recent years, underperformed the S&P 500 index by 79 percent, in line with its peers.

Investment Thesis

Chevron (CVX) has underperformed the S&P 500 index in the last five years, but earnings expectations have improved rather quickly in recent months, which makes the company a potential candidate for the Value Portfolio, as I explore businesses that will benefit from the upcoming energy price increases.

In this article, I explore the key metrics that I analyze, why I believe the stock is underpriced, along with one key risk that can upend the valuation equation.

Balanced Business

Chevron Corporation engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The following table from the company's Form 10-K provides a breakdown of its operating earnings by segment:

The above table illustrates that the Downstream segment has provided the company with relative stability throughout the last three years as oil prices have wildly fluctuated. This diversification is good for long-term shareholders.

More recently, the company's prospects have improved rather quickly, which I discuss in the next section.

Earnings And Momentum

The following table illustrates that analysts expect the company's earnings to grow by 14 percent next year to $8.97 per share from this year's expected $7.84 per share, which is more than double from last year's $3.70 per share:

Further, the following table illustrates that earnings expectations for the upcoming year have increased substantially in recent weeks, pointing to improving sentiment beyond current periods:

This is an important observation: Although the stock price has substantially underperformed the S&P 500 index in recent years, the sentiment in the analyst community has turned positive.

Further, I expect average analyst estimates to increase further in the coming months, as oil prices increase, which I discuss in the next section.

Primary Factor

One key factor in energy sector performance is energy prices in general and oil prices in specific. As energy prices rise, companies across the energy sector benefit from investment inflows, and vice versa.

In recent years, depressed oil prices were likely the key reason why the energy sector overall underperformed the S&P 500 index:

XLE data by YCharts

This tide, however, may be turning. Today's Bloomberg article, titled Iran's Export Pain Could Mean a Hot Winter for Oil, argues that global oil producers may not have the capacity to offset the global oil supply drop due to Trump administration's sanctions on Iran:

On paper there is enough spare capacity among other OPEC producers and Russia to offset falling Iranian supply - but what exists on paper and what can be brought into production in the next month or so are not necessarily the same. Add in a seasonal increase in oil use and the potential for further production shortfalls elsewhere in the world, and supply could start seriously trailing demand within weeks. That could be enough to propel oil prices higher.

Higher energy prices are in line with my oil-related predictions throughout the last two years, which you can find on my author page. Specifically, I expect Brent crude oil prices to exceed $100 per barrel by early next year, as OPEC and U.S. shale producers fail to meet rising global energy demand.

Valuation

The stock is trading at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 18x, which represents a good entry point, given the high rate of expected earnings growth.

The company's price-to-earnings ratio is slightly higher than that of Exxon's (XOM) at 17x and significantly lower than that of the S&P 500 index at 25x.

Risks

First, although I agree with Bloomberg's conclusion that oil prices will likely increase, this is not a given. If oil prices plunge back below $60 per barrel, whether due to slower global GDP growth, uncertainty around mid-term elections, or continued fast-paced supply growth out of the Permian basin, then the company's stock price would likely decline.

Second, as I discussed in How Many Electric Vehicles Would It Take To Replace 1 Mbd Of Oil Demand?, electric vehicles could need many more years before they can negatively affect oil demand; but as I discussed in Tesla Q2 2018: Key Development, Tesla's new custom artificial intelligence chip could accelerate the development of its full self-driving technology. Additionally, Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Waymo and many other companies are also working on this technology.

Autonomous driving technology is a key consideration to oil and oil company investors, because autonomous electric vehicles could accelerate the negative impact on global oil demand through higher usage (up to 20 times) than today's average vehicle, which is parked 95 percent of the time.

I do not expect autonomous electric vehicles to overtake global oil demand anytime soon, as the technology is still in its nascent phase, and technology adoption will likely take more time than many expect, even if regulation is put in place in time. Nevertheless, this risk should be monitored by long-term oil and oil company investors.

Bottom Line

Chevron is a well-run, balanced business, which could benefit from rising oil prices and is currently trading at low valuation multiples. I rate the stock BUY, with an eye on autonomous vehicle development.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CVX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.