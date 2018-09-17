Kinder Morgan: Growth Projects To Boost Dividend

On Wednesday, September 5, 2018, midstream pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (KMI) gave a presentation at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference. As is usually the case with presentations of this type, the company devoted a significant portion of the presentation to making its investment proposition. The company also discussed a few of the projects that it is currently working on in order to deliver forward growth. Interestingly, Kinder Morgan did not discuss the broader industry environment as companies often do, other than simply mentioning items in passing in regards to its growth projects. Nevertheless, I would still recommend that investors peruse the company's presentation themselves, although I will naturally provide a summary of it below, along with adding my own input where appropriate. All in all, Kinder Morgan represents a core position in the portfolios of many income-focused dividend investors for good reason as it has a strong position in the industry and a long history as a dividend stock. The company's growth projects are also expected to boost its dividend, which should be appealing for investors.

Kinder Morgan is the largest midstream operator in North America, owning 70,000 miles of natural gas and 10,000 miles of oil pipelines. In addition, the company is the largest operator of crude oil terminals, which is a storage location for oil as it travels on its journey from the oil field to a refinery, seaport, or other end user. Kinder Morgan currently has 152 of these along with sixteen oil tankers. This gives the company the ability to store approximately 147 million barrels of oil.

While Kinder Morgan is advertising itself as a core holding in any portfolio, I would never recommend purchasing any company solely because it is the largest one in its industry. The company's position as the largest midstream provider in North America does, however, mean that most things that are beneficial for the midstream industry as a whole are likely to be beneficial for Kinder Morgan. Fortunately here, there are several things to like as the American midstream sector has been experiencing a surge in business as high oil prices have resulted in upstream producers increasing their drilling activities in basins across the United States. This has prompted midstream companies such as Kinder Morgan to embark on various growth projects to profit off of the need for new transportation capacity.

One of these growth projects is the massive Elba Island LNG Export Terminal. This is one of several projects going on around the United States that supports the nation's long-term goal of becoming a major exporter of liquefied natural gas.

The Elba Island LNG Terminal is being constructed on Elba Island in Georgia in two phases. The project is being constructed by Elba Liquefaction Company, LLC, which is a joint venture between Southern Liquefaction Company, LLC and Kinder Morgan. The project as a whole is very ambitious in scope as it will be able to process approximately 350 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. As already mentioned, the project will be completed in two phases, with the first phase coming online in the fourth quarter of this year and the second phase coming online during the third quarter of next year. Thus, investors should expect to see the project positively impact Kinder Morgan's finances over the next year or so with the bulk of it coming in the first six months.

In numerous previous articles, I have discussed the surging production in the Permian region. This has caused many midstream companies to begin working on projects meant to increase their ability to move oil and natural gas away from the region. As these companies are compensated based on the volume of the resources that they move, this capacity expansion should boost revenues, all else being equal. Kinder Morgan is no exception to this as it has announced two growth projects centered around the Permian. One of these is the Gulf Coast Express pipeline.

The Gulf Coast Express pipeline is a 447.5-mile long natural gas pipeline currently under construction between the Waha Hub (in the Permian Basin) and Aqua Dulce, Texas, which serves as a major transportation center for the resources heading to numerous destinations.

This pipeline is designed to provide a shortcut for resources heading to various export markets. Kinder Morgan specifically mentioned the liquefaction terminals in Mexico and on the Gulf Coast but there are actually various pipeline interconnects in Agua Dulce, including 7 billion cf/day of Kinder Morgan pipeline capacity and 132 billion cubic feet of Kinder Morgan-owned storage capacity. As such, we might expect the Gulf Coast Express pipeline to boast a very high capacity an indeed that is the case. The pipeline itself is comprised of a 42-inch pipe that is capable of carrying an enormous 1.98 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas. This project is expected to cost approximately $1.75 billion to construct and begin operating in October 2019.

One of the nice things about this pipeline is that all of its capacity has already been fully subscribed. This means that the companies that need to ship natural gas along the pipeline have already entered into contracts of at least ten years to ship a total of 1.98 Bcf/day through the pipeline. This means that the pipeline is essentially guaranteed to generate a positive return from the day that it begins operation ensures that Kinder Morgan and its partners will not spend all that money constructing a pipeline that nobody wants to use. The Gulf Coast Express pipeline is 50%-owned by Kinder Morgan with DCP Midstream (DCP) and Targa Resources (TRGP) each owning a 25% stake, so these are the companies that will see their finances positively impacted by the start up of operations of the pipeline.

The second project that Kinder Morgan is engaging in to profit off of Permian production growth is the Permian Highway pipeline. The company did not spend any time discussing this project during its presentation, which may be due to the fact that the project is still in the early stages of development. The final decision to proceed with the project was announced on September 5, 2018 by Kinder Morgan and its partners EagleClaw, Apache (APA), and one of Blackstone's (BX) private equity energy funds. The project as proposed is identical to the already discussed Gulf Coast Express pipeline in course and scope and is expected to be in service by late 2020.

One of the bigger near-term risks facing Kinder Morgan is maturing debt. As we can see here, Kinder Morgan has between $2.1 billion and $2.8 billion in debt maturing in each of the next four years:

Fortunately, Kinder Morgan should be receiving approximately $2 billion from the sale of the Trans Mountain pipeline to the Canadian federal government, although the continual delays of this process have caused some to doubt whether or not Kinder Morgan will ever receive this money. Assuming that it does, the company has already stated its intention to pay down some of this debt, which will certainly be helpful considering the $2.8 billion coming due next year. This becomes extra important when we consider that the company has not been generating enough cash flow after covering its dividend and capital expenditures to pay off this maturing debt completely.

Thus, what we will most likely see is a case where the company will use its excess cash flow to pay off as much of its maturing debt as it can and refinance the rest. This would have the effect of gradually reducing its leverage going forward assuming that the capital markets remain open to Kinder Morgan. The company will survive even if the capital markets do close themselves off, though, by virtue of its $5 billion untapped revolving line of credit, but I must admit that I would prefer if the company did not have to use this to cover its maturing debt.

Finally, as I mentioned in the introduction, Kinder Morgan is aiming to use the extra cash flow from these projects to grow its dividend. In 2018, Kinder Morgan increased its dividend by 60% compared to the previous year. The company aims to increase this by another 25% in 2019 and then an additional 25% in 2020. I will admit, though, that I am concerned about its ability to accomplish this with that large debt load. The company does have a number of growth projects about to come online, though, so it should be able to boost its cash flow by enough to accomplish this dividend growth.

In conclusion, Kinder Morgan is a relatively solid pipeline company that is actively engaged in growing its operations. The company expects that the money from these new projects coming online will allow it to grow its dividend by 25% in 2019 and 2020. With that said, though, the company does have a substantial amount of debt coming due over the next few years, and while it does appear able to manage it, this remains the biggest risk to the company.

