Home Depot Is Stretched

This article walks the reader through the metrics I analyze, discusses key risks to the company, and concludes with my rating.

Is it time to sell? Is the dividend sustainable? Let us take deeper look.

In the same period, Home Depot has outperformed both its primary competitor, Lowe's, and the S&P 500 index by 35 percent and 107 percent, respectively.

Home Depot stock has surged by 177 percent in the last five years.

Investment Thesis

Home Depot (HD) has surged by 177 percent in the last five years, compared to its primary competitor's 142 percent and the S&P 500 index's 70 percent in the same period. Its expanding balance sheet leverage, however, could mean that recent gains have come at the expense of future returns.

This article walks the readers through the red flags I see in the company's financial statements, discusses how management may have increased risk to longer term shareholders, identifies a key risk for the near future, and concludes with my rating on the stock.

Balance Sheet Leverage

The company's debt to asset ratio has significantly increased in recent years from 22 percent in 2010 to 61 percent in early 2018, before declining to 55 percent most recently:

HD data by YCharts

The persistent rise in balance sheet leverage poses higher risk to investors; and interestingly, the increase in balance sheet leverage has correlated with the increase in share price.

Specifically, the company's total debt balance has more than doubled from nearly $10 billion in early 2013 to $25.5 billion most recently:

HD Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Furthermore, current liabilities have increased from nearly $10 billion five years ago to more than $18 billion, an increase of 80 percent, while total assets have not kept pace, with an increase of approximately 15 percent in the same period:

HD Total Current Liabilities (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The disproportionate increase in current liabilities has not only outpaced total assets but also current assets, which I discuss in the next section.

Working Capital Has Also Declined

The following three graphs illustrate that management has allowed the company's current liabilities to run up quicker than its current assets in the last five years, and, instead, used the borrowed money for other purposes, as I discuss later in this article:

HD Total Current Assets (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Further, the following graph illustrates that the company's Days Payable Outstanding has not increased, which means that the rise in current liabilities and the corresponding decline in working capital is not due to management negotiating better payment terms with its suppliers:

HD Days Payable Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

If not better payment terms with suppliers, what is driving the rise in balance sheet leverage? For what is management using the borrowed capital? The following section give us a clue.

Capital Returns To Shareholders Have Surged

While the company's total debt balance doubled in the last five years, the total dividends paid to shareholders also doubled from 2014 to 2018:

HD Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

While I generally prefer to invest in companies that return excess capital to shareholders in the form of buybacks and dividends, it is a red flag for me when management uses borrowed money to do so. This is especially true with the following macroeconomic risk brewing in financial markets.

While Home Depot's dividend yield has trended higher than its primary competitor's, its balance sheet leverage is also significantly higher:

HD Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Home Depot's increasing balance sheet leverage poses significant risk to investors, especially as interest rates are expected to increase further, which I discuss in the next section.

Emerging Risk

One major risk ahead of the company and its investors is rising interest rates:

Federal Reserve officials at their last meeting signaled they were likely to raise interest rates next month and expressed more concerns than before that prolonged trade disputes could disrupt economic growth.

Further, market participants are anticipating two more and maybe three more rate hikes, in addition to the one discussed above, in the next twelve months:

Source: CME FedWatch Tool

I expect rising rates to negatively impact consumer spending and housing and potentially impact Home Depot disproportionately due to its surging balance sheet leverage.

Is The Dividend At Risk?

The company has consistently increased dividends paid to shareholders at a rapid pace. Specifically, the company's dividend has more than doubled in recent years:

HD Dividends Paid (TTM) data by YCharts

Due to limits to increasing balance sheet leverage, I do not expect this high pace of dividend growth to continue going forward.

On the other hand, I also do not expect management to have to cut dividend anytime soon, as the company's free cash flow remains strong:

HD Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Investors should note, however, that the company is part of a cyclical sector, which means that its free cash flow may turn may weaken on a short notice.

Valuation Is Full

The stock is trading at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 25x, which is high for a cyclical business.

The company's price-to-earnings ratio is slightly higher than that of Lowe's (LOW) at 24x and in line with that of the S&P 500 index at 25x.

Bottom Line

Home Depot is a well-run, shareholder-friendly company, but its stock may have run up too much, too quickly.

Given the company's rising balance sheet leverage and the inevitable negative impact on housing from higher interest rates as well as increasing energy prices, I rate the company Sell and set the entry price at $160 per share.

Follow For Free Articles If you enjoyed this article, please click "Like" below and "Follow" next to my name. Your support will allow me to invest further time and resources into creating proprietary research for you. Premium Research If you're interested in my investment methodology and other holdings, join Value Portfolio. I'm confident that you will find my fundamental research to be insightful, and I look forward to discussing ideas with you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.