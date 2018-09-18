Dunkin' Brands Will Make New Highs

Image credit

A strong rally off the bottom

Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) has certainly seen its fair share of volatility in the past few quarters. The company’s torrid growth of a few years ago came and went and with it, a relentless desire on the part of investors to continuously bid the stock up. However, in more recent times, Dunkin’ has become a bit of a value play. Indeed, back in February, the stock had just been pounded on a weak earnings report and at $59, I said it was time to pull the trigger. We are at $74 as I write this, so shares have performed well, but what about now? Despite the sizable run we’ve seen, it looks to me like Dunkin’ has some further upside potential.

Results support the bull case

The company’s recent results have remained decently strong as revenue has grown just over 3% so far in 2018. Dunkin’ Brands' footprint is already enormous, so expansion is slow on a percentage basis. Dunkin’ is experiencing good success with its NextGen store concept and it plans to have about 50 of the new stores by the end of this year. It is planning on adding about 1,000 net new stores by the end of 2020, many of which promise to be a new concept. Store growth may account for perhaps one or two percentage points of growth moving forward, given how large the company’s footprint is at present, congruent with what we’ve seen in recent years.

Apart from that, comparable sales have been a bit better of late as the first half of this year has seen a low single-digit gain, with guidance for roughly the same amount for the rest of the year. One percent comparable sales gains are hardly blockbuster increases but that is a reality for Dunkin’ at this point. Its stores are very efficient and while it is doing what it can to get people in the door in dayparts other than breakfast, Dunkin’ continues to see comparable sales difficult to come by in any sort of meaningful quantities. I don’t see that changing anytime soon despite its constant menu innovation, which is an area where Dunkin’ is a leader in my view. Still, low single-digit comparable sales increases not only boost revenue, but also continue to drive Dunkin’ Brands' ample operating margins even higher.

Menu innovations continue

The company has recently created premium Munchkins, simplified its menu ingredients to make service quicker, and of course, has created numerous new beverage options. Dunkin’ innovates with beverages in particular as it continues to pursue that revenue stream as a traffic driver, and it is better than any other restaurant chain on that front. Dunkin’ stores get about 40% of total revenue from beverages and the company is working hard to boost that number, which will continue to drive revenue and margins higher over time. In total, then, investors can expect perhaps 3% to 4% in total revenue gains annually as Dunkin’ expands its footprint and produces a modest measure of comparable sales.

Margins are outstanding and getting even better

Dunkin’ Brands' margins have always been ridiculously good and this year is certainly no exception. The 100%-franchised store model is very asset-light and revenue is turned into operating profit at a rate of roughly half. There are few businesses in the world with operating margins like that and in particular, in the quick service restaurant segment. Operating income has risen by about 5% so far this year, slightly more quickly than the rate of revenue growth. Dunkin’ has boosted its considerable advertising spending, which makes up well over half of its total operating expenses. This has crimped operating margin growth but provides an interesting way for Dunkin’ to restore profitability should the need arise. In other words, if margins start to suffer – there is zero evidence of this now – Dunkin’ can pull back on advertising spending and therefore materially increase its operating margins. For now, Dunkin’ certainly doesn’t need to do this, but keeping in mind that it is growing profits while spending more than half of its total operating budget on advertising is important for the bull case.

M&A speculation is an added bonus

A newer development for the bulls is M&A speculation from JAB Holdings and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY). Dunkin’s fundamentals are certainly attractive given it is a mature brand with a very profitable model and consumer packaged goods segment, and it would seem to work for either company. JAB is the better fit given its portfolio of other breakfast chains but for now, it remains just speculation. However, if investors start to believe a deal is going to get done, Dunkin’ will trade with a floor under the share price. I’m operating as though no deal will get done, but this is certainly a possibility.

A pricier stock, but not unreasonable

Dunkin’ guided to ~$2.70 in EPS for this year after the Q2 report and at today’s price, it is trading for 27.5 times that estimate. While that sounds high, given that Dunkin’ enjoys such immense profitability on a proven concept, in addition to the fact that its longer-term normalized P/E ratio is right in that area, the valuation is still reasonable. Dunkin’ is a bit more expensive than it normally is given its P/E ratio has spent much of its time as a public company in the low or mid-$20s. However, I think the difference today is the M&A premium that looks to be worth 2 or 3 on the P/E ratio, which equates to $5 to $8 on the share price. That’s meaningful to be sure, but as I’ve said throughout the article here, Dunkin’ Brands' fundamentals are still quite strong. While the valuation has moved beyond the value stage it was in earlier this year, I don’t think the stock is egregiously priced by any means.

Thus, while we’ve seen a big rally in Dunkin’ since the early part of this year, it looks to be a strong pick looking forward. If a deal gets done, the bulls will do well from here. But even if it doesn’t, Dunkin’ Brands' fundamentals in terms of profitability and revenue growth still look strong to me. Therefore, I don’t believe investors should be unloading their stakes in Dunkin’ and if anything, any pullback is a chance to add. Dunkin’ has turned the corner and I believe its constant menu innovation and focus on beverages will drive the shares higher in the coming years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DNKN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.