Golar LNG Partners LP: Market Fears Create Capital Gains And High Yield Opportunity

A recent series of events has eroded the coverage and management has cast doubt on maintaining the distribution level.

Investment Thesis

Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) has seen rapidly declining revenue and distributable cash flow. Investors are fleeing GMLP causing its yield to hit new highs, but is it worth the risk?

Business Overview

GMLP operates in the realm of liquid natural gas, LNG:

GMLP operates vessels under long-term contracts with liquefying natural gas, shipping it, converting it back to gas form and is in the works to operate land-based natural gas power plants. Essentially, GMLP's end game is to offer end-to-end services in regards to natural gas. Originally, GMLP focused primarily on shipping LNG, but now owns multiple regasification vessels and 50% ownership of a liquefaction vessel. The remainder of the vessels, etc. is currently owned and operated by GMLP's sponsor, Golar LNG Limited (GLNG).

GMLP's financial strength is suffering due to contracting issues for the Golar Spirit. Currently, Golar Spirit is on cold layup - essentially it is being unused and management is seeking to contract it out moving forward.

Looking forward, there is an expected undersupply in the LNG shipping market, meaning that GMLP is hoping to secure long-term contracts for Golar Mazo. These vessels are being used on the spot market while waiting for a long-term contract has hurt GMLP's overall financial strength.

Following the DCF History

GMLP is seeing rapidly shrinking distribution coverage due to declining DCF. Historically, GMLP has had solid DCF and thus well-covered distributions with the occasional short-term exception.

This slide from a GMLP presentation back in 2017 shows its coverage and DCF from 2011 till Q3 of 2017. Historically, GMLP has strongly covered its previously growing distribution. However, the occasional contracting issues and equity issuance have caused a decline in coverage below 1x.

Currently, the coverage ratio has fallen rapidly to dismal amounts:

This slide from GMLP's most recent earnings release shows just how bad its coverage had fallen. Not in this quarter but in the prior one, the coverage ratio was 0.32 - the lowest it had ever been since 2011. Previously, the longest time frame GMLP had less than a 1x coverage ratio was for three consecutive quarters in 2012-2013. During that time frame, its lowest recorded coverage was 0.82 - even while raising its distribution.

Historically, GMLP has been praised for having extremely conservative management that oversees a well-covered distribution. GMLP's lifetime distribution coverage - including the past three quarters of extremely low coverage - is 1.1x. Due to this, investors have placed a great deal of trust in management's ability to reward them in this way. It also explains why the share price had mainly stayed strong while the distribution coverage was weakening.

So what is going on? Is the distribution going to be cut to reasonably covered levels again? Let's see what management is saying.

What Management is Saying

Back on May 31st, GMLP's CEO and CFO Brian Tienzo said in regards to its distribution:

Sustainability of the current distribution will be contingent on a number of factors, including the accretive use of available cash, the timely closing of the Hilli Episeyo dropdown, commencement of the Atlantic FSRU charter, conclusion of a FSRU contract under discussion for the redeployment of our converted LNG carrier, the charter status and anticipated earnings from FSRU Igloo after first quarter 2019, and of course development in the shipping market.

Investors' reaction to Mr. Tienzo's comment was immediate. GMLP's share price plummeted when they heard that the distribution was even possibly being cut. Many investors were holding onto their shares having faith in management's ability to continue paying out their uncovered distributions until times were good again.

But after saying this, GMLP was able to successfully acquire 50% of the Hilli Episeyo. And secured a 10-month charter on the Golar Maria - providing additional security to GMLP's financials and additional future DCF.

The next quarter Mr. Tienzo stated:

We are in a transitionary [sic] phase as we navigate through lower than desirable coverage ratios. And we have certainly levers that can mitigate the full impact of the re-contracting risks that we face today. During a part of this transition phase, we have seen positive developments that support distribution coverage. We await further developments that will give --guide us in our decision-making, but we expect that --we expect to provide clarity and future distribution levels when three key distributions is declared in October.

GMLP's management is still kicking the final decision regarding the distribution down the road.

What Should Investors Consider?

Management has been historically committed to maintaining the distribution and even growing it. But management also clearly is seeking a distribution level that is sustainable and not being paid out of debt sources.

Currently, the full financial benefit of the Hilli acquisition has not been seen. Distribution coverage increased partially due to its partial quarter contribution and also the full quarter of service of the Golar Igloo.

Management has moved further guidance on its distribution until the announcement in October. But knowing management's commitment to solid coverage and historical desire to ride out low coverage, 3 situations may occur in this announcement.

Situation #1: The Distribution Cut

This situation is the negative outcome for shareholders in the short term. How bad would the cut be? To achieve 1x coverage of the distribution, management would need to cut the distribution by 29%. This is calculated using last quarter's numbers. This means that GMLP's yield would drop to 12.6%.

GMLP historically has a yield of 10% when coverage is 1x or above. Meaning that after a short period of reactionary selling, GMLP's share should rise to approximately $16.40; this is a 25.9% upside from its current price, leaving investors who invest in GMLP now with capital gains and a newly covered 12.6% distribution yield.

Situation #2: Distribution is confirmed to stay the same

Management may openly confirm to maintain the distribution due to rapidly rising coverage or additional contracts on available vessels. This means that the current 17.74% yield would remain unchanged on shares purchased now, but that GMLP's price would recover to its previous 10% yield range. GMLP would return to trading in its original $23.10 area. This presents a possible upside of 77.4%.

Situation #3: Management Continues to Delay its Decision

Management may also delay its final decision further; I strongly doubt that management will continue to do so. In delaying its decision, it is inviting further share price loss due to the uncertainty regarding the distribution. Because of its unusually high yield, I would expect the price increases closer to the announcement date in anticipation of management's announcement and to capture the distribution at a high yield. The reactionary sell-off would be smaller than if management cut the distribution, but one would occur with a high level of certainty.

Investor Takeaway

GMLP is a rare opportunity for investors to capture a high yield stock and possible capital gains of 25-77% depending on management's decision regarding the distribution. But this opportunity is time-sensitive, management announces the next distribution in October. Historically, this announcement is made around October 19th.

