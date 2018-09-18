Kroger: Amazon Isn't The Issue Here

The general assumption is that Kroger (KR) is in a tough competitive battle with Amazon's (AMZN) Whole Foods Market division so any disappointment in quarterly numbers sends investors running. The Amazon effect isn't a major concern here, though we've generally avoided the stock due to the current leverage position in a very competitive sector.

Image Source: Kroger website

Moving Beyond Amazon

Kroger recently traded at a multi-year high at nearly $33 as the grocery chain shook off the fears of the online e-commerce giant aggressively entering the space with the Whole Foods Market acquisition. The stock market has recently lifted a lot of the related stocks as retailers from Best Buy (BBY) to Kohl's (KSS) have shaken off the Amazon threats and utilized actual strong cash flows to return large amounts of capital to shareholders.

The recent price check analysis from Gordon Haskett confirms why Whole Foods isn't the ultimate threat. The research firm actually suggests that Whole Foods has boosted prices by 1.3% in the period since the initial price cuts following the close of the deal. In total, prices are only down 0.8% hardly causing the pricing pressure on the industry that a lot feared.

For this reason, the market needs to stop overreacting to every data point from the company. Kroger guided to annual EPS of $2.00 to $2.15 on the FQ1 earnings report, and the company didn't change the estimates with the FQ2 report. The market didn't like that the numbers fell short of the consensus estimates of $2.12, but the grocer didn't change their estimates.

Revenues were weak and identical sales of 1.6% weren't that impressive considering the retail environment was better this year, but the market is extrapolating too far with the stock down over 10% on the two trading days following the report. The grocery chain is making all of the moves into digital and delivery that pressure costs so too much analysis of the quarterly numbers isn't useful.

Leverage Headache

The real concern with the Kroger story is that the leverage is high, though not too high. The company has a target to reduce the net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio to below 2.5x. The number currently sits at 2.59x.

Source: Kroger FQ2'19 earnings release

Kroger has net debt of about $14.2 billion with a market cap of only $22 billion now. The company doesn't have the balance sheet to support the aggressive capital returns of the past few years.

A big thesis of the top net payout yields this year are the stocks of companies facing the Amazon effect with strong resolve. The net payout yield combines the dividend yield and net stock buyback yield and is an indication of the value in the stock due to beaten down prices on the Amazon fears while the companies maintain large cash flows.

In the case of Kroger, the yield sits at a very impressive 13%. The number would typically signal a buy point for most stocks.

KR data by YCharts

A concern here is the debt levels and the intent of the company to reduce leverage which will hamper buybacks levels going forward. The main issue is more the one time nature of the $1.2 billion spent on share repurchases due to the proceeds from selling the convenience store business.

A corporation paying down debt isn't necessarily a bad thing, it just reduces the downside protection provided by share buybacks. Using only the $1.4 billion from the normal annual buybacks would drop the yield to only around 8%. Again, an impressive number but not one that makes buying a grocery chain close to the yearly highs that attractive.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Kroger is a solidly priced stock trading at about 13x forward EPS estimates. Like a lot of large retailers, the grocer has survived the Amazon threat. The real issue is that the leverage position has us on the sidelines for now.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KSS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.