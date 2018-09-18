Can The Hepatitis B Market Become The Next Growth Story For Gilead Sciences?

Recently, Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) announced that it had entered into a partnership deal with Precision BioSciences for approximately $445 million. The reason for Gilead making a deal like this is so that it can get its hands on a treatment that could potentially cure hepatitis B. It did end up curing hepatitis C with many types of oral drugs, but now the hope is to find a cure for hepatitis B as well using gene therapy. This is an early-stage deal, but it is a good one nonetheless. For this reason, I believe Gilead Sciences is a strong buy.

ARCUS Technology

For Gilead Sciences to accomplish the task of developing a potential cure for hepatitis B, it has partnered with a biotech by the name of Precision BioSciences. More specifically, Precision has a genome editing platform technology that will be utilized to develop a potential cure for patients with hepatitis B. Thus far, hepatitis B has proven to be a bit more difficult in terms of finding a cure.

The genome editing technology that will be used is known as ARCUS. There are two parts to this technology that must be noted to get a general understanding of what it accomplishes. The first thing you must know is that ARCUS incorporates something known as ARC nuclease, which is a synthetic enzyme. It is responsible for the potential gene editing that could be achieved for hepatitis B. The way it works is that the ARC nuclease is modeled after a naturally occurring genome editing function found in nature known as homing endonucleases. So, why is this type of an enzyme important in nature and what does it do? It precisely recognizes long DNA sequences, 12-40 base pairs, and enacts a gene conversion event. A gene conversion event means it modifies a particular genome by inserting a new DNA sequence. One thing to note is that it is a non-destructive enzyme. Its ultimate goal is to insert a new gene in place, which should theoretically change the in vivo environment of those with hepatitis B.

The ability to achieve gene modification without "off-targeting" effects makes this type of technology important. The reason why I state that is because with "off-targeting" effects, another gene could be inadvertently modified, which would not be good at all. A synthetic version of homing endonucleases, ARC nuclease, is ideal because it can be modified in a custom fashion to recognize a DNA sequence in any target gene.

Lost Revenue

For Gilead Sciences this may pay off, but it's still a little early to tell. However, the company did not have to give up much for this deal. According to the deal laid out, Gilead Sciences would ultimately be responsible to pay up to $445 million in potential milestone payments to Precision BioSciences. In addition, it would only need to give mid-teen royalties on sales based on any products developed from the collaboration. That means Gilead would still attain a majority of the revenue generated, should any product ultimately be approved.

There is a more pressing issue, and that is the ability to replace the ever-falling hepatitis C franchise. The hepatitis C franchise started out strong as a blockbuster drug for the first few years, but started to fall off thereafter. It was announced in the company's most recent second-quarter earnings that hepatitis C sales dipped by 65.5% to $1 billion. Still, Gilead had a successful quarter because it was still able to overcome analysts' expectations in terms of total revenue and adjusted income of $5.65 billion and $1.91 per share respectively. What helped the company was the huge increase in sales from the HIV franchise. Sales for the HIV portfolio came in at $3.7 billion, which was a 15% increase.

The hepatitis B franchise, along with some other drugs, declined by 13.4% to $807 million. As you can see, the hepatitis B franchise needs a boost. This new partnership deal with Precision BioSciences may ultimately end up working out. That remains to be seen, but I believe that Gilead Sciences made a good decision to generate such a deal. I think it has the potential to tap into another large market. The hepatitis B market is estimated to be worth up to $25.8 billion by 2025. This is a huge market opportunity, and if the ARCUS platform proves to be worthy, it most certainly will pay off.

Conclusion

This new partnership deal may end up helping out Gilead Sciences with finding a new potential blockbuster drug. The risk with this deal is that the product is in the early stages of testing. First, that means it will take years to get such a potential product approved by regulators. Second, early testing has shown positive outcomes. However, a large group of patients with hepatitis B must be tested to confirm that patients treated with the ARCUS technology show signs of improvement.

The best part of all is that Gilead is not giving up much for this deal. Precision BioSciences is responsible for preclinical development of the hepatitis B product. If that runs smoothly, then Gilead will take over from there - the company will then be responsible for clinical development and commercialization of the product. For all these reasons, I believe that Gilead Sciences is a strong buy.

