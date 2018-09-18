Yellen Seeks Insane Interest Rate Policy: 'Lower For Longer' (Podcast)

I think this is a horrific idea, and I rant about it on my latest podcast.

She put forth the idea of the Federal Reserve "committing" to future booms and lower rates for longer.

Janet Yellen has come out of her retirement to continue to opine on what she thinks is best for the Federal Reserve and the United States.

In the article, it is revealed that Janet Yellen believes we should keep interest rates "lower for longer," an idea that I believe simply perpetuates the very same problem that she is trying to solve.

Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen says the central bank should consider deliberately courting an economic boom to make up for a bust by promising to keep interest rates “lower-for-longer” after they are cut to zero. In a presentation Friday at the Brookings Institution in Washington, Yellen said such an approach would commit the Federal Open Market Committee to compensate for its inability to reduce rates below zero by holding them at lower levels longer than would be otherwise justified after the economy recovers.

In my latest podcast, I discuss why I believe Yellen, like others at the FOMC, doesn't understand that she is chasing her tail, instead of coming up with real solutions that would encourage and help along a free-er market system.

This revelation comes just days after a former chief economist from the IMF made the suggestion that, during the next crisis, the Fed should start buying stocks, as well as other goods. As an advocate for free markets, I found this idea to be horrific and completely counterintuitive. Yellen‘s recent comments prove that the monetary policy fruit doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Among my criticisms of Yellen is the very simple fact that lower interest rates for longer means that future bubbles will likely wind up being much larger than ones we’ve already experienced. History is a very simple record of this: 2008 was the largest crisis we had because, prior to it, the Fed had taken its most unprecedented action to try and prop up markets and fake the appearance of prosperity and recovery. The more we fake it, the bigger we make these bubbles.

Upon reading Yellen's thoughts, I took it upon myself to do a podcast and to scream, rant and rave about why I believe such a policy is a terrible idea and the impact it can have on the economy going forward.

For those who are new to my podcast and as a reminder to others, I want to warn you up front that there is expletive language and that I am impassioned when I speak (read: it's mayhem).

