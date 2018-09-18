Annaly Capital Management Is Still A Buy

Annaly Capital Management convinces with increasing scale and diversification relative to other mortgage REITs in the sector.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc.'s (NLY) shares dropped ~3 percent this week after the mortgage REIT announced a new public offering of common stock, which is "business as usual" for companies in the sector. Though Annaly Capital Management has a thin margin of dividend safety, the capital offering will allow the company to further diversify its investments and scale its business. Shares sell for about accounting book value, and an investment in Annaly Capital Management comes with an 11.8 percent dividend yield.

Latest Capital Offering

Annaly Capital Management regularly offers new shares in order to raise capital for new investments. Hence, the capital offering announced last week, in my opinion, is nothing investors have to worry about.

Last week, Annaly Capital Management announced that it is offering 75,000,000 million shares. In addition, the mortgage REIT "has granted the underwriters a thirty-day option to purchase up to an additional 11,250,000 shares of common stock". This overallotment option, also called Greenshoe option, is standard practice as well.

Annaly Capital Management expects gross proceeds of ~$763 million before offering expenses from the capital raise. According to the press release, the mortgage REIT intends to use the offering proceeds:

... to acquire targeted assets under the Company’s capital allocation policy, which may include further diversification of its investments in Agency assets as well as residential, commercial and corporate credit assets. These investments include, without limitation, residential credit assets (including residential mortgage loans), middle market corporate debt, Agency MBS pools, to-be-announced forward contracts, adjustable rate mortgages, mortgage servicing rights and commercial real estate loans, equity and securities. Annaly also intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including, without limitation, to pay down obligations and other working capital items.

Benefits For Shareholders

Annaly Capital Management strives to build a diversified capital manager. The company has expanded its business over time through acquisitions and investments into new markets, such as commercial real estate and middle-market lending.

Here's an overview of Annaly Capital Management's investment segments.

Source: Annaly Capital Management investor presentation

In 2018, for instance, Annaly Capital Management bought another mortgage REIT, MTGE Investment Corp., which enhanced the company's scale and diversification of its investment platform. The transaction is also expected to be accretive to Annaly Capital Management's core earnings.

Source: Annaly Capital Management

The new capital offering will allow Annaly Capital Management to continue to invest in its four major businesses - agency, residential credit, commercial real estate and middle-market lending - which in turn will further enhance the mortgage REIT's scale and diversification.

Annaly Capital Management already is, by far, the largest mortgage REIT in the sector, which comes with considerable benefits for shareholders. For instance, Annaly Capital Management has access to more investment options than the typical mortgage REIT and significantly lower operating expenses measured as a percentage of average equity.

Source: Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management's diversification strategy has paid off for shareholders, too as NLY widely outperformed major stock indices and mortgage REITs since 2014.

Source: Annaly Capital Management

Narrow Margin Of Dividend Safety

Though I like Annaly Capital Management's active diversification strategy, NLY remains a high-risk investment that's only suitable for investors with an above-average risk-tolerance.

Annaly Capital Management essentially paid out all of its core earnings in the last five quarters, and that's unlikely going to change going forward.

Here are Annaly Capital Management's dividend stats over the last five quarters.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Annaly Capital Management's shares continue to sell for about accounting book value. Annaly's P/B-ratio is about in-line with the ratios of other major mortgage REITs in the sector.

NLY Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

Annaly Capital Management's new public offering of common stock is business as usual. The mortgage REIT will use the offering proceeds to continue to grow and diversify its investment business, which is exactly what the company has been doing the last four years. Though Annaly Capital Management still has a thin margin of dividend safety and pays out nearly all of its core earnings, the mortgage REIT has a lot of things going for it, including a more efficient cost structure than its peers and a deeper pool of investments that can support the dividend. I expect a quick rebound in Annaly Capital Management's share price after the drop related to the capital offering last week. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Author's note: If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click "follow." I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.