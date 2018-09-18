ProAssurance Corporation: Time To Lighten Up Positions

The stock is now up 10 weeks in a row since it bottomed, but looks like it will be running into formidable resistance if it heads much higher.

Investors and traders that rode ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) down through the first half of the year seem to have got a second lease on life for their underwater positions. The stock has rallied 10 weeks in a row after gapping down on the Q1 earnings report, and is now up by over 40% off the lows. While this rally may appear to have some legs, I believe it has a better chance of stalling out. The stock is still not seeing any uptick in its annual earnings per share and is approaching its broken support level near the $51.00 area. Despite this rally, PRA is still down more than 10% for the year and is not that strong of a company fundamentally. This bounce looks like an opportunity for longs to trim their positions or cut them, because while there may be more upside, I'm not confident that it's sustainable.

ProAssurance Corporation is in the insurance group and has an abysmal history when it comes to growing its annual earnings per share. While a leader in the same group like Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) has managed to nearly triple its annual EPS from 2011 to 2018 (based on full-year estimates), ProAssurance has seen its annual EPS decline by nearly 80% over the same time period. The massive difference between these two companies from an annual EPS standpoint is shown in the below table.

As we can see from the below table, Progressive Corp. has managed to grow its annual EPS from $1.59 in 2011 to estimates of $4.59 this year during the same period when ProAssurance has seen its annual EPS fall off a cliff from $9.04 in 2011 to estimates of $1.84 for full-year 2018. This is clear evidence that the stock is a huge laggard in the group fundamentally, and we've seen more proof of this just by comparing the two stocks' performance over this period.

While Progressive Corp. is up over 300% from its 2011 lows, ProAssurance is up less than 100%. This compares to a 170% return for the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), which shows that while Progressive has nearly doubled the return of the S&P 500 the past 7 years, ProAssurance has significantly underperformed. When a leading stocks bursts to new highs, it's typically not a great idea to let go of your position, as those new highs are telling you something. On the flip side of the coin, I tend to sell laggards into strength, especially if I end up stuck with a position in them. Applying that rule to this case, Progressive would be a clear hold currently, while ProAssurance is providing an opportunity to lighten up or exit current positions for those stuck with the stock.

Taking a look at the chart of ProAssurance Corporation below, we can see that the stock has enjoyed a violent bounce off of the new 52-week low put in at $34.95. The trouble with this bounce is that the stock has launched itself only a couple percent shy of its previous support level near $51.00. Long-term support levels that are broken tend to become resistance when they are re-tested, and there is a good chance that sellers that are trapped above will start unloading shares if we do return to the $51.00-52.00 area. This is because most investors and traders do not like to sell at a loss. They are, however, much more inclined to sell when they are almost back to breakeven, especially if they were down nearly 30% a couple of months ago.

Moving over to the daily chart of ProAssurance, we can see that the stock has managed to climb all the way back on top of its 200-day moving average with this rally. While it's a positive development that it has reclaimed this level, the more significant level is the 2-year broken support that looms just overhead. Therefore, while a simple trend-following strategy might be looking at this as a new long entry in PRA, I would be less inclined to take this entry. There's no question that a move and close back above a stock's 200-day moving average is a positive, but it's less enticing when it's occurring near a pivotal resistance level.

While there's no denying that Q2 2018 was one of the strongest quarters in a while for ProAssurance with 20% revenue growth and 25% earnings growth, these numbers were up against easy comparisons from the prior year, which showed (-) 40% earnings growth and (-) 4% revenue growth. Beating a prior quarter that showed a decline is much less attractive than beating a strong quarter in the prior year when a company is up against tough comparisons.

Based on the fact that ProAssurance is a clear laggard in its group and is within 5% of a key resistance level, I believe this rally is providing an opportunity to lighten up positions in the stock. It's entirely possible the stock can continue higher up to the $52-52.50 level and overshoot this resistance level, but I would be using that opportunity to liquidate the remainder of my long position if I were in this name. There are over 30 stocks with more attractive earnings growth profiles in the insurance group like Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL), W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB), American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG), Progressive Corp. and Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL) to choose from. It makes little sense to hold onto the laggard when one is getting bailed out and being provided an opportunity to sell shares at breakeven or better after this most recent rally.

