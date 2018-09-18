Waste Management: Great For Dividend Investors But Expensive For Growth Investors

Waste Management (WM) has always been a favorite among dividend investors, with a good reason. The company has paid out continuous dividends since 1998. We think that Waste Management is probably a good stock for conservative dividend investors but may not be a great choice for investors looking for higher returns and willing to take on more risk. We will explain why below.

Why We Like Waste Management

First, let’s start off with what makes WM an attractive company. While typically thought of as a recession-resistant business, that’s only partially true. Yes, the business is much more resistant to economic trends than consumer discretionary companies like auto manufacturers, airlines, or homebuilders. Consumers and businesses generate trash and need it hauled away whether or not we are in a recession. However, more economic activity and higher consumer spending mean more trash. Also, WM benefits from economies of scale. As the amount of waste generated drops the company’s assets like trucks and landfills become less efficient. So, it’s important to realize that WM is not completely insulated from an economic downturn.

With that being said, the company does appear to have a decent economic moat based on its scale and is partially protected against competitors reaching the same scale due to zoning and regulatory issues.

Waste haulers benefit immensely from economies of scale. If you are (or your business, which is more likely given only about 30% of WM’s customers are residential) a customer of WM, it’s much cheaper for the company to also pick up your neighbor's trash than it is to drive across town. The denser a hauler's routes are, the more profitable it will be for the company. This is key because waste hauling is a commodity business and most (if not all) customers shop on price. No one cares about the company name on the side of the truck so long as your waste is being hauled away regularly.

Besides scale, the other big advantage WM has is that it is the largest operator of landfills in the country. Being able to use its own facilities (other haulers must pay tip fees to use WM’s landfills) for disposing of waste at cost allows WM the option to undercut competitors on price. Zoning regulations and local resistance to building new landfills mean that it’s highly unlikely a competitor would be able to develop new landfills to compete. In fact, the number of landfills in the US has steadily declined over the years while the size of each landfill has increased (due in part to consolidation of small landfills into one large facility). This trend further reinforces WM’s advantage. Competing haulers could acquire existing landfills but WM owns approximately 50% more landfills than the nearest competitor, so someone buying its way to the same scale as WM seems unlikely as the competitor would need to pay an acquisition premium on the value of each landfill it bought and things would get expensive fast.

While route density and landfill ownership might not seem like huge advantages, in the cut-throat high cost, low margin world of trash they probably are. I highly recommend this ProPublica article about waste hauling in NYC. It shows just how tight margins are and just how ruthless companies can be in order to turn a profit. A company with the scale of WM is going to have many advantages over the small companies highlighted in that article.

The Valuation Issue

The part we don’t think is that attractive about WM is its valuation. Trash is a slow growth, capital-intensive, low margin, low return on capital business. Over the last decade, return on assets (ROA) has averaged 4.7% and return on invested capital (ROIC) has averaged 8.6%. By virtue of its scale, WM is probably one of the best, if not the best, in the industry.

Over the past five years, WM grew revenue by 1.2%, operating income by 5.54%, and net income by 18.99% (skewed by some one-time charges in 2013, a more comparable figure is probably closer to 12%). You can see how the company benefits from economies of scale. Margins improve as the business expands. In 2013, operating margins were 14.8% but by today they grew to 18.27% on a trailing-twelve-month basis. Likewise, ROA increased from 5.38% in 2008 to 10.19% (TTM) today.

Given steady economic growth, analysts are predicting around 12% growth in EPS over the next five years. If we look at a DCF model using a 10% discount rate, 3% long-term growth rate, and five-year high growth period, WM’s current stock price implies growth of about 9.5% over the next five years. If we drop the discount rate down to 8%, we get implied five-year growth of 1.5%.

The issue is that WM requires large amounts of capital expenditures to grow and the company has made over $2.3B in acquisitions over the past six years.

(Source: Company filings, author’s calculations)

The acquisitions are almost all likely to be accretive to EPS either immediately or within several years, so the previous five-year revenue and operating income growth rates we quoted include the effects of those acquisitions. Given the tremendous economy of scale benefits in the waste hauling business, we think this is probably one sector where rolling up smaller competitors makes sense so we aren’t knocking WM’s business strategy; we are just pointing out that the previous growth rates include the effects of acquisitions. If we include an average of $395M in acquisitions per year (as kind of an additional, alternative capex) the five-year growth rate for the 8% discount rate DCF model rises to 2.5% and the 10% discount rate model shows a five-year growth rate of 10.5%.

Summary

The DCF model probably perfectly illustrates what Waste Management is as a stock. If you are a conservative investor looking for a company with a moderate economic moat that pays regular dividends, then Waste Management looks like a good bet when modeled using an 8% discount rate. If you are an investor willing to take more risk in return for higher returns, then Waste Management doesn’t look all that appealing when using a 10% (or more) discount rate. In the end, the attractiveness of Waste Management as an investment probably depends most on your personal situation and portfolio goals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.