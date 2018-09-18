Intercept And NASH: Itching To The Finish Line

I explore partnership possibilities as Intercept readies itself for this enormous addressable market that would require substantial marketing resources for a successful outcome.

Notwithstanding adverse events of pruritus and dyslipidemia, a favorable anti-NASH clinical outcome is projected with Ocaliva. I will discuss precautionary measures being employed to limit adverse events.

The NASH franchise is also progressing adequately with forthcoming catalyst in H1/2019 for Ocaliva in pivotal Phase 3 REGENERATE trial for NASH fibrosis.

Since its approval in 2016 for PBC, Ocaliva has been progressively generating increasing global sales revenue with a 41% increase of $43.2M in Q2/2018 compared to $30.4M in Q2/2017.

Ocaliva is a Farnesoid X receptor agonist that positively regulates glucose, lipid and bile homeostasis and was the first FDA approved therapy for primary biliary cirrhosis in over two decades.

Investment Thesis

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) is a mid-cap ($3.56B) and one of the most recognized liver therapeutics biopharma that is establishing a name for itself in adult hepatology with the development of novel FXR agonists including Ocaliva (Obeticholic acid) for chronic liver diseases, PBC, PSC and NASH. Intercept's stock price has appreciated > 30% since my last article in mid-June from $80 to its current trading at ~ $119.

In 2016, Ocaliva by Intercept Pharmaceuticals was given conditional accelerated breakthrough approval as second-line therapy for the debilitating rare chronic liver disease, PBC, the first drug approval in 20 years. Later, preliminary evidence has demonstrated additional promising clinical benefit for Ocaliva in reversing or stabilizing biliary fibrosis and/or cirrhosis in some PBC patients.

In the Phase 2b FLINT NASH trial, Ocaliva demonstrated clinical efficacy in the two endpoints required for FDA subpart H conditional accelerated approval (discussed later). Intercept’s working hypothesis is that Ocaliva therapy is associated with histological improvement in NASH fibrosis without worsening of NASH resolution. Corroboration in the pivotal Phase 3 REGENERATE trial will be colossal and a remarkable scientific originality. The stock price would most likely be a repeat performance of 2014 where it appreciated from $70s to a peak of $460s in subsequent days/weeks/months.

All clinical trials are associated with significant risks, including serious life-ending adverse events, negative clinical outcomes. Intercept would definitely be strongly impacted by any potential clinical setback in the NASH trial even with its approval for PBC. This is because the addressable market for NASH is huge and Ocaliva is considered one of the front-runners in anti-NASH therapeutics. Its long-term valuation will be determined by the results of the Phase 3 NASH trial. Furthermore, Ocaliva is currently its only lead drug candidate.

My personal opinion is that none of the monotherapy anti-NASH drug candidates under development is expected to be perfect or ideal for all NASH patients. Despite its preliminary evidence of efficacy in NASH, Ocaliva is a drug that will benefit some but not all NASH patients due to the complex pathophysiology of this disease. For example, Intercept previously reported that western patients with NASH respond to a lower dose of Ocaliva when compared to the Japanese patients. It is worth reiterating that NASH is a progressive prevalent disease that affects at least 10% of the world population.

At the moment, Intercept is considered a pioneer and an architect in the clinical development of anti-NASH therapeutics. The year 2019 could very well be another year of scientific first accomplishments for Intercept in NASH just like with PBC. A favorable clinical outcome for Ocaliva is most likely expected, possibly making it the first FDA approved therapy for NASH since its diagnosis almost 40 years ago.

The addressable market for NASH is estimated at >$30B. If approved, Intercept will need the experience and expertise of a large biopharma to successfully achieve its desired sales revenue. Although Intercept is achieving marketing success with Ocaliva for PBC, NASH market is on a larger scale. Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) comes to mind as a small biopharma that has not been able to successfully market its approved product, Trulance.

In the absence of a partnership agreement for the NASH pipeline, Intercept is somewhat only partly financially de-risked. This is because the addressable market for PBC is small. A NASH partnership agreement provides some long-term financial security, independence to continue building a portfolio of potential products to drive further long-term value for shareholders.

Financials

Intercept has multiple shots on goal. Intercept reported a 41% increase in global Ocaliva sales revenue of $43.2M in Q2/2018 compared to $30.4M Q2/2017. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $538.3M on June 30, 2018. Intercept generated total revenues of $43.6M in Q2/2018 compared to $30.9M in Q2/2017. Net loss of $75.2M in Q2/2018 was down from a net loss of $86.6M in Q2/2017.

My Rationale For A Partnership

A press release from the company regarding partnership deals is unlikely any time soon, but one has to assume that regulatory and marketing preparations are ongoing ahead of what could be a tremendous scientific advance and lucrative NASH market. Key personnel changes (promotion or new recruit) on Intercept's website could be a subtle indication of its thought process for 2019.

My personal opinion is that Intercept is not and will not be for sale in the near future for the following reasons: With the successful clinical development and commercialization of Ocaliva for PBC, Intercept has already proven that it is an innovation-driven liver therapeutics company that can challenge existing scientific and commercial paradigms. Most scientists crave independence to think outside the box unhindered. Buyouts tend to restrict flexibility and could restrict continued development of other potential products.

A partnership with a big biopharma is a deal that could make both parties scientifically and financially happy (e.g., Enanta (NASDAQ:ENTA)-AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Conatus (NASDAQ:CNAT)-Novartis (NYSE:NVS) partnership deals come to mind). Big biopharmas have substantial resources and outreach as well as experienced marketing personnel that will be needed. Moreover, if the Phase 3 NASH data is clinically successful, Intercept has the “upper hand” in partnership negotiations.

A big biopharma that seems to be NASH-less (i.e., without an anti-NASH drug candidate) is Celgene Corporation (CELG). Yes, I know Celgene has a strategic alliance with Forma Therapeutics for anti-NASH drug candidates. In scrutinizing Celgene’s pipeline and clinical govt website, there are no NASH trials in place at present. I am very hesitant to believe that Celgene has no interest in cashing in on the huge and potentially lucrative addressable NASH market. I speculate that Intercept and Celgene could make successful NASH buddies.

Celgene

Celgene is a large-cap ($61.3BB) global biopharmaceutical company and a visionary of innovative therapeutic portfolio that encompasses predominantly immunology and oncology. Through the acquisition of Juno Therapeutics, Celgene is setting itself up to becoming a major player in cellular therapy (CAR-T).

In July, Celgene reported 17% increased global sales revenues of $3.8B for Q2/2018 compared to Q2/2017 mainly from innovative medicine growth drivers including Revlimid: 21%; Pomalyst/Imnovid: 30%; Otelza: 5%. Despite a 4% decrease in Abraxane in Q2/2018 versus Q2/2017, with a label expansion, Abraxane is expected to continually be a growth driver.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $3.4B on June 30, 2018. Celgene generated total revenues of $3.81B in 2018 compared to $3.27B in 2017. Net income was $1.05B or $1.43 per diluted share in 2018 compared to $1.1B or $1.36 per diluted share in 2017.

Celgene may be faced with some declining revenues from selected product(s) due to competition from generics, new products and anticipated products as well as pricing pressure and pending loss of patent exclusivity. Revlimid, a growth driver, is expected to lose patent exclusivity in 2022. On the other hand, its CAR-T pipeline should be a good profitable revenue stream.

A partnership license agreement is a win-win scenario for both companies. Celgene needs new future growth drivers to remain competitive and its portfolio currently lacks therapeutics for hepatic diseases. Intercept, on the other hand, is emerging as a trailblazer in liver therapeutics and its overall growth is like a train without brakes.

Why Adverse Events?

The structure of Ocaliva is important in understanding its adverse events. Three FXR agonists are currently in clinical trials for NASH. Ocaliva is a first generation agonist whereas Tropifexor (NVS) and EDP-305 (ENTA) are new generation FXR agonists that may be devoid of pruritus and dyslipidemia as documented in Phase 1 studies in healthy subjects.

However, clinical data from ongoing Phase 2 trials in biopsy-NASH patients are needed to confirm anti-pruritogenic effect and the lack of dyslipidemia in the clinical benefits of new generation FXR agonists.

These three FXR agonists have two basic structures: (i) Ocaliva is small molecule, steroidal semi-synthetic bile acid ligands with intact carboxylic acid group; (ii) Tropifexor is a non-steroidal, fully synthetic non-bile acid ligands with carboxylic acid group and (iii) EDP-305 has a steroidal and non-steroidal components non-bile acid ligand but lack the carboxylic acid group.

The steroid nucleus and side chain structure endow steroidal FXR agonists with combined transmembrane G protein coupled receptor 5 (TGR5) agonistic properties, which adds to their therapeutic potential but also enhances some TGR5-related side effects such as pruritus (i.e., severe itch).

TGR5 is a G-protein couple cell surface receptor for bile acids (Kawamata et al. J. Biol. Chem. 2003). Ocaliva has a weak agonistic activity for TGR5 (Hirschfield et. al. Gastroenterology, 2015; Tully et. al. J. Medic. Chem. 2017) and this could be a causal factor in its pruritogenic effect. Furthermore, decreased hepatic metabolism of cholesterol by Ocaliva has been proposed as triggering the development of dyslipidemia.

Limiting The Adverse Events

A major concern of Ocaliva in NASH has been the clinical issues of pruritus and dyslipidemia which have been attributed to its steroidal structure as described above. Although the perfect drug has never been invented, none of the monotherapy anti-NASH drug candidates under development will on its own benefit all NASH patients due to the multi-factorial, complex and redundant causal pathways of this disease.

However, a patient’s response to any therapy can be influenced by a number of factors including their emotional status as well as behavior lifestyle. For NASH, obesity and metabolic syndrome are risks factors. It is conceivable that those patients that incorporate lifestyle changes of diet modification and physical activity could have a higher response rate to any presumed anti-NASH therapy.

Dyslipidemia: Of all the adverse effects associated with Ocaliva therapy, dyslipidemia has been the most confounding. A decrease in hepatic metabolism of cholesterol to bile acids due to its steroidal structure (as discussed previously) has been proposed as the reason for this adverse event.

Intercept is addressing this clinical concern by evaluating the effect of combination treatment of varying doses of Ocaliva (5 mg, 10 mg & 25 mg) and Atorvastin (10 mg, 20 mg & titrated dose) in NASH. The study revealed that Atorvastin (10 mg) reversed LDL changes associated with Ocaliva to below baseline levels.

Pruritus: Pruritus was more severe (P<0.0001) in Ocaliva-treated group 23% (33/141) vs. placebo 6% (9/142) in the Phase 2b NASH FLINT trial. To mitigate the incidence of pruritus, a lower dose 10mg Ocaliva is also being evaluated in the ongoing Phase 3 REGENERATE trial.

FDA Conditional Approval Guidelines

Anti-NASH drug candidates and development goals largely fall into two groups: those that address NASH resolution as a measure of fibrosis (i.e., the fat or inflammation that drives the disease) and molecules that address NASH fibrosis as a measure of progression to cirrhosis (i.e. the injury they cause, namely scarring and cell death).

The Phase 3 interim data readout for FDA subpart H conditional accelerated approval is expected in H1/2019. Ocaliva is a drug candidate that is evaluating NASH fibrosis as a measure of progression to cirrhosis. To secure FDA subpart H conditional accelerated approval, the clinical outcome/endpoint data in H1/2019 has to demonstrate histological fibrosis improvement without worsening of NASH resolution. The reasoning is that by improving NASH fibrosis, progression of the disease to cirrhosis is halted or suppressed.

Intercept’s analysis of data from Phase 2b FLINT NASH trial either as a published full analysis or post-cohort analysis has both demonstrated histological fibrosis improvement without worsening of NASH resolution as shown in the figure below.

Ocaliva Phase 2b NASH FLINT trial analysis

Epilogue

After almost 20 years of presumed passivity in Cholestasis liver disease research, tremendous scientific progress was attained in 2016 with the development and approval of Ocaliva from Intercept. Obviously, Intercept has had its clinical issues with Ocaliva but I have been very impressed in the manner in which they have and are collaboratively working with the FDA to resolve outstanding concerns.

Fibrosis is the sole histopathological feature independently associated with increased susceptibility of NASH-related liver mortality. NASH fibrosis stage is also a forecast of overall transplant-free survival. Ocaliva demonstrated significant improvement in hepatic fibrosis in FLINT NASH trial. In 2019, Intercept may well accomplish another scientific first with the demonstration of clinical efficacy in NASH in response to Ocaliva therapy, making it most likely the first FDA approved therapy for NASH since its diagnosis almost 40 years ago.

As always, my articles are meant to facilitate your understanding. Readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. Please implement due diligence and invest wisely. If you have enjoyed reading this and other articles, please ‘Like’ and ‘Follow’.

