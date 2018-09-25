UroGen Pharma: Interesting Interim Data, Look Out For Top Line Data

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) is another urology-focused company that we covered recently for our members using the IOMachine.

The Input-Output Machine, or IOMachine, is an analysis tool we developed for our subscribers. This performs a four factors test on a biopharma ticker and delivers an investibility opinion. These four factors are: one, presence of upcoming catalyst, mainly in the form of late-stage lead candidate trial data or PDUFA; two, previous trial performance analysis of that lead candidate in the specific indication where it has a catalyst; three, cash and burn and general management ability to run the company through the catalyst and after; and four, competition and market potential.

UroGen has one product, Urogel, in phase 3 trials in low-grade Upper Tract Urothelial Carcinoma. Urogel is a novel formulation of mitomycin C, a standard of care chemotherapy agent, used to treat a variety of urinary tract-related cancers. The novelty of the MitoGel formulation derives from its slow drug release capacity over time using RTgel, the company’s proprietary hydrogel. The RTgel technology increases the dwell time of existing drugs, which is thought to increase efficacy, especially in a complex disease like UTUC, which has no currently approved treatment options. The UT area itself does not lend itself to prolonged drug dwell because of bladder and upper tract movement, urine creation and so on, and since the area is complex and difficult to visualize, precise surgery is often not an option. Hence, in most cases, a complete nephroureterectomy has to be performed in case of surgery. So, this is the unmet need that URGN is addressing.

So, we performed our four factor test and here’s what we got.

Catalyst

The major catalyst here is top line phase 3 data from the OLYMPUS UTUC study of MitoGel, which is expected anytime before end 2018.

Trial Data

The good thing here is that two sets of relevant data are available - one from the recently released interim analysis, and the other from a recent Compassionate Use Program. There is no available record of an actual phase 2 trial.

Interim data was presented on May 21, 2018. Data showed a complete response rate (CR) of 59% in 34 patients with low-grade UTUC. CR, which was categorized as a negative ureteroscopic evaluation and negative wash cytology, was therefore observed in 20 patients out of the 34 in the interim ITT population. Another 5 patients achieved a partial response (PR). The patient population included 39% whose tumors were unresectable at baseline, meaning surgery could not be performed. The CR has been durable, with 13 achieving 3-month follow up, 4 achieving 6-month follow up, and one patient seeing 9-month. All 20 patients have durable CR at the time of reporting (May 2018).

Adverse events “included urinary tract infection, flank pain, ureteral narrowing and hydronephrosis and time-limited creatinine elevation” and have been characterized as mostly mild to moderate.

The Compassionate Use Program had 22 patients enrolled, 18 of them with confirmed low-grade UTUC. This was the intent-to-treat population, out of which 13 completed the 6-week dosing regimen. 8 of these patients, 44% on an ITT basis, had a CR, “with a median durability of response without recurrence of 12 months to date, based on investigator reports.” 3 of these patients had a recurrence by the time of reporting, but these were small lesions which were managed by endoscopic surgery. All patients were candidates for a nephroureterectomy, and four among the 8 CRs actually had a single kidney, and a nephroureterectomy would have led to their becoming dialysis-dependent. In that way, the program was successful in helping these patients.

Execution and market potential

The company had about $120 million cash as of the previous quarter, with an annual burn of approximately $10 million. So, it has a decent cash runway, despite the potential increase in outlay during marketing post approval. However, $120 million is still somewhat low for a market-stage company, so expect some dilution on news.

There are approximately 7500 new UTUC patients in the US each year. Approximately 2500 of these have low-grade UTUC. The actual cost of nephroureterectomy, including hospitalization, is in the $25,000 range only. However, the lifestyle costs associated with dialysis, where necessary, or with living with a single kidney can be considerable. So, there’s a decent-sized market for this indication alone.

Competition

Endoscopic resection where possible, or otherwise nephroureterectomy, is the standard of care for even low-grade UTUC, for a number of reasons. The most important is that the upper urothelial tract is anatomically complex and difficult to visualize using standard visual diagnostics, as a simple picture of the area will show even the lay person. Thus, it is quite difficult to properly diagnose and detect tumors, so if there’s the possibility of a large number of tumors even in low-grade disease, nephroureterectomy is usually recommended so that the disease doesn’t invade the muscle or otherwise metastatize.

Currently, there are no FDA-approved drugs to treat the condition.

Risks

Mitomycin C is known to be a relatively safe but also moderately effective treatment option in select cases of UTUC. Its more general use has been limited by its low systemic absorption, so a proper phase 3 trial needs to focus on increased dwell time. However, even with that, the moderate efficacy of mitomycin C may limit its applicability and make the company lose pricing power.

The lack of a phase 2 trial is a bother, because one wonders how the company determined dosing without at least PK/PD data. Data from the Compassionate Use Program also lacks protocol-based solidity, so it is not a strong indicator of phase 3 top line data.

Coupled with these risks, there’s the risk of dilution once UroGen moves into marketing stage.

Bottomline

The stock is trading midway between its 52-week highs and lows, and given everything that has been discussed so far, looks like a compelling candidate for a pilot position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.