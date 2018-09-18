Adecoagro Downsizes Its Dairy Aspirations And Seems More Focused On Value

Management credibility is an issue, as are significant macro risks related to sugar/ethanol prices, global crop prices, and the economies of Brazil and Argentina, but the shares look undervalued.

Adecoagro (AGRO) has struggled over the past year, with the shares down more than 25%. Plunging sugar prices, a weaker Brazilian currency, and concerns about the Brazilian economy are certainly major factors in that performance, but they aren’t the only concerns in play with Adecoagro. These shares have done almost nothing for investors over the past five years (which is at least better than Cosan (CZZ)), as investors have questioned management’s focus on true shareholder value creation.

Recent developments may be a step in the right direction. Not only did management outline a path toward dividends at a recent sell-side conference, but the company is also being more clear about its intentions to grow FCF and be a better steward of shareholder capital, including a significantly scaled-down offer for SanCor assets in Argentina. While there is still ample skepticism regarding this company, the share price seems to reflect a pretty dire long-term scenario.

A Downsized Dairy Plan

Investors did not react with unbridled enthusiasm when word came out in April that Adecoagro was looking to acquire 90% of SanCor, Argentina’s leading dairy producer, for $400 million. Although I believed there were significant opportunities to improve the logistics, branding, and marketing/distribution of SanCor products, investors were concerned about the poor profit history of the business, as well as the need for potentially significant capital reinvestments, to say nothing of the ongoing macro risks in Argentina today. Not helping matters was Adecoagro management’s fairly typical lack of detail as to how it would drive that value creation.

Based upon a recent SEC filing, Adecoagro is no longer interested in such a large transaction. Adecoagro has withdrawn its initial JV offer and instead submitted a plan to acquire two milk processing plants in Argentina, as well as two trademarks. These plants produce liquid milk for the Argentine market, as well as cheese and powdered milk for export, and are two of the most modern plants SanCor has. Of the two trademarks Adecoagro proposes to buy, Les Tres Niñas is a popular brand in the northern part of Argentina.

Although Adecoagro has, typically, offered no additional detail about this proposal (it was filed as a 6-K with no press release), the newspaper La Nación suggests a $45 million price for the offer.

While this significantly scaled-down proposal certainly takes a lot of the restructuring value creation potential off the table, the basic idea of running these assets more effectively (improved logistics and brand value, improved export sales) still holds. It also means that Adecoagro won’t have to undertake a challenging, complex, and risky turnaround, and I believe that will be seen as a positive by many shareholders.

A Clearer Path To Value Creation?

Adecoagro was one of the companies presenting at a recent London sell-side conference, and I believe management laid out a good case for how it will create value for shareholders in the coming years. There wasn’t much that I saw that was especially new, but it was presented in a more digestible format that saves investors from having to root around for the information themselves.

Adecoagro is looking to invest about $340 million into expanding its capabilities in sugar/ethanol, milk, and rice, with about half the total going into sugar/ethanol. The company was already underway with expansion projects and these efforts could reduce Adecoagro’s already-low cash production costs by another 15% or so. As a reminder, even with the recent plunge in sugar prices below $0.11/lb, Adecoagro can still be profitable in its sugar business, though it is shifting more and more production toward ethanol (70% near-term, 75% after the expansion projects) to take advantage of better prices.

With these investments, management believes it can get to $200 million of free cash flow “in a few years,” and possibly start paying a dividend in late 2019 or 2020. I also wouldn’t ignore the longer-term potential from the company’s expansions in rice and dairy – neither will overtake sugar/ethanol as Adecoagro’s core source of earnings, but both can generate attractive margins for the company (low-to-mid teens EBITDA margins for rice, mid-20%s for milk).

A Little Good News In Sugar?

Sugar prices have improved a little recently. In addition to less favorable weather in Europe, India recently increased local ethanol prices by 25%, and the government is pondering increasing the mandated blend (from 10% to 20%). The short-term impact of the ethanol price hike is likely to only absorb a couple of percentage points of India’s sugar crop, so the supply glut is not going to ease to any meaningful extent. What’s more, while increased ethanol production in India would certainly absorb more sugar, there’s limited capacity in-country today and so I don’t believe either of these moves is going to substantially improve what remains a tough supply/demand situation out to 2020.

Still, I would again note that Adecoagro has means of managing this downturn. First, the company’s very low production costs are a significant asset, as are the company’s hedges. Second, ethanol is a meaningful offset. While ethanol prices in Brazil are typically about 70% of gasoline prices, gas prices have been heading higher. What’s more, Brazil really doesn’t have the domestic refining capacity to significantly increase gasoline production, even if it wanted to redirect increased offshore oil production toward gasoline. While Cosan and Sao Martinho are likewise shifting more production toward ethanol (overall Brazilian ethanol/sugar production is shifting from around 55% ethanol to 65% ethanol), Adecoagro has more capacity to go higher (toward 75% after capacity additions) with its mix.

The Opportunity

Factoring in the risk and the timeline to positive FCF contributions, the downsized SanCor deal may well be a net positive for Adecoagro – although I thought there was significant potential from a successful turnaround, that certainly wasn’t the consensus opinion and I may have been underestimating the risk, time, and capital reinvestments involved in that process. In any case, I do believe the market will welcome a downsized deal that expands an already-profitable business for Adecoagro on much more digestible terms.

Although I think management’s FCF goal is ambitious, I do expect significant FCF growth in the coming years as the company leverages its low-cost position in sugar/ethanol production and its ability to shift production toward ethanol. I am also bullish on the long-term prospects in farming, rice, and dairy, but I will acknowledge that this company has not established the best track record for itself (though sugar/ethanol margins have improved since 2013, and management has managed the volatile farming business fairly well).

The Bottom Line

I continue to believe that $10 to $11 is a reasonable fair value range for Adecoagro. There are significant near-term risks in both the Brazilian and Argentine economy, as well as risks in sugar/ethanol/oil pricing, but I believe Adecoagro is on a better path than today’s valuation reflects.

