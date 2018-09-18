Farming REITs And Trade War Pressures

Fundamental pressures are reducing tenant income, it is only a matter of time before those pressures are felt on rents.

Back in April, I wrote an article about the potential impact of a trade war on farming REITs, particularly Farmland Partners (FPI). At that time, there was a significant level of uncertainty as to the extent that crop prices would be influenced. I said,

Over the next year, there will be little to no impact on FPI from the trade dispute with China. It will not be noticeable until FPI starts negotiating contracts for 2019, which means that the impact will not be known until the end of 2018. The risk to FPI is that reduced profitability to farmers will result in downward pressure on rents in 2019. While there are several reasons to believe that the impact will not be as harsh as some of the more dire predictions, it will likely have some negative impact.

Five months later, we are seeing the impact on the prices of several crops. These impacts can be expected to lead to lower profitability for US farms.

From the standpoint of a landlord, REITs enjoy some insulation from temporary problems. However, when their tenants start struggling, it will have an impact on rent renegotiations. As we have seen recently with healthcare REITs, even long-term contracts will be renegotiated when the tenant is having significant financial problems. It comes down to the basic principle that tenants will only want to rent the property as long as it is profitable.

Cash crop farms are particularly hard-hit because rent makes up a very substantial portion of their expenses. It is not unusual for rent to be more than 1/3rd of total expenses. Typically, these leases are for 3 years and are frequently renegotiated upon renewal.

In my experience, the leases are typically negotiated with a reliance on actual yields and actual prices received over the last 3-7 years. This helps smooth out the year to year variances, while still reflecting the long-term trends of farm profitability. The result is that rents react more slowly to commodity price changes and tend to be delayed by a year or two.

Permanent plantings, such as nuts, usually have much longer lease terms as trees can go many years before they become profitable. The impact to REITs on these contracts comes from the revenue-sharing clauses.

Bulls of Gladstone Land (LAND) often point out that they avoid corn and soybeans, two of the hardest hit crops. But LAND is unlikely to be completely shielded from the impact of the trade war as nuts like almonds have been the target of tariffs as well.

Impacted Crops

Soybeans have been among the hardest-hit, as prices have dropped below the direct costs of growing them.

The dual combination of higher tariffs overseas and the USDA predicting record production threatens to leave the US with over a billion unsold bushels. Early in the year, there was a lot of optimism around soybeans. Often grown in the same fields as corn, many farmers shifted away from corn and into soybeans believing they would have a stronger return.

While corn has not fallen as dramatically as soybeans, it has come down as well.

Almonds have been another target of tariffs. This is a crop in which both FPI and LAND have made significant investments over the last couple of years. While prices have rebounded from their lows, new crop sales are down 36% year over year.

Even as these prices fall, expenses have been increasing. The end result is that the USDA is projecting net farm income to decrease by 13% from 2017.

Note that farm incomes are below 2010 levels even before adjusting for inflation. As leases come up for renegotiation, the boom years of 2011-2014 are going to be increasingly irrelevant.

When The Impact Will Hit

Both CEOs have addressed the trade war issue in recent earnings calls. FPI cut 2018 guidance at least in part due to the trade war,

Prior to the report, I would have characterized our earnings at the bottom end of the range, due to trade war headwinds and negative short-term impacts in particular two farms in Florida, but the overall business was performing generally quite well.

He went on to express confidence that the near-term impacts would be offset.

Commodity prices corn, soybeans and wheat in particular have come up pretty significantly in the last 20 days to 30 days, and if you just go pull a price chart for any of those primary commodities will see this. They came up earlier in the spring. They dipped for a while and now they've come back. The reason for that is those prices are driven by the true underlying fundamentals, not the trade war. It is a hungry world. All of these commodities will be consumed. We are generally entering a period of time with more orientation towards shortage than surplus. If you look at USDA data as it relates to worldwide and national carryout numbers for those commodities and that's really what's driving commodity prices today. Trade war is probably are holding it back. Soybeans in particular would probably be – I've read reports that would say that would be as much as $1 higher if we settle the trade war. That's the commodity most impacted by Chinese, of importing for us.

Mr. Gladstone had similar thoughts on the topic,

If you look across all of the markets and I’ll be more general. I don’t think, we’re going to get hurt much by any tariffs. There’s obviously going to be some tariffs on some of the food stuffs. And so you’re going to see apples and perhaps I’m pretty sure, we’ll have some on almonds. Most of our almonds or a lot of them are organic and they don’t go to the Chinese, but the rest of the almonds will have some kind of hit, maybe not a lot. And second of all, we’ve had some cherries. That cherries have been under – the crops mostly gone in the cherries that we grow, but the cherries – that our farmers grow. But the cherries that for next year, we’ll probably get some hit there. We don’t have a lot in cherries, so it’s not going to be a big hit to us. I don’t know, I’m seeing. I don’t think they sell many pistachios to China, but I have to go look and that, we should run that to ground. We just got the list of things and I didn’t see anything in there, it was going to hit us hard. We don’t have a lot of farms obviously in the big crops that are going to be hit. I don’t know how all of that’s going to shake out. My guess is, the folks in Europe are going to blink pretty soon, but we don’t have much going to Europe. And the Chinese are going to hold out as long as they can, because the differential is huge. But hopefully, agricultural be at the top of the list. The President keeps talking about agriculture when he talks to the Chinese, but it’s mostly about grain crops. So who knows, it’s an unknown, but I think the impact to us is going to be slight. And the reason its impact to slight to us is the farmer while may not be – while they may not be making what they wanted to make, the bottom line is, they’re going to pay their rent.

Both admit that if the situation drags on for several years it will have a significant impact.

For FPI, I continue to believe the impact will be more severe than for LAND. The math for planting soybeans and corn simply does not work at these price levels. The hoped-for $4+ corn and $10+ soybeans did not come this year. With record crops and the trade-war hampering demand, it is extremely unlikely that there will be a rebound in 2019.

Farmers will go for a year or two without profiting, but they will not do so indefinitely. FPI can expect renewed downward pressure for its 2019 renewals. This will impact approximately 21% of FPI's base rents.

So far, cash rents have been sticky. In Illinois, they have fallen from an average of $293 in 2014, to $264 in 2018. Gary Schnitkey of farmdocDAILY explains,

Cash rents are “sticky.” Landowners do not want to see returns decline so are reluctant to lower cash rents. Farmers are reluctant to ask for lower cash rents because of competition for farmland and the fear of losing farmland. As a group, farmers appear to be pursuing a strategy of taking current losses on rented farmland in the hopes of higher returns in future years. In our opinion, current trade disruptions diminish the possibility of having higher returns in the future. Previous trade disputes such as the Russian grain embargo had long-run, negative impacts on prices (for a discussion see farmdoc daily July 13, 2018). This is likely to be the case with current trade disruptions. Even if trade disputes ended today, forces likely have been put into place that will result in expanded acres in South America and elsewhere. If trade disputes continue, prospects of expansion outside the U.S. grow, along with attendant long-term negative impacts on U.S. prices. As a result, the motive of taking losses currently in the hopes of future, higher returns from cash rented farmland becomes more questionable. Farmers may wish to reevaluate and lower cash rent levels for 2019 given a more pessimistic long-run outlook.

I agree with his assessment of the situation. It is very likely that farmers will take a harder approach to negotiations in the coming months, even if they risk losing the lease.

No farmer wants to lose access to land they have farmed for years, but everybody has to eat - including farmers. With no rebound in sight, they are going to be less willing to take the loss.

Therefore, I believe the impact will start hitting FPI as soon as 2019 and will get worse if the trade war continues.

Both FPI and LAND will feel the impact this harvest season among the crops that they have revenue sharing. That impact will be less significant because both companies have a base rent. The variable rent plays more of a role of providing an upside surprise. For 2018, it is safe to say that neither REIT is going to have higher-than-expected revenue sharing.

LAND only has 5 farming leases expiring this year that account for only 3.6% of revenue. So releasing should not have a material impact on 2019 results. LAND's big year will be 2020, when 27.8% of its annual revenue will be up for renewal.

Conclusion

For those that insist on investing in farmland REITs, I believe LAND continues to be the better long-term bet, even at current prices. FPI will continue to see deteriorating revenues.

With the dividend cut, the cash-flow picture is substantially improved. I expect that FPI will be able to survive this downturn. However, things will get worse before they get better. The most compelling argument for investing in FPI right now is the belief that the entire company will be bought or brought private at a premium to current prices.

LAND is providing a higher dividend yield to investors and has been increasing that dividend albeit at a very slow rate. It is better positioned with the primary impact of tariffs being lower variable rents rather than directly impacting its base rents. The real risk does not come until 2020, at which point the entire landscape could be radically different. However, as I discussed in a recent article, there appears to be very little opportunity for near-term growth. While farmland profitability has dropped, land prices have remained high and cap-rates have compressed.

One of the largest benefits of investing in REITs is that investors are not tied down to an asset class. If you buy a farm directly, there is very little you can do when farming hits tough times. Selling a farm is relatively difficult and is a permanent decision. Selling shares of a REIT is easy, and generally takes a matter of seconds. Why leave your investments in a sector that is clearly in turbulent times, when so many other sectors are booming?

While I continue to believe that LAND is the superior investment over FPI, there is little benefit to being exposed to farmland for at least the next year. Let the downward pressure build and buy closer to the bottom. There is no special reward for loyalty.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.