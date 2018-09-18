Tianqi And SQM Lithium: Resolution Of A Deal Both Need

Background

In a recent Seeking Alpha article, I pointed out the Asian Invasion in reference to Chinese companies buying up parts of major global lithium producers:

Tianqi Lithium Corporation and Ganfeng Lithium Corporation are the major lithium players in China. The Bloomberg 2018 forecast below shows the sum of their combined lithium compound capacities is 29%. As government-controlled entities, they are in the process of increasing supplies of lithium to meet the future growing demand in China.



With expectations of producing millions of electric vehicles and no domestic supply, China is urgently pursuing deals with producers in other countries to tighten their grip on the global supply chain. Future demand is expected to be great, and buying at current premium prices may prove to be a bargain.

A Pending Deal

Tianqi Lithium Corporation seeks a 23.8% stake in Chile's Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM). The deal is structured to purchase all of Nutrien Ltd.'s (NYSE:NTR) voting shares in SQM for $4.1 billion. This would provide Tianqi entry into the vast lithium brine fields of Chile's Salar de Atacama.

Anti-trust Objections

On September 13, SQM voiced anti-trust objections to the proposed deal with Tianqi Lithium. An SQM attorney told the Ant-Trust Court that:

The measures agreed upon were not sufficient to limit the Chinese miners access to SQM's commercially-sensitive information.

Settlement

Chilean anti-trust regulator (FNE) agreed on a settlement on Friday, September 14. The transaction was approved with the following restrictions:

Tianqi may appoint three members to SQM's board.

Tianqi is barred from appointing its executives or any employees to SQM's board.

FNE regulators must be notified about any future lithium-related deals by Tianqi with SQM or competitor Albemarle (NYSE:ALB).

The FNE agreement attempts to ensure the preservation of competition in the lithium market. The resolution was not well received by all interested parties.

A primary bone of contention voiced by other groups is that the court has given Tianqi a deal that allows it to enter into ownership with a competitor.

Market Reaction

The settlement was announced on Friday the 14th, and today's market reaction appears to be positive. It appears that the deal may have been anticipated. Certainly, it appears to be in the best interests of both companies and investors as well. SQM has been on the rise during September, and the stochastic shows an overbought state.

SQM

The key for Tianqi is supply. Without question, Chile enjoys regional domination among global lithium markets, and this has given SQM a premier position in those markets. The mineral-rich brines provide high-quality proven reserves the markets seek. That and a friendly investment environment, proximity to ports, and the cheapest production costs have created a massive global supply source that is widely coveted.

Currently, SQM is working on developments to increase supply to meet growing world demand. The $4 billion infusion will allow for some of the following goals to be met:

The goal is to expand production from 48,000 to 70,000 MT with a total capex of US$ 75 million. The additional 22,000 MT is expected to be operational by the end of 2018.

Expansion in the Salar de Atacama during the next 18 months will increase lithium production from 70,000 MT to 120,000 MT by investing US$ 200 million.

By 2021, completion of the last stage will increase production from 120,000 MT to 180,000 MT with a US$ 250 million investment. These goals are still early-stage looking out to 2025.

Takeaway

In my opinion, investment in lithium is a long-term prospect which is part of a paradigm shift in how we continue to obtain and utilize the power needed to thrive as a civilization. Currently, lithium is at the forefront because it has proven itself as vital for both storage and utilization of electric power.

For investors, anticipated and actual future demand can only increase the value of lithium. As is, China is willing to pay premium prices to gain control of the supply chain it needs so badly. However, continued demand leading to lithium's future value is highly dependent on what China will do with it.

Some concern must be maintained because the Chilean government and other political influences have led to regulatory restrictions and an increase in tonnage fees paid by SQM. These results have spooked investors and hurt share value.

Government and outside dynamics must be watched, as well as competing interests within the company that may arise from the deal with Tianqi. Please stay tuned.

Ending on a positive note, I think the quick turnaround resolution suggests that both parties were eager to consummate this deal. As for SQM, $4 billion provides the funding for the ramp-up needed to meet a tripling of global demand by 2025. For Tianqi, it has a foothold in one of the world's biggest lithium preserves that can bolster its ability to produce millions of electric cars.

