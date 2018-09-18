Is SurveyMonkey IPO Price Fair? Part 1: Analysis

SurveyMonkey plans to grow internationally and expand its purpose-built solutions lineup, though wide competition is yet another dangerous ground worth keeping an eye on.

The company provides traditional survey product (both free and paid) for individuals and enterprises, as well as some purpose-built solutions.

Similarly, the overall industry is expected to grow at only slightly above 11% over the next 5 years.

Revenue is barely in the double-digit growth range, while that of user growth is even lower and slowing.

With SurveyMonkey (SVMK) filing for its IPO, it is interesting to consider how well the company is positioned in the industry and whether its IPO price is fair. Parts 1 (analysis) and 2 (valuation) will shed light on these issues.

Business Model

SurveyMonkey is a cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) survey company founded in 1999. As a SaaS company, 90% of its revenues (S-1, p.70) are attributed to subscription sales, while the rest is generated from a range of purpose-built solutions. The table below provides some information on SVMK's core revenues over the last two fiscal years and TTM’18, as well as average revenues per user (ARPU):

(Source: S-1 statement)

Overall, there is an obvious growth in each category, though it is slowing. Also note that core revenues are defined as total revenues less SurveyMonkey Audience service (S-1, p.65), which the company ceased at the end of the second quarter of 2017.

The way SurveyMonkey calculates ARPU (core revenues divided by an average number of users) allows us to compute the number of paying users for year 2015 and HY’16, which is information that is not provided by the company:

As we can see, user growth, apart from being in the single digits, is slowing - a worrisome trend for a 19-year-old company going public.

Last but least in this list of “notes for caution” is the fact that SurveyMonkey is still a loss-making business, despite its long operating history, with $410 million of debt and $9 million in capitalised operating lease commitments ($100 million are expected to be re-paid using the IPO proceeds [S-1/A, p.11]).

Product Pipeline

The product range offered by the company can be divided into four categories:

Survey Platform Basic - A free service with limited features, such as 10 questions and 100 responses; Standard - A $35 per month ($372/year) service with some expanded features, such as 1,000 responses, data export and branding; Team Advantage - A yearly subscription only ($408/year), which adds team collaboration feature; Team Premier - A yearly subscription only ($1,188/year), similar to the one above, with extra and enhanced collaboration features;

SurveyMonkey Enterprise - A negotiated pricing-based product (depending on the selected feature set and the number of users), providing a full set of features customized to client’s needs;

Purpose-built solutions Customers - SurveyMonkey CXS (customer feedback-based engine) and TechValidate (marketing content automation solution, which helps efficiently collect customer feedback); Employees - SurveyMonkey Engage (an employee-focused solution tracking and managing employee experience within the organization); Markets - SurveyMonkey Audience (a partially discontinued service which allowed collecting real-time feedback from a panel of global consumers across 100 countries, with varying demographic attributes [S-1, p.110]); Applicants - SurveyMonkey Apply (application management solutions used primarily by educational institutions and non-profits seeking to allocate scholarships and grants);

Form-based application - A form builder called Wufoo used to create web- and mobile-based forms.

Market Overview and Opportunity

The global trend of digitalization has certainly helped SurveyMonkey appear, grow and develop into one of the major players in the survey business. The traditional manual feedback collection approach is no longer valid, given how easy it is to access information instantly from an online version and export the results to a spreadsheet or statistical programs. However beneficial this trend to online has been for SurveyMonkey, it has also spawned a number of other companies fiercely competing with SVMK (see section on competition). A report published on Research and Markets sheds some light on how big the overall online survey software industry is and what to expect in terms of growth:

As can be seen, $4.1 billion in revenues has been generated in 2017, and that figure is expected to grow over the next five years at more than 11% to almost $7 billion. It is important to note that yet again we can see a troublesome signal - apart from slowing user growth posted by SurveyMonkey, the overall industry, while growing, is barely within a double-digit range.

Growth Strategy

Product expansion

To sweeten its traditional survey product offering, SurveyMonkey has created purpose-built solutions, such as SM CX and SM Engage (see product description section above for more details), response collection method SM Anywhere, as well as form builder solution Wufoo.

The company has also created value to its customers through efficient integration with the software and applications of its partners (Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), Marketo, Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Slack (SLACK)), which allows data portability and single sign-on identity.

Finally, judging by the goodwill line on the balance sheet, there has been a history of acquisitions. According to Crunchbase, there have been six of them in total: Precision Polling (automated phone surveys and polls), Market Tools (a competitor), Infinity Box (the creator of Wufoo), Fluidware (a competitor in enterprise-focused solutions), Renzu (a data insights company, part of the now-defunct SurveyMonkey Intelligence service) and TechValidate (currently part of purpose-built solution SurveyMonkey TechValidate [see product range discussion above]).

Market expansion

In each of the two reported fiscal years, SurveyMonkey has generated about 35% of its revenues outside the United States (S-1/A, p.F-35). According to the filing document (S-1/A, p.113), the company plans to grow its international footprint, which will most notably include additional sales team hiring in Europe and expansion of data centres. With regard to the latter, it is interesting to emphasize that up until recently, SurveyMonkey has had 99% of its PP&E located within the US (S-1/A, p.F-35). While the real reasons behind the motivation to shift some of that percentage to Europe are not clearly identified, it may have been contributed to by the recent EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) ruling, which affects anyone who processes, handles and protects personal data of EU citizens (as an example, consider the case of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX), which moved part of its operations into European data centres to comply with the regulation). As a consequence, by handling its ex-US operations from GDPR-compliant data centres located in Europe, it will be easier for SVMK to conform with the rules (considering the fact that non-compliance threatens fines of up to EUR20 million or 4% of worldwide annual revenues, whichever is higher, that shift is a necessity).

Competition

The online survey market SurveyMonkey operates in is vastly competitive, with such big names as Google (through its Forms [completely free] and Survey/Survey 360 products) and Qualtrics (QTIC) as well as Medallia (MEDAL) (customer experience software), Confirmit (feedback software), Inqwise, Pollfish (mobile-based online surveys), etc. In fact, according to Datanyze (a technology tracking company), there are 62 customer feedback management companies worldwide, with Google Surveys (at 89%) being the absolute leader, followed by SurveyMonkey (4.8%) [to compare, based on the aforementioned industry market size estimate for the year 2017 of $4.07 billion and SurveyMonkey's corresponding sales of $214 million, the market share turns out to be about 5.3%].

However staggering this market share divide between SurveyMonkey and Google may seem, it is also worth pointing out that Datanyze tracks only 35 million websites globally out of a total of 475 million active [1,900 million total * 25% active] websites. Nevertheless, despite its well-known brand name, SurveyMonkey's competitive position in the market does not look to be strong and well walled-off.

Management and Corporate Governance

Despite a number of downsides discussed above, the management at SurveyMonkey has a vast and rich experience of holding senior management positions at such companies as GoPro (CEO at SVMK), LinkedIn (General Counsel), Yahoo (CPO), Google (CFO), Adobe (CSO), Bain Capital (Business Development) and DocuSign (CTO). No less experienced is the company’s Board of Directors (BoD), with a notable name being Ms Sheryl Sandberg (COO at Facebook). That being said, though, the appointment of Serena Williams (world-famous women’s tennis player) to the Board seems to be more of a symbolic move.

It is also worth noting that unlike other technology IPOs, the current one does not create a dual-class share ownership structure. There will be only one share class, with one vote per share, which is good news from a governance perspective. Nevertheless, about 54% of the voting power will remain distributed among the current shareholders after the IPO (S-1/A, pp.158-159), with the largest being Tiger Global (25%), followed by Ms Sandberg (8.5%), SM Profits (7.4% and controlled by Mr Ryan Finley, a founder) and SM Investor (7.2%).

Having considered the strong and weak points of SurveyMonkey in the current IPO in part 1, part 2 will dwell on the valuation aspect of the offering.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dear Reader,

Currently, I am in the process of introducing my own Marketplace service. Consequently, I hope the change in the structure of my articles will provide greater insight. At this stage (before the service launch), all the content is free. Later, the analysis part (part 1) will remain free, while a company valuation (part 2) will become exclusive to Marketplace subscribers (the service will also include other benefits, such as timely re-valuations following quarterly reports and opportunistic valuations following drastic news announcements/events, such as those I had conducted on GOOGL and FB).



In the meantime, I would welcome any comments and recommendations from you regarding this initiative!