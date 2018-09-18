iQIYI: IPO Lockup Expiry Is Looming

Never-ending Woes

Shares of China-based companies just don't seem to be able to catch a breather. It is as if macro-related pressure like the escalating trade conflicts is not enough. Shareholders also have to worry about government interventions such as in the case of gaming regulations which have seen Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) and NetEase (NTES) suffer from the lack of policy clarity. To make matters worse, there are challenges specific to the industries and even down to the individual companies.

Apart from the shares of Bilibili (BILI) which clearly bucked the price trend in the past month, the other Chinese companies have traded in similar patterns. Nevertheless, iQIYI (IQ) still managed to outperform the rest of the pack.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Beijing ByteDance, which runs the heavily used news aggregator Jinri Toutiao and short-form video app TikTok, had declared its ambition to enter the mainstream online streaming video market currently dominated by incumbent leaders iQIYI, Tencent Video, and Youku Tudou, the video hosting and streaming arm of Alibaba Group (BABA). The entrance of a worthy rival caused the share prices of industry players such as Momo (MOMO) and YY (YY) to begin the week in the red. Specifically for iQIYI, there is another major concern and it remains to be seen if its share price can withstand further blows.

iQIYI’s Impending Expiry Of Its IPO Lock-up Period

In a week’s time, iQIYI’s IPO lock-up period would be over. While the share price has fallen substantially from its peak ($46.23), it is still more than 50 percent higher than the IPO price ($18 per ADS). Hence, inevitably, market participants are wondering if there would be a profit-taking sell-down once the lock-up period expires. The consideration here reminded me of the discussion in the article on Sea Ltd. (SE) where the author warned shareholders of such a scenario on intense profit-taking activities but the stock went up instead when the day came.

While this is an anecdotal example, it goes to show that it is not a given that the share price would suffer once pre-IPO investors are able to let go of their shares. In this article, I discuss a filing made by iQIYI’s majority shareholder which has the market worried and highlight certain positive developments that could keep the share price of the video-streaming company buoyant in the near term.

Baidu's Potential Partial Sale In iQIYI

iQIYI's directors, executive officers, and the then existing shareholders had agreed with the underwriters "not to sell, transfer or dispose of any ADSs, ordinary shares or similar securities for a period of 180 days" after the date of its final prospectus. Accordingly, the company's lock-up period expires on Tuesday, September 25, 2018.

In early July, Baidu (BIDU) registered with the SEC to indicate its potential sale of 7.2 million ADSs in iQIYI. The SEC filing caused some disquiet among the investors as they became cognizant of the overhang caused by the possible paring of stake by the major shareholder.

However, I had argued that the negativity surrounding this eventuality was overdone. A partial sale would not rob Baidu of its controlling status in iQIYI. At present, Baidu has 93.3 percent of the total voting power in iQIYI, an outsized right compared with its 58.5% ownership in iQIYI's outstanding ordinary shares. This is attributed to the 2.8 billion Class B Ordinary Shares that Baidu holds which accorded it with 93.1 percent of the controlling power. Baidu also has 58 million of Class A Ordinary Shares which provided it with the remaining 0.2 percent in voting rights. Baidu subscribed for and was allocated these Class A ordinary shares in the IPO at the $18.00 per ADS.

Since 1 ADS represents 7 Class A ordinary shares, by simple calculation, Baidu has 8.3 million ADS. If and when Baidu sells the entire 7.2 million ADS it has registered with the SEC to do so, Baidu would simply be cashing out from its IPO allocation. If the share price of iQIYI stays around the current level, Baidu would be enjoying a more than 50 percent gain in its investment in just half a year. Who can blame it for taking some money off the table when it still has over 93 percent of the voting power after such a sale?

Will A Sale By Baidu Be Detrimental To iQIYI?

Will a potential stake sale by Baidu be really detrimental to iQIYI? We do not know yet who will buy over the partial stake, if and when Baidu indeed effects the sale. The buyer could prove to be strategic and beneficial to iQIYI. To better understand where this could lead to, one can look at Huya. YY parted with a significant stake in Huya to Tencent prior to Huya's IPO. This is a form of "sleeping with the enemy." Given Tencent's might, whether in technology or cash, YY could choose to fight head-on with Tencent on eSport live-streaming and be decimated in the longer run or sacrifice some ownership in Huya and gain Tencent as a partner.

Consulting powerhouse BCG generated a very neat chart on China's digital ecosystem (see the exhibit below). In the diagram, China's online space from e-commerce to social media and video streaming is mapped according to the brands' respective affiliation with the BAT trio (Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent). Baidu, in cyan, clearly has the weakest presence in China's digital ecosystem relative to the other two Internet titans.

Hence, while Baidu can choose to retain as many shares as it currently holds in iQIYI, letting go of a partial stake to a strategic partner might be better off for the latter in terms of its growth potential. Of course, as long as Baidu remains a shareholder in iQIYI, what's good for the latter is good for the parent company.

The Imperative For Branching Into Short-form Videos

iQIYI does not seem to be distracted by the possible corporate actions. Even before ByteDance's challenge in the long-form video segment, iQIYI has long fired the opening salvo.

iQIYI has come up with its third standalone app featuring short videos, this time targeting the ballooning senior population in China. The populous country has a rapidly aging demographics largely thanks to its notorious long-standing one-child policy which was introduced in 1979. China has a smaller segment of the population above the age of 60 compared with the U.S. at 17.30 percent as of 2017 versus 21.76 percent for the latter. However, in absolute numbers, China’s 240 million elderly population is more than triple the 71 million in the U.S. By 2025, a projected 300 million Chinese, representing one-fifth of the local population, would be above the age of 60. Extending further into 2033, the number of Chinese above the age of 60 would handily surpass the entire population of the U.S., signifying the huge potential of capturing this silver segment early.

Source: China's Aging Population

Named Jin Shi, the app has an uncluttered user interface that operates by simple swiping motions. The company hopes that the relative ease of use would bring into its fold the grey-haired folks that might be less keen on dramas but wish to enrich themselves through continuous learning by joining the live-streaming bandwagon. There have been numerous reports of those long past the schooling years and in fact living a ripe old age but returning to the universities for lessons. While the Jin Shi is said to have the feel of the popular Bytedance’s Tik Tok app, there is little direct competition as the former focuses on contents that are educational in nature, such as relationship advice and nutritional recommendations.

The emphasis on short-form videos comes as those have been majorly fueling the growth in the time spent on video watching. Short-form videos (typically less than five minutes in duration) are dominated by Douyin (the local name for Tik Tok), which specializes in AI-augmented mobile video creation and personalized feed, as well as Kuaishou, which is known for its decentralized, personalized, location-based mobile video discovery features.

Source: Chart by Kleiner Perkins, Data from QuestMobile

As a reminder, the share of the total mobile media/entertainment time in China spent daily on video watching has risen substantially from 13 percent two years ago to 22 percent this year. This expansion comes amid an overall increase in the time spent on mobile media/entertainment, ostensibly due to the higher usage of mobile devices from 2.0 billion hours to 3.2 billion hours. Hence, specifically, the time spent on video daily on mobile in China has skyrocketed 271 percent higher over the past two years. This rise came largely at the expense of the time spent on social networking, as the share of the time spent on other activities - game, news, audio, and reading - either remained unchanged or increased.

Source: Chart by Kleiner Perkins, Data from QuestMobile

On a side note, a tailwind for video watching is the crackdown on addictive games. Shareholders of Tencent and NetEase have seen their investments turn sour as the two games titans are experiencing a slowdown in approvals as a result of a heightened attention by the Chinese authorities. The Chinese government is concerned with the social ills associated with game addiction but have thus far not signaled any plan to target binge-watching. In any case, it would be counter-intuitive to target videos lasting a few minutes each as compared to longer-running dramas. Video watching, particularly short videos, is expected to be a beneficiary of the reduced time spent on gaming. Hence, iQIYI has apparently made the right move to expand into short-form videos.

The Chinese Currency Is Stabilizing

Following a sharp depreciation in the Chinese currency renminbi or yuan, one US dollar now fetches around 6.8 yuan, a level not seen since early 2017, from just 6.2-6.3 yuan in April. The yuan was on the verge of breaching 7.0 yuan to the dollar, evoking fears of capital flight, but China’s central bank stepped in in August to keep the currency market stable. Contrary to the popular belief that the country has deliberately weakened its currency to diminish the impact of the trade tariffs, the People’s Bank of China proactively resumed the use of a “counter-cyclical factor” for fixing the yuan’s daily midpoint. In addition, it reinstated a couple of other measures which raised the cost to short the yuan, effectively discouraging market players from pushing the currency lower. The central bank’s efforts appear to work.

US Dollar to Chinese Yuan Exchange Rate data by YCharts

A stable currency is important for iQIYI as it procures certain services and contents priced in U.S. dollars. The amount spent on the acquisition of licensed copyrights rose from RMB2,586.1 million in 2015 to RMB9,087.4 million (US$1,358 million) in 2017. iQIYI also has purchase obligations amounting to a staggering RMB16,563 million (US$2,476 million) in total as of December 31, 2017. It is not known how much of the purchase obligations are denominated in U.S. dollars but a stronger yuan would help improve its affordability since iQIYI predominantly earns in the Chinese currency.

iQIYI Sports Secures Financing

iQIYI and media firm Super Sports Media, a subsidiary of DDMC Group, jointly set up Beijing Xin’ai Sports Media Technology Co., Ltd. in July this year. The joint venture now operates a live-streaming sports app rebranded iQIYI Sports. The JV possesses the broadcasting rights in China for popular soccer, tennis, and golf programs such as the English Premier League (considered to be the most-followed and best-known football league in the world), the UEFA Nations League, the Australian Open, the WTA Tour, and the ATP Tour. The new partnership is bound to attract many new users and keep existing ones loyal to the iQIYI platform.

What's more noteworthy in this division is the recent completion of its Series A round of financing of RMB850 million by prominent investors, an indication of the potential of the platform. Investors include IDG Capital whose portfolio includes an eclectic collection of China's leading startups, and Yao Capital, the Chinese private equity firm co-founded by former NBA superstar Yao Ming.

Investor Takeaway

Shareholders who bought into the stock a couple of days post-IPO are fortunate to have a cost-base lower than the IPO price. There are also many who are still having a paper profit on iQIYI. Regardless, the pending IPO lock-up expiry is likely to concern shareholders who are either considering whether to bite the bullet and cut their losses or take profit.

Macro challenges and heightened competitive environment notwithstanding, iQIYI has demonstrated its chameleon-like proactive broadening of business areas even as its leadership in long-form videos appears unassailable. The management has certainly given shareholders sufficient reasons to stay long with the stock.

