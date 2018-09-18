Dividend Champion Spotlight: The Gorman-Rupp Company

This article is part of a series that will put a spotlight on "Dividend Champions" and the fundamentals behind their success.

The dividend is well funded, and poised to grow at a 6-9% rate in the years to come.

The pump business is very competitive, and despite less than ideal cash flow metrics, the business performs well compared to its peers. The balance sheet is debt-free as well.

The need to pump water and other chemicals is an underrated niche in the industrial sector. With complex infrastructure in various applications, fluids need to be moved from point "A" to point "B," often in large volumes. This is where a company like The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) might play a role. Today's dividend champion spotlight Gorman-Rupp has increased its dividend for 45 years. Despite the pump industry being very price competitive, Gorman-Rupp's clean balance sheet and strong management has enabled it to remain debt-free, and continue giving strong dividend raises to investors.

The Gorman-Rupp Company manufactures and sells pumps and pumping systems for various industries and applications including wastewater, de-watering, industrial, municipality, military, agriculture, and more. The company is based in Mansfield, OH but sells across the world through its divisions and subsidiaries. The company generates approximately $400 million in annual revenues.

Source: The Gorman-Rupp Company

Financial Performance

Source: Ycharts

Revenues and earnings have been a bit volatile over the past decade, as the business correlates strongly with the economy/oil prices. Due to the down cycles in the business, the company has only grown revenues at a 10-year CAGR of 2.19%, and earnings at 1.52%.

Diving into the financials of Gorman-Rupp, the first thing I look at is a company's profitability. I want to see relatively stable margins, and a healthy conversion rate of turning revenues into free cash flow. I use a benchmark of 10% when looking at the FCF conversion rate. Having strong cash flow allows a company to raise its dividend, and invest for growth without having to lean too heavily on debt.

Source: Ycharts

The company has seen some modest margin compression during downturns, but overall, the company's margins are pretty consistent. Looking at free cash flow conversion, this has been inconsistent. The company has spent more time than not with sub-benchmark conversion rates. Interestingly enough, when revenues spiked, the conversion rate decreased. It looks like the company has had trouble remaining as efficient (for lack of a better term regarding its FCF conversion rate) when business/revenues are doing well.

The next thing we look at is the company's rate of cash return on invested capital. This metric gauges a few things. The first being it gauges how effectively management is able to turn its resources into cash flow. Secondly, it is a general indicator of a company's "moat." Companies with strong CROCI are usually highly profitable, and relatively capitally light/non-intensive. I look for the CROCI to come in at the low-teens or higher.

Source: Ycharts

We can see that once again, there is inconsistency. There are times when the CROCI is quite high, and others when it falls below our benchmark. As a manufacturer in a price competitive, and highly fragmented industry, it doesn't surprise me to see these metrics a notch below where we typically like to see them. Still, when you compare Gorman-Rupp to its peer group, it fares well.

Source: Ycharts

This brings us to the last stop on our review of the financials of Gorman-Rupp, the balance sheet. While the company has already had competitive metrics to its peer group, the company gets a possible leg up from strong financial discipline. The company runs at a debt-free level. With no debt on the balance sheet, the company is able to fully utilize its cash flow from operations (which helps when your conversion rate isn't as high as you would like it to be). The company is also sitting on roughly $84 million in cash. Having a cash surplus helps the company work through the downturns when business slows, and revenues drop.

Dividend Outlook

Conservative financial management has enabled Gorman-Rupp to increase its dividend payment to shareholders for 45 consecutive years. The dividend is paid quarterly, and totals an annual payout of $0.50 per share. The dividend yields 1.36%, making it an inferior option for income-focused investors (who can pick up 10-year treasuries with 3% yields right now).

Source: Ycharts

The dividend has maintained a very steady - but strong, growth rate. Over the past 10 years, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 9.0%. The most recent raise was 8.7%, so it falls right in line with the long-term trend. Considering that the dividend is well funded by cash, the dividend's strong growth should continue on. The inconsistency in the business has moved the payout ratio up and down, but has only once crept above 60% in the past five years.

Investors can probably expect the dividend to grow at a similar rate over the next 5-10 years. Even if there is a slight deceleration, a 6-9% rate expectation probably establishes a safe floor for expectations (would likely take a drastic downturn for dividend growth to drop under 6% anytime soon).

Growth Opportunities And Risks

As an industrial company, Gorman-Rupp is exposed to influences on its business that it has little control over. The overall performance of the business will ebb and flow with these variables. As a manufacturer of water and petroleum/chemical pumping systems, Gorman-Rupp relies on economic investment, and oil prices.

Multiple applications where Gorman-Rupp products are used, are sensitive to economic conditions. Spending on municipal projects, construction spending, wastewater facility upgrades, these are all dialed back in recessionary environments. The same idea applies to oil prices. When oil prices fall too low, production activity drops, and companies cut CAPEX. These types of situations hurt business for Gorman-Rupp. This is just life as a cyclical industrial.

However, there are some opportunities for growth as well. While the company does have an international presence, foreign sales only represent little more than a third of total sales. The company does business primarily in the US, Canada, Africa, and Europe. There are obviously opportunities for continued expansion and growth in emerging markets, where infrastructure isn't as developed.

Lastly, the company has opportunity through acquisitions. The company has made the occasional deal to acquire smaller organizations, and this could continue. Acquisitions are a great way to buy access to new markets. The industry contains a lot of competitors, so the possibility is there for a potentially larger acquisition as well. While nothing is imminent, a company with no debt and cash on hand contains enough flexibility that you can't write off any scenarios.

Valuation

At more than $37 per share, the stock is currently trading up near its 52-week high. Analysts are projecting full year earnings to come at around $1.56 per share. This places the stock at an earnings multiple of just under 24X earnings. This is right on par with its 10-year earnings multiple.

We then compare this to the free cash flow yield. This is one of my favorite metrics because my goal as an investor is to maximize the amount of cash flow per dollar invested. Cash is what organically drives a company, and allows it to pay dividends/grow. When we maximize this resource in our investments, we are putting ourselves in a position to get the most out of our investments.

Source: Ycharts

With a free cash flow yield at 2.44%, we are not getting a strong value on free cash flow at the current share price. I look for the yield to come in at a high single-digit value in order to indicate a stock is offering strong value. The current yield is actually the lowest it has been since 2015, and near its decade low. Despite the earnings multiple being on par with its decade median, I would not be a buyer here.

Wrapping Up

Gorman-Rupp isn't a cash cow but has managed to reward investors with strong returns through disciplined and effective management. The company does a solid job making the most of a tough business with a debt-free balance sheet that gives Gorman-Rupp full use of its profits. The dividend is well-funded, and will continue to grow at an inflation-beating rate.

Because we are in an economic up-cycle, I wouldn't be a buyer of shares here. The free cash flow yield is unappealing at current levels. Because of the less than ideal cash flow metrics, I would need to see at least 20% come off of the stock in order to consider shares. This isn't likely to happen until the markets reverse, so Gorman-Rupp is a stock to put on your back-burner.

