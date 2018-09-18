American Woodmark: Fears Are Overblown

After briefly spiking in the wake of an announcement that management had reinstated the buyback program, American Woodmark fell all the way back down near its lows for the year.

Shortly after the company announced on August 23rd that it had reinstated its previously suspended stock repurchase program, shares of American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) fell back to the lows at which they traded before this positive news. At these levels, AMWD is cheap by historical standards, and the valuation reflects concerns about a deceleration in housing and rising interest rates. We believe these concerns are overblown, and that this is a good entry point for investors interested in AMWD.

No Signs of Slowing Down

AMWD’s declining stock value this year reflects market worries related to rising interest rates and a slowdown in housing. The December acquisition of RSI Home Products, which saddled AMWD with a significant debt load and forced it to suspend the dividend, suddenly left the company much more vulnerable to these risk factors, and the logic behind the market’s fear is understandable.

And yet, there aren’t really any signs that demand is weakening or that the company’s debt burden will be an issue. Revenues in the latest quarter grew 55% to $429 million, and while the RSI acquisition accounts for the majority of this growth, revenues increased 8% on an organic basis, with positive growth in all channels.

Earnings (adjusted for restructuring charges) grew from $1.36 in the prior-year period to $2.04, beating estimates by $0.12, and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded ~250 bps to 15.9%, thanks to the inclusion of higher-margin RSI in the mix and positive volume leverage. The company also paid down $63 million in debt from the RSI deal, and with leverage ratios showing significant sequential improvement (D/E fell from 1.4x in April to 1.2x), management was able to reinstate the buyback program, which is what caused the stock price to briefly spike above $97 a couple of weeks ago.

The stock is now back down to where it was, and we think this presents a buying opportunity. AMWD trades at a forward P/E of 11.8x, which puts it near the bottom of its historical range and at a significant discount to recent levels (its 5-year average forward P/E is 18.9x), despite a lack of indicators that demand is getting weaker or that leverage will be an issue.

When it comes to analyzing the strength of the housing market and forecasting demand for AMWD, you don’t need to look much further than the home improvement giants Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW). These companies together accounted for more than 40% of AMWD’s revenue last year, and they often provide useful assessments about the outlook for the housing sector in their conference calls.

In the latest quarter, Home Depot’s same-store sales in the US grew 8.1%, and management raised full-year comps guidance to 5.3%, which is consistent with HD’s average SSSG over the last three years (6%). Pro sales once again outpaced DIY ("do-it-yourself") sales, and this is a strong indicator, as it suggests consumers are increasingly willing to fork over extra dollars for professional work rather than do the job themselves.

The US economy and drivers for home improvement spending are still strong, according to Home Depot. Management acknowledged the concerns about shortages, rising interest rates, and affordability on the call, but explained that since housing prices are rising (and home equity is increasing), this stimulates demand for home improvement projects, since consumers increasingly view their homes as investments rather than expenses.

Management believes that rising interest rates will not have as big of an impact as the market does, and explains that for the vast majority of consumers, affordability does not really depend on the interest rate levels:

If only 4% of housing units are turning in a year, that means that 96% of homeowners are staying in their home and they don't care about rising interest rates... When you talk about affordability, it's the 96% of the housing units that are in place that are driving the home improvement spend [rather than] the marginal turnover that the media tends to pay attention to.

It was a similar story at Lowe's in Q2. LOW grew same-store sales more than 5% and expects to grow comps 3% for the year (compared to an average of ~4% over the past three years). This is a very modest deceleration, and the market’s fear that housing-related spending is about to slow down significantly seems to fly in the face of facts.

AMWD’s leverage/interest expense concerns are overblown as well. Of the ~$930 million of total obligations on its books as of April 30th, less than $150 million is due before 2022. More than 85% of the debt isn’t due for at least three years, and while this could be a problem if interest rates were to rise significantly over this period, the effect would likely be cancelled out by the ongoing EBITDA margin expansion stemming from the RSI acquisition.

RSI had an adjusted EBITDA margin of 21% last year, which is quite a bit higher than what AMWD generated as a standalone company, and RSI is no small acquisition: last year, the company had ~$560 million in revenue, which is roughly half of what AMWD had in revenue last year, and there’s still probably another 200 bps minimum of margin upside to be realized. If AMWD can get its EBITDA margin to stabilize in the mid-to-high teens (and it should), this will most likely be enough to offset any increase in interest costs (net interest expense was just 2.4% of revenues in the latest quarter).

Looking ahead, AMWD expects to grow core sales in the mid- to high-single digit range in 2019 (with total sales growth of ~35%), which is consistent with the company's average rate of growth over the past ten years (7.57%). Increased labor, raw materials, and transportation costs will continue to be headwinds, but the company is expecting an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.5-16% in FY19, as compared to 14.1% last year, 13% in 2017, and 12.1% in 2016. Thus, despite the headwinds, AMWD's margin profile continues to improve, and the company should be able to grow core earnings ~10% annually (on an adjusted basis) for the foreseeable future.

Conclusion

The company’s cheap valuation is a product of market concerns that, we believe, are overblown. So far, we haven’t seen anything to suggest that housing is about to slow down significantly, nor does it seem likely that AMWD’s earnings will take a big hit even if interest rates continue to rise. Meanwhile, the buyback program is back on, and we expect the stock to revert to more normal valuations as the company puts a few solid quarters of performance on the board.

