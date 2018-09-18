'Mr. Valuation' Knows His Stuff, But Is 'Overvaluation' Always A Dirty Word?

Some of my best recent buys were of companies considered overvalued at the time.

I use some of the data Chuck provided in his most recent article to make that case.

Still, buying an overvalued company is not always necessarily a horrible thing.

I agree with just about everything Chuck Carnevale says about valuation.

Chuck Carnevale is a decorated Vietnam War veteran, a co-founder of an investment management company, and a gentleman who has spent most of a decade helping Seeking Alpha readers become better investors.

If you don't like and respect Chuck, it says more about you than about him.

The creator of the F.A.S.T. Graphs fundamentals analyzer software tool, Chuck is especially popular with Dividend Growth Investing practitioners. He has nearly 48,000 followers, folks who appreciate his simple, common-sense message: Buy high-quality companies when they are on sale.

He pounds the table so often and so hard on that subject, he has earned a wonderful moniker:

Using quintessential DGI company Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as an example, Chuck made many great points in his Sept. 15 article - found HERE. As usual, I came away thinking: "This guy not only knows more about investing than I ever will, but he probably has forgotten more about investing than I ever will know."

Having said that, after reading the article and watching the embedded video a few times, I kept thinking about something that Chuck didn't mention. And I considered it significant enough to bring it up in a separate article.

This is NOT intended as a rebuttal of Mr. Valuation's thesis, but as a way to give our fellow investors a little more to contemplate.

If you haven't read Chuck's article and watched his video, I highly recommend you do it. However, so readers don't have to constantly go back and forth between articles, I am going to display the F.A.S.T Graphs images he presented and then will follow with my thoughts.

Johnson & Johnson: Purchased on December 31, 1998 - Overvalued P/E ratio 38.4

Johnson & Johnson: Purchased December 31, 2008 - Undervalued P/E Ratio 13.1

In his article, Chuck said:

When Johnson & Johnson was purchased when it was overvalued was also during a time when its earnings growth was over 13%. In contrast, when Johnson & Johnson was purchased when it was undervalued was during a time when its earnings growth rate was only 6% or half as fast. Nevertheless, Johnson & Johnson delivered more dividend income and a higher total return thanks to attractive valuation even though its growth rate was much lower.

OK, now that the preliminaries are out of the way...

Let's say an investor bought JNJ at that too-high-P/E ratio of 38.4 on Dec. 31, 1998. Let's say he or she patiently held it through both the dot-com bust and the Great Recession. And finally, let's say the investor continued holding JNJ all the way through the end of Chuck's second time period - Dec. 29, 2017.

If so, the investor would have been VERY HAPPY.

The total annualized rate of return for JNJ during that 19-year period would have been 7.7% - far superior to the 5.3% annual ROR for the S&P 500 Index (SPY).

Could the investor have found better places to put his or her money on Dec. 31, 1998? Undoubtedly. But would he/she have? I mean, JNJ was (and still is) as high-quality a company - and as popular a Dividend Aristocrat - as anything out there.

Besides, so many stocks back then were extremely overvalued, far more than JNJ. For example, Walmart (WMT) had a 41.8 P/E ratio, Coca-Cola (KO) was at 46.5, and Home Depot (HD) checked in at a hefty 58.7.

Dripping For Fun And Profit

Now, let's take it a step further.

What if that same investor had reinvested all dividends along the way? To heck with very happy... Mr. or Ms. Dripper would have been ECSTATIC!

As you can see, the annualized rate of return would have been 9.1% (that's 45% higher than SPY's ROR). The $10,000 investment would have grown to $52,567 (vs. $31,747 for SPY).

But wait... there's more!

After buying 238 shares with the initial investment back on 12/31/98, Mr. or Ms. Dripper's stake would have grown to 369 shares at the end of 2017.

Thanks to the wonderful combination of dividend growth (which averaged 11% over the span) and the additional 131 shares acquired through dripping, the annual income stream produced by this JNJ position would have skyrocketed more than 9-fold - from $131 to $1,225.

Such is the income-compounding power possible with Dividend Growth Investing.

Oh, and for all the total-return fans... the compounding power was pretty darn impressive in that respect, too.

Indeed, even though JNJ only would have had a 5.4% ROR in the decade after being bought on 12/31/98 at a 38.4 P/E, that still would have thrashed the performance of the overall market, which sustained a 0.6% loss.

(Note: I drip almost every stock I own, but plenty of DGI practitioners I respect do not automatically reinvest dividends. They accumulate the income and eventually use it to buy other companies, usually those they consider better valued. That's an unquestionably viable strategy, and I am not trying to make this a "To Drip Or Not To Drip" debate.)

Paying 'Too Much' For Fun And Profit

Just as Chuck's article wasn't really about Johnson & Johnson, neither is this one. It's about valuation theory and about the process of building a portfolio.

Last year, I initiated positions in five companies that, by most metrics, were "overvalued." I wrote an article about it HERE.

The five were Costco (COST), Honeywell (HON), Hormel (HRL), NextEra Energy (NEE) and Visa (V).

So far, I'm very happy bordering on ecstatic.

I had been wanting to own these companies but had been reluctant to "overpay." Finally, after watching them only go up-up-up, I said, "To heck with it," and bought them anyway.

Each has been a terrific investment, as the bull market has endured and high-quality growth stocks, in particular, have thrived.

Visa and Costco, arguably the two most overvalued companies of those I bought, have done especially well. Not only have their returns been spectacular but their small but welcome dividends have increased significantly.

V Total Return Price data by YCharts

With a diversified DGI portfolio and a reliable future income stream that already had been secured, I felt I could afford to possibly "overpay" for a few outstanding companies whose business models I had admired for years.

Although I have been rewarded, I was aware at the time of purchase that a severe bear market could wreak havoc on those stocks' prices. Even as we salivate over potential rewards, it's imperative we understand our risks.

Conclusion

So am I recommending that everybody throw their valuation calculations into the dumpster and buy, buy, buy?

Hardly.

Again, I wrote this not to dispute or undermine a single thing Chuck Carnevale said. Like Mr. Valuation, I am a big believer in buying great companies at attractive values.

It's common sense. If I have $10K to invest, I can purchase 50 shares of a company at $200 but only 45 shares at $222. More shares is always a good thing, whether one's primary goal is dividend growth or total return. Besides, when a market turns bad, it's usually the high-flying overvalued companies that crash hardest.

However, most of us don't have the discipline to get the very best bang for our buck every single time. We're human, therefore we're imperfect. Sometimes, we just want a company, doggone it.

As long as it's the exception and not the rule... as long as it's a high-quality business that grows earnings through thin and thinner... and as long as we don't panic-sell at the worst time... even a "mistake" - such as buying JNJ on 12/31/98 - can end up making us ecstatic.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, KO, HD, NEE, V, HON, HRL, COST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.