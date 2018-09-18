Sonos Is Inconsistent - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/17/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, September 17.

Bullish Calls

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL): It has dropped 5 points. Let the stock come down by another 2 points and it will be in oversold territory. That will be the time to buy.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX): Let the stock come down another 5 points and it would be a perfect buying opportunity.

Wayfair (NYSE:W): "You know, this is one that I'm going to tell you I'm not the call on. I really liked it. I thought it would go higher. I never thought it would get to this level. At these prices, I think it's too high, but why listen to me? I actually was saying that for the last 20 points."

Bearish Calls

Senseonics Holdings (NYSEMKT:SENS): The two glucose monitoring stocks Cramer likes are Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO): It has inconsistent numbers. Don't buy.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR): It's not a high-quality company that has run up. Book profits.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI): Cloud stocks are showing a downward trend. Cramer recommends buying the cloud kings like Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on weakness.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA): It's a speculative biotech that has rallied. Cramer said it's not his cup of tea, as it is highly speculative.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD): It's a speculative stock, and Cramer is not recommending any Chinese stocks now.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD): It has been acting terribly. Cramer likes Wendy's (NYSE:WEN) in that group.

