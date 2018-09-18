Sonos Is Inconsistent - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/17/18)

Includes: ABT, APTI, CRM, DNR, DXCM, IDXX, JD, MCD, NVTA, PYPL, SENS, SONO, W, WEN
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

PayPal will be in oversold territory.

Buy IDEXX Laboratories on weakness.

Book profits on Denbury Resources.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, September 17.

Bullish Calls

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL): It has dropped 5 points. Let the stock come down by another 2 points and it will be in oversold territory. That will be the time to buy.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX): Let the stock come down another 5 points and it would be a perfect buying opportunity.

Wayfair (NYSE:W): "You know, this is one that I'm going to tell you I'm not the call on. I really liked it. I thought it would go higher. I never thought it would get to this level. At these prices, I think it's too high, but why listen to me? I actually was saying that for the last 20 points."

Bearish Calls

Senseonics Holdings (NYSEMKT:SENS): The two glucose monitoring stocks Cramer likes are Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO): It has inconsistent numbers. Don't buy.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR): It's not a high-quality company that has run up. Book profits.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI): Cloud stocks are showing a downward trend. Cramer recommends buying the cloud kings like Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on weakness.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA): It's a speculative biotech that has rallied. Cramer said it's not his cup of tea, as it is highly speculative.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD): It's a speculative stock, and Cramer is not recommending any Chinese stocks now.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD): It has been acting terribly. Cramer likes Wendy's (NYSE:WEN) in that group.

:::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

