Chinese Firms Retrench, Selling AMC And Journey

As Chinese firms seek to "shore up their finances" and refocus on domestic investments, they are selling control positions they held in publicly traded stocks along with selling private assets. Two of these happened recently and have unlocked gains in the stocks, partially attributable to control shifting back to locals.

The latest example of this is Dalian Wanda's divestiture on Friday of a block of AMC (AMC) stock, sold back to the company, and partially funded by Silver Lake, a large technology focused private equity fund. Silver Lake's public investments have done exceptionally well, including Dell (DVMT) and Alibaba (BABA). AMC has been rising recently, perhaps in anticipation of a reduction of the Wanda overhang. Silver Lake will likely provide additional guidance and may add particular value considering the technological shifts in AMC's core business.

Silver Lake's investment is in AMC convertible debt, which offers more downside protection than ownership of common AMC shares, but aligns Silver Lake in seeking growth and upside from share price appreciation. It is hard to get a clear story on Wanda, but there have been some reports from China and in the Wall Street Journal that they have been told to sell foreign assets and redeploy capital to investments in China, citing "wild accusations and wacky debts". Wanda Film had a share listing in Hong Kong which appears to have gone inactive in 2017.

Another recent example of selling down local shares held by a Chinese company was Maple's sale of its control position back to Journey Energy (OTC:JRNGF) in January of 2018. Illustrating some of the confusing reporting on this, Journey press released this transaction in January and Maple press released it in February. Maple lost one of its two board representatives as a part of the buyback, and shortly after, its other representative left the board.

Journey's buyback was funded with convertible debt by another large and reputable investment firm, AIMCo, a $95.7 billion institutional asset manager. AIMCo did not get board representation. Journey's stock is only up slightly from this transaction, but this represents material outperformance compared to peers, which are down substantially since then.

Incidentally, Maple's stock has done poorly, as have its bonds. Below is a chart of its stock performance over the past 5 years, which in one image illustrates Maple's motivation to sell Journey stock back to Journey and cede control. Absent a good chart for Wanda, there may be similar motivations there with AMC.

It appears that Maple may have sold their remaining stock in the market and in blocks after their large sale to Journey. Wanda may not yet be able to sell stock of AMC in the market yet, considering the large position, but it is something to watch out for. Other sale of control opportunities may be worth looking out for, as AMC stock has performed nicely in the lead up to this transaction and Journey has outperformed.

Important Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC and CSA filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. The author and funds the author advises own shares in Journey Energy and may buy or sell shares without any further notice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JRNGF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.