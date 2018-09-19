Attractive 8.4% Yield From Renewable Energy For Income And Upside Potential

The shares have pulled back this year and offer a good buying opportunity with an attractive yield of 8.4%.

Co-produced with Philip Mause and Julian Lin of High Dividend Opportunities.

Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) closed recently at $20/share after reporting strong second-quarter results. PEGI now pays an annual dividend of $1.69 for a yield of 8.4%. PEGI owns and operates wind energy facilities and is expanding at a measured but steady pace primarily by targeting an increasingly attractive international market. The stock is attractively priced for a high yield with 20% upside to our price target.

The Second Quarter

PEGI's second-quarter numbers were stellar.

On a year-over-year (YOY) basis in comparison with Q2 2017, gigawatt hour production was up 7%.

Revenue was up 30% .

. PEGI's adjusted EBITDA was up 18% .

. The important metric of "cash available for distribution" was up 19% .

. Based on the first six months of 2018, cash available for distribution provided 123% dividend coverage.

PEGI is guiding to cash available for distribution of between $151-181 million for full year 2018. It has already generated $101.7 million in the first six months, so it seems likely that PEGI will hit the higher end of that range.

PEGI has also completed its investment (to the 29% level) in Pattern Development 2.0 which is the development entity in its corporate family. By the end of this year or next year, PEGI should start to see returns from this investment adding to its cash flow.

Another piece of good news is that PEGI's facility in Puerto Rico is now operating and the local power authority is taking power from the facility. This had been a nettlesome problem which now appears to be in the rear view mirror.

Understanding the Business

It is important to understand the business in order to assess PEGI's desirability for yield oriented investors. PEGI essentially buys drop down wind energy projects which generate electricity sold into power grids. It obtains these from Pattern Development (of which it now owns a percentage). It now has some 25 of these projects with its owned share megawatt capacity at 2,860 as of the end of 2017.

PEGI also has additional 9 projects that are "in the pipeline." PEGI is reasonably well diversified geographically which minimizes risks of low wind volume in any one area on the performance of the entire portfolio:



These projects are typically financed with non-recourse debt which limits the risk that a very bad project carries for PEGI as a whole. The lenders generally insist on a very strong long-term power sales agreement as a condition of loaning money on a project. Thus, PEGI generally has a guaranteed buyer (usually an electric utility) for the entire output of each project at a guaranteed rate. As of the end of 2017, 92% of the energy output from PEGI facilities was being sold under fixed price off-take contracts of this type. The weighted average remaining duration of these contracts was 14 years and had an average A+ credit rating:

This has been the pattern in independent power projects since the industry got started in the late 1970s as a result of energy legislation developed by the Carter Administration.

These strong and long-term (typically 20 years) power sales agreements take a great deal of the risk out of the business.

There is no fuel cost risk because there is no fuel.

There is no pricing risk because the price is set by the power sales agreement.

There is no market risk because the buyer agrees to take the entire output of the plant. This should produce a relatively stable flow of revenue which provides a relatively safe dividend for yield oriented investors.

In the context of its low-risk business, PEGI carries a reasonable amount of leverage. The net debt/Adjusted EBITDA ratio is 4.7 which would be on the high side in other business models, but given the reduced risk created by long-term fixed price total off-take contracts with very creditworthy counterparties, PEGI's leverage is reasonable.

Recently, PEGI has entered the Japanese market which promises to be highly profitable because much higher prices are paid for the gigawatt hour output and projects can be financed with very low interest debt. This is a market with great potential, as Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has released an energy plan for 2030, predicting that they will generate about 13-15% of energy from renewable sources (excluding hydropower):

PEGI has developed a sharp eye for value and is selective in choosing projects. In some instances, if attractive enough terms are offered, PEGI has agreed to sell existing projects in order to make funds available for more attractive new projects.

The Buying Opportunity

While PEGI should have a very stable cash flow due to the nature of the contractual arrangements associated with its projects, that does not mean that the stock price will always be stable. In 2018, there have already been two dips in the price:

One in March 2018 (partly due to slightly disappointing quarterly results and concerns about the tax bill's impacts on renewable energy funding). Another on July 13, 2018 due to an announcement that the Ontario government was abandoning its policy of offering attractive terms to renewable energy projects. As to the latter event, it soon became clear that PEGI's existing projects were unaffected by this decision, and protected by long-term contracts and would not be affected by the change in policy. This second dip was totally unjustified.

Sine July 2018, the stock has recovered some, but it still has plenty of catch-up to do.

Strategy With Depressed Equity

Currently, the price of PEGI is depressed, and a prudent management would not issue new shares to raise cash for growth when the share price is so low. This would put current shareholders at a disadvantage.

In its most recent conference call, PEGI's management described its current strategy of growth while addressing this issue. Management does not plan to issue new equity but has determined that it can grow cash flow by other means:

While they continue to expect to drop and operate projects from their iROFO list, they intend to own a smaller portion of these assets. Instead of owning 50% to 100% of each asset as they have done until today, they might buy 20% to 50% of the assets in order to extend the available capital extended to them. This gives them the flexibility to own more assets, but of course, they would be able to grow much faster with attractively priced equity.

Management also indicated that due to their relatively conservative leverage ratio, they believe that they have at least $100 million of debt capacity available which can be used while still maintaining their corporate debt metrics and rating. This gives them extra firepower while they wait for their equity to recover.

We are happy that management is taking a conservative approach to issuing new equity, which shows that the management's objectives are aligned with those of shareholders in this case.

Outlook For Growth

Also, in their earnings call, management outlined how they plan to increase Cash Flow Available for Distribution ('CAFD'):

It has identified some very promising new projects - including those in Japan - which it feels will be accretive to cash flow.

It will recycle capital by selling certain projects and reinvesting the funds into accretive new projects or share buybacks, which should improve CAFD per share by at least 2% .

. In addition, they will buy accretive projects using existing liquidity, which should add at least 2% of annual CAFD .

. They are also improving their cost structure, which they project to increase CAFD by 2% to 3% annually the next two to three years.

It is engaging in careful cost control measures.

Finally, it should soon receive a return on its investment in Pattern Development 2.0 so that it can share in the potentially more profitable development side of the business, contributing about 5% to 10% to annual CAFD.

Putting together the projections associated with these sources of increased cash flow, it appears that if the above measures are successful, management can increase "Cash Available for Distribution" between 10% and 20% per year without issuing new equity. This is an enormous growth potential.

Risks

PEGI does not really bear fuel risk because it doesn't use fuel. The main risks are low wind volume and equipment malfunction. Geographical diversification reduces the first risk and PEGI's experience in the industry reduces the second risk. Probably the greatest risk is that as contracts expire, PEGI will not be able to obtain as attractive terms as it is getting now. PEGI's facilities are in the renewable energy category and, assuming that there is continued concern about global warming, it is likely that attractive terms can be obtained upon renewal.

PEGI's business depends - to a great degree - on a favorable public policy environment. The most important public policy is the mandate created by many states and some national policies requiring utilities to purchase ever increasing percentages of their electricity from renewable sources. While the recent decision of the provincial government in Ontario to abandon this policy is troubling, it has no effect on existing PEGI facilities which are already under contract. Many US states have these "renewable portfolio" requirements and there is no sign that they are about to abandon such policies. While the US federal government is currently not favorable to renewables, it is the policy at the state level which has been of critical importance because it requires utilities to buy from facilities like PEGI's and to pay whatever it takes to bring enough renewable energy into the grid to satisfy the mandate. PEGI's increasing international orientation also insulates it from undue risk associated with developments in any one area.

As noted above, the fact that PEGI's business is very stable and that its cash flow is protected by strong contracts does not mean that its share price cannot fluctuate. There have been two nasty dips already this year. From the point of view of the long-term value investor, such dips can create a great opportunity to buy at an irrationally depressed price.

PEGI is a very attractive investment for a yield oriented investor. As noted above, the nature of the business minimizes risks to cash flow which should produce a relatively secure dividend. Another factor is that the risks associated with PEGI are not correlated with the risks that we are likely to have with respect to other investments in the high yield equity area. For example, an investor with a portfolio of MLPs is generally exposed to a number of risks associated with fossil fuel prices and fossil fuel extraction activity in the United States. PEGI is not affected by developments of this type and is therefore an attractive diversification investment for such an investor.

12-month Price Target

PEGI should be generating cash available for distribution of $2.00 or more per share by next year - effectively generating 10% returns based on its current price. Given its low risk profile, it should probably trade for at least 12 times distributable cash flow which would make $24 a reasonable target one year from now - or 20% higher from here which is close to where it was trading 12 months ago.

Source

Bottom Line

PEGI has a fat dividend that is well covered, and a stock price that has been hammered down for no good reason. This company has a highly experienced management and is operating in an attractive sector that has a very bright future and a growth trend that cannot be stopped. As noted above, growth per year could reach 10-20% which is enormous and not priced into the stock. PEGI is still cheap, a strong buy, and offers an opportunity for income investors who do not have a position yet or would like to buy more.

A note about diversification

To achieve an overall yield of +9% and optimal level of diversification, at High Dividend Opportunities, we recommend a maximum allocation of 2-3% of the portfolio to individual high-yield stocks such as PEGI, and a maximum of 5% allocation to high-yield exchange traded products (such as ETF, ETNs and CEFs). For investors who depend on the income, diversification usually results in more stable dividends, mitigates downside risk, and reduces the overall volatility of their portfolio.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Source note: All tables and images from the company's website, unless otherwise stated.

About "High Dividend Opportunities" High Dividend Opportunities is the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 1500 members. We provide a comprehensive dividend service, ranked #1 in dividends, income & retirement. We are dedicated to high-yield securities trading at attractive valuations with an overall target yield of 9-10%. Subscribers get access to: A managed portfolio of stocks currently yielding 9.8% (with yields from 5% to 20%). A "Dividend Tracker" which lets members know exactly when they should expect to receive the next dividend/interest for each recommended security. A "Portfolio Tracker" whereby members can track their dividend holdings, income, and recommended allocation by sector and stock. For video click HERE. If you are looking for the most profitable high dividend ideas, you have come to the right place. For more info, click here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEGI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.