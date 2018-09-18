Matrix Services: A Sense Of Permanence

But, the company's future appears significantly more optimistic, finally. Matrix has warned for some time that industrial contractors are the last to experience recovery.

The industrial contractor reported fiscal 2018 full-year results on September 11. Revenue was the lowest since 2013. Thus, needing more personnel may seem counterintuitive.

I wouldn't normally consider billboard space as the optimal place for a company to advertise job openings. It has a somewhat “permanent” feel. Unless an employer is expecting to be short-handed for some time, its cost-effectiveness seems questionable.

But, outdoor advertising for job openings is actually considered advantageous. People absorb these subliminal messages while stuck in their cars. And, they are stuck in their cars on a given day on average for more time than they typically spend on social media.

When I saw Matrix Services (MTRX) advertising jobs on a local billboard, it sparked curiosity.

My investment club migrated from a GARP (growth at a reasonable price) strategy to a DGI (dividend growth investing) strategy in 2016. So, because it doesn't pay a dividend, we stopped considering Matrix Services for our portfolio. But, I still “watch” the industrial contractor. And, looking for more employees certainly seemed to be a positive sign.

The timing just happened to be ideal.

Fiscal 2018 Results

Matrix Services reported fiscal 2018 results (ending June 30, 2018) on September 11th. Revenue decreased year-over-year from $1.2 billion in fiscal 2017 to $1.09 billion. Additionally, this represented Matrix' lowest revenue generation since 2013. It wasn't the turn I expected considering the call for more employees.

Of its four segments, Electrical, Industrial, Storage Solutions and Oil, Gas & Chemical, two showed improvement year-over-year and two declined year-over-year. Both the Electrical and Storage Solutions segments experienced delayed timing of awards and delayed starts on projects in fiscal 2018.

Source: Author-created from company data

Matrix Services' was one of the many victims of the fall in crude oil prices in 2014. In response, it has warned industrial contractors are one of the last to recover in such downturns.

“In calendar 2017, our customers finally began to experience real recovery as a result of continued improvement in commodity pricing, the fastest growth in global GDP in six years and a more business-friendly regulatory and legislative environment.”

Accepting that, backlog is a clearer indicator of recovery for Matrix Services. The company ended fiscal 2018 with its second-highest backlog total for the decade.

“As we look forward, we expect continued strength in project awards across all of our operating segments.”

Source: Author-created from company data

Matrix projected revenue for fiscal 2019 in a range of $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion. Thus, the report was met with market enthusiasm.

Comparisons

Furthermore, when comparing Matrix' backlog to its revenue the following year, it appears the company's guidance for fiscal 2019 could actually be quite conservative.

Source: Author-created from company data

Excluding fiscal 2015, Matrix' revenue in each subsequent year exceeded its beginning-of-the-year backlog by at least 38% due to additional project awards.

“We traditionally start the year with between 50% to 60% of upcoming annual revenue included in backlog.”

Source: Author-created from company data

With Matrix expecting continued strength in project awards in fiscal 2019, a gap of just 7% between backlog and projected revenue seems awfully thin. It did not go unnoticed. Management explained the disconnect in the earnings call.

The first factor relates to the size of projects being booked. In the past few fiscal years, many of Matrix' projects complete within a twelve-month time frame. Projects being booked in 2018 are multi-year projects. Therefore, the revenue will be booked in multiple years. Thus, more revenue will come though not in fiscal 2019.

The second factor relates to the sequencing of projects. Matrix often books an engineering project first. Once that project nears completion, booking the procurement and construction phases of the project should follow. Thus, more revenue is on the horizon though perhaps not in fiscal 2019.

The third and last factor relates to slippage on projects. In the past few years, Matrix has found slippage and delay to be a notable hindrance. So, the company is now factoring it into the schedule. Thus, revenue may simply slip from one fiscal year to another.

With these three factors considered, it does not mean the projects in backlog are questionable or at risk. Rather, Matrix believes this backlog is as robust as any.

“So I think the backlog we have added, we call it quality backlog. These are good projects with better margins for us.”

Headcount

When considering the need for a billboard to find personnel, it may help to compare previous fiscal years' beginning backlog and revenue generation to the year-begin field headcount. This comparison is certainly not steadfast.

“The number of employees varies significantly throughout the year because of the number, type and size of projects we have in progress at any particular time.”

Source: Author-created from company data

But, the comparison does appear to reflect Matrix is short-handed as it heads into fiscal 2019.

Pipeline

Beyond its backlog, Matrix is voicing confidence about the project pipelines for the industries it serves.

“On stronger market conditions today, we are seeing a much improved backlog position and expectations that the strong award cycle exhibited in Q3 and now Q4 will continue and resulting revenue volumes will improve as we move through fiscal 2019.”

The company's book-to-bill ratio compares the projects awarded in a period to the revenue generated. Therefore, a ratio at 1 or above signals the contractor is maintaining or growing its backlog and future revenue.

“We think during the course of the year, our book-to-bill will be in excess of 1 during the course of the year.”

Source: Author-created from company data

Growth Considerations

There are several signals indicating growth is in Matrix' future. During the downturn, businesses in the industries served by Matrix tended to delay maintenance and repair activities. The funds to complete these projects are now surfacing. As well, capital investments for expansion projects are emerging.

Specifically, in its Electrical Infrastructure segment, Matrix changed strategies. It decided to refocus its service offering away from large-scale EPC (engineering, procurement & construction) projects in power generation. It will, instead, offer its expertise on smaller packaged-type work. Additionally, Matrix is focused on a geographic expansion. It hopes to establish a greater presence in the Midwest in addition to its dominance in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets.

The company is still focused on hitting $2 billion in revenue by 2022. To achieve such, one or more acquisitions would be reasonable. Considering the company paid off its debt in fiscal 2018 and is now debt-free, its financial position is primed and ready when it finds an opportune fit.

“We will probably get a little more serious about M&A opportunities as we move into the back half of the {fiscal} year … One of our focused areas will be Electrical Infrastructure segment and that will probably accelerate our expansion.”

Market Enthusiasm

The market is enthused about Matrix' potential. Shares popped 20% from $21.45 to a 52-week high of $25.75 in three business days after the full-year fiscal report was released. Some may presume if revenue is to double to $2 billion in the next five years, so, then, should the share price.

Matrix' guidance for EPS for fiscal 2019 falls in a range of $0.85 to $1.15. At the midpoint of $1.00, the 52-week high generates a current-year P/E ratio of nearly 26.

In the past five years, Matrix' best net margin production was in 2014 at 2.9%. At the midpoints of fiscal 2019 guidance, the profit margin would equate to approximately 2.1%. Assuming it can steadily return to 2014 profitability by 2022, Matrix' earnings per share should improve at a better rate than the top line.

Assuming steady growth, to achieve $2 billion of revenue by fiscal 2022, Matrix must achieve a compound annual growth rate of 15.5%.

Source: Author-created

Returning to a profit margin of 2.9% requires improvement at a compound annual growth rate of 11.5%.

Source: Author-created

Valuation Theories

With top line growth from fiscal 2018 to fiscal 2019 projected at 30%, some may decide granting Matrix a multiple of 30X is reasonable. With this mindset, the valuation should adjust as fiscal 2020 approaches to a multiple closer to the CAGR of 16X. However, such an adjustment would then mean a drop in share price.

Others may opt to apply a longer-term valuation. They may determine it's fair to manipulate the multiple to account for both the top line and bottom line growth potential. Applying a multiple of at least 27X to future earnings would mean any price below $37 is a fair price through June 30, 2019. Using such a valuation during this growth phase through 2022, the share price could rise to $60.

However, others could choose to grant Matrix the benefit of the growth it sees but only to the extent it exceeds typically-expected growth. In that regard, a multiple closer to 21X seems more reasonable. Thus, using fiscal 2019 projections would mean a fairly-valued share price at $21. Using fiscal 2020 projections, prices below $27 are reasonable. Through fiscal 2021, the share price would approach $44.

The market pulled back on Monday, September 17.. Matrix followed with an approximate 5% reset to the $24 range. Potential investors looking for an entry point should be paying attention.

Summary

There's little doubt Matrix Services is going to grow. It's finally experiencing recovery from the downturn created by the fall in crude oil prices in 2014. The contractor is so confident in the recovery and its future growth it even plastered it on a billboard.

Okay, the newer digital billboards are no longer plastered, papered or painted. Still, there's a sense of permanence in the message.

