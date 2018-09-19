This Office REIT Isn't Cheap, But The 7% Dividend Yield Is Sweet

It also has a high payout ratio, and while we don't think the dividend is at risk, it hasn't raised its dividend in some time.

The office space environment is driven by strong job growth, and the South and West are areas that are outpacing most of the other areas in the country.

Operating mid-sized Class A office properties in non-gateway cities in the southern and western regions in the US, City Office REIT (CIO) reported positive financial results for the second quarter of 2018. Location in these markets is believed to present two key competitive advantages for CIO. First is physical proximity of CIO's owned assets to a range of quality customers, i.e. government institutions and investment-grade private organizations across different industries and with international, regional, and/or national operations. Second is exposure to geography-specific economic trends at levels more favorable than in gateway markets and compared to national averages. Specifically, these trends pertain to growing populations with corresponding above-average employment growth forecasts from 2018 through to 2023, both of which are believed to ultimately translate to promising office occupancy.

Source: Investor Presentation, August 2018

Within this general context and largely as a consequence of strategic transactions, total operating revenue grew by 24%, from $25.4 million in the same period last year to $31.5 million this year. NOI similarly grew by 26% Y/Y, from $ 15.8 million last year to $ 19.9 million this year.

Source: Investor Presentation, May 2018

Strategic acquisitions that contributed to increased revenue in the first quarter were completed in 2017, namely 2525 McKinnon in January, Mission City and Sorrento Mesa in September, and Papago Tech in October. Strategic dispositions meanwhile were of the AmberGlen buildings and Washington Group Plaza. A look at same-store results, where revenue grew by 1.1% and NOI increased by 3.2% is a positive change compared to the 0.9% same-store results and the decline in NOI last quarter. The results underscore the criticality of strategic transactions and repositioning efforts as CIO's growth drivers.

Source: Second Quarter 2018, Financial Supplemental Information

In view of that, repositioning efforts and other value-enhancing developments are pegged at around $17.6 million. This amount covers renovation, tenant improvements, and other capital activities meant to upgrade seven properties.

Source: Investor Presentation, May 2018

These efforts are seen to lead to incremental improvements in occupancy and rent escalators, therefore eventually increasing NOI. For instance, occupancy at Park Tower in Tampa, FL, a property acquired in 2016 and which is currently undergoing renovation has been noted to increase from 79.8% in the third quarter of 2017 to 89.2% at the end of the first quarter of 2018, based on signed leases. Rent for this property, also based on executed leases, is estimated to be 20% higher than in-place rents at the time of acquisition.

Simultaneously, and more significantly, the company maintains a robust acquisition pipeline, which currently spans over $700 million worth of target properties. A budget of $210 to $240 million is slated for acquisitions within the current fiscal year. $56.5 million of this has recently been dedicated to the acquisition of Pima Center, leaving about $155 to $185 million for the rest of 2018.

The Pima Center building is strategically located in the high-growth Scottsdale submarket of Phoenix, a region that has a large concentration of Class A office space and executive housing options. Moreover, the region has a presence of good physical connectivity and highly developed workforce. The high-quality property enjoys the advantage of being located on a land that has a commercial ground lease of over 70 years of remaining term. The property has attracted a high credit tenant mix and the three largest tenants have been rated A- or better by S&P. A new hotel center, two hotels and a number of well-known restaurants and are due to be launched near the property.

In order to fund the remaining 2018 acquisitions, CIO replaced its secured credit facility with a new, unsecured credit line during the first quarter. The new facility affords the company $250 million in available credit, which is a $100 million increase over the previous, secured facility, while also reducing the company's borrowing costs through lower spreads. At the end of the first quarter, the new credit facility was still undrawn. Based on its current acquisition pipeline, CIO expects to deploy the amount by the end of Q3 2018. CIO is well-positioned to implement its acquisition strategy as the company has traded LOIs, done full underwrites and the management team has evaluated the cap rate. The company has forecast that the cap rate and year one NOI will be between 7% and 7.5%.

CIO has delivered the second quarter results as per expectations. During the quarter, the company executed 140,000 square feet of new and renewal lease contracts after 130,000 were executed in the first quarter. After reporting positive results in 2Q 2018, the company also raised its guidance for 2018 with occupancy levels of its previous year-end portfolio at 90.5%, already reaching previous end of year guidance. The company reported that its total portfolio occupancy is 89.6%.

For the second quarter, CIO reported a core FFO of $0.26 per share and an AFFO of $0.19 per share. The increase in revenues can be attributed to rent escalators and the renewals that took place at higher rates. The increase in revenues was offset by some expense inflation and higher property taxes. The company expected its NOI and FFO to be lower in the second quarter, due to the sale of Washington Group Plaza and the reduction in termination fee income, which was expected to be offset with the NOI from the acquisition of Pima Center that occurred in the second quarter. So the increase in quarter to quarter NOI was a positive development and NOI is expected to increase further in the third and fourth quarters due to the positive impacts of the acquisitions.

Like any other REIT, CIO is exposed to tenant rollover risk for the current fiscal year. In 2018, CIO's largest lease rollover is expected from the Sorrento Messa property in San Diego. Vical is the major tenant of the property that fully occupies a 68,000 square foot building. The tenant's lease expires on December 31, 2018, and there are a number of prospective buyers who are willing to occupy Vical's completely built out space in case the tenant decides to vacate.

Apart from focusing on corporate governance, CIO has been undertaking several initiatives to generate value for shareholders. CIO has deleveraged the balance sheet and executed on a fixed rate debt strategy to lock in long-term attractive rates. At the end of the first quarter, CIO's fixed rate debt represented 100% of the company's total debt, with the weighted average interest rate of 4.2% and a weighted average maturity of 6.8 years. There will be very few lease terminations in 2018 before they begin to ramp up again in 2019 and reaching 15% in 2021.

I do view the timing of these lease maturities with some caution as they coincide with the first debt maturities for the company's $485M in debt. The thought of transitioning space from tenant to tenant and having properties vacant for a month or two during the process could put a strain on cash flows. Other than that, the company's debt schedule is well-staggered.

Peer Comparisons - Dividends

City Office REIT has one of the highest dividend yields in the office REIT sub-sector at 7.3% but its payout ratio is a bit high at 112% on estimated full-year 2018 AFFO and dividends. As new acquisitions come online and FFO and AFFO increase, I would expect the payout ratio to decrease slightly.

Valuation

I don't think the market is giving CIO enough credit for its acquisition and repositioning strategy. At a current P/AFFO multiple of 16.1, it is one of the cheapest trading REITs in the Office sector. That doesn't necessarily mean it is undervalued, however, as it tends to trade at a discount to peers and has been trading at a P/AFFO multiple of around 16 over the last few years. Any multiple expansion from here will come only from a broader acceptance of the company's regional focus and its proven ability to execute the strategy. With a payout ratio above 100%, investors may also be leery of either a dividend cut or a dividend that stays stuck on $0.94 forever. The company hasn't raised its dividend since October 2014.

We already hold a position in the stock more for its high dividend and reasonable valuation not because we think it's undervalued. That said, a few more quarters of positive results and upgrades in guidance could lead to wider buy-in that pushes the stock up. The stock hasn't quite recovered back to its beginning of year levels as you can see from the chart below. It almost reached 14 in October of last year before settling in a range between $13 and $13.40 for the remainder of 2017. Then, earlier this year, the stock tanked, reaching $10 in early February before steadily climbing back up to the $12.50 range. I do see a potential ceiling in the short term and am very cautious of the price breaking down below the 50-day moving average. It is currently serving as a level of support, but if the stock breaks through, it could drop to the low $12 range - not a steep drop that could be another entry point. We're holders of the stock at the moment, collecting on a 7% dividend yield but watchful of a surprise move to the downside.

If you liked this article, don't forget to click on the Follow button at the top of the page.

To read more of my articles on Seeking Alpha, click HERE

Recent Posts in REITs, Opportunities, & Income

Don't Grow Old Waiting To Buy HCP

Alert: Macerich Dropped 5% And We Can't Figure Out Why - Still Bullish

Note On PCH - Here Comes A Nice 7.5% Special Dividend

Disclaimer: Please note, this article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It is intended only to provide information to interested parties. Readers should carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances.

Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.

Investing in any security has risks and readers should ensure they understand these risks before investing.

Real Estate Investment Trusts are subject to decreases in value, adverse economic conditions, overbuilding, competition, fluctuations in rental income, and fluctuations in property taxes and operating expenses.

This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific offer of products or services.

Information on this blog is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned herein, nor is the author compensated by any of the products mentioned.

Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the topics or subjects discussed.

Information presented is not believed to be exhaustive nor are all the risks associated with the topic of each article explicitly mentioned. Readers are cautioned to perform their own analysis or seek the advice of their financial advisor before making any investment decisions based on this information.

Investment decisions should be based on an individual's own goals, time horizon, and tolerance for risk. Nothing in this content should be considered to be legal or tax advice and you are encouraged to consult your own lawyer, accountant, or other advisors before making any financial decision.

All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the author, which does not assume any duty to update any of the information

Any positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the author's abilities to act as an investment advisor.

REITs, Opportunities, & Income ((ROI)): High potential ROI investment ideas for your portfolio While much of our coverage is focused on REITs, we also provide in-depth research on little known small-caps, macroeconomic analysis, and income opportunities. I also share details on a concentrated REIT portfolio designed to outperform the MSCI US REIT Index with lower volatility. Start a free trial now

Disclosure: I am/we are long CIO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.