22nd Century Group: An Interesting, Moving Target

If XXII's hemp business keeps going in this direction, XXII could turn out to be a good long.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Charles Kyd as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

The Public’s Investment Thesis

The FDA wants to mandate a 95% drop in the amount of nicotine in all commercially available cigarettes. 22nd Century Group (XXII) has patents on growing tobacco with that much nicotine. If the law passes, all cigarette companies will have to license XXII’s intellectual property for their cigarettes because every method of removing nicotine from already-grown tobacco makes it taste bad. Also, no one but XXII knows how to grow tobacco with reduced nicotine.

They have similar patents on growing cannabis with varying levels of cannabinoids. Cannabis is becoming legal and it can be used for a lot of things, so those patents are bound to come in handy… somehow.

My Investment Thesis

XXII’s tobacco business is a sell. They claim to be the only company that can grow tobacco with very low nicotine content. If this is true, the FDA mandate would indeed make them rich from licensing their intellectual property. But for some reason, they have tried to manufacture and launch their own cigarette brands, which have failed. They have the capability to contract manufacture other companies’ products, but they don’t do it.

XXII’s hemp business is a strong speculative buy. They have created zero-THC hemp which, in contrast to zero-nicotine tobacco, has myriad uses. It’s also better for hemp farmers than what they’re growing now. They bought into Canada’s leading cannabis research lab and have six projects going with several partners.

Introduction

As I started my research for this article, I found a very helpful article by my fellow SA contributor, Fuzzy Panda Shorts (fantastic name, by the way). In it, he lambasts XXII for hyping itself to investors even as it operates at a loss and has never sold a product successfully, at least for very long. Panda recommends shorting the stock. If I understand his article correctly, he has three main reasons:

XXII spent a great deal of time and resources marketing and selling Red Sun cigarettes, only to discontinue them at the end of 2017. No other tobacco product of theirs has any real hope of being a big money maker soon. Their intellectual property is small, both in quantity and significance: “Multiple major tobacco companies have 2-5 times more patents than XXII in the low-nicotine space (XXII has <1% of the patents).”

I like the idea of XXII, at least, so I used this article by the short-selling Panda to inform my process of “inverting” - that is, searching for why I could be wrong about them. I found that I largely have to agree with him when it comes to the tobacco side of the business. XXII’s tobacco activities look to me like a handful of promising ideas, spinning in the hands of someone who’s too ambitious for his own good and has been trying to shoot the moon with a bow-and-arrow.

The cannabis side looks like a different company. In fact, it is. Botanical Genetics is the wholly-owned subsidiary that conducts XXII’s cannabis research. They don’t have any significant revenue yet either, but it’s simply too early in their story. They have a seemingly well-oiled relationship with the University of Virginia (“UVA”), they bought into leading Canadian cannabis research lab Anandia Laboratories, Inc., and although they haven’t begun commercializing their results yet, they have the results to commercialize, and seem to be really moving with those results. Incidentally, Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF) even joined XXII by buying literally all of Anandia except what XXII owns.

I trimmed my XXII holdings after researching this article, but I gladly kept some. If the new nicotine law passes, I will wait for the spike and sell more; if the right kind of Botanical Genetics developments come along, I’ll buy more even if the price rises.

History

As Fuzzy Panda Shorts states in his article, XXII was formed by a reverse merger with a mining company called Touchstone Mining Limited. It seems that in 2007 or so, Touchstone took a chance by buying a 200-acre plot in Nevada to explore for minerals and found nothing to mine. Their 2008 annual report is honest and depressing:

“Our management has no current plans for the property at this time, and all of our exploration operations have been discontinued…. To date, we have achieved no operating revenues and have yet to engage in any such ventures…. We do not presently own any patents, trademarks, copyrights or other forms of intellectual property... We have not performed any research and development since our inception.”

By 2010, they were in talks with a ten-year-old biotech company called 22nd Century Limited about “a possible business combination involving the two companies” (pg 4 of their 2010 annual report). Desperate for it to happen, Touchstone even got the biotech’s permission to change its name to 22nd Century Group, Inc. “to facilitate these discussions.” Of course, the discussions worked out and Touchstone Mining Limited “succeeded to the business of 22nd Century Ltd as [their] sole line of business.” Touchstone’s investors were saved.

Business Units

Today, the company formerly known as Touchstone is called 22nd Century Group, Inc. (“Group”). This is the company whose ticker is XXII. Group owns 22nd Century Limited, LLC (“Ltd”), the biotech that saved Touchstone’s investors.

Group also owns NASCO Products and Botanical Genetics. In its own right, Ltd owns Goodrich Tobacco Company and Heracles Pharmaceuticals. As startlingly well-informed as the Panda’s article is, this seems like a pretty big group of businesses to dismiss wholesale. So what… are these businesses? Are they all doomed to fail?

We’ll look at XXII’s tobacco business and then their cannabis business.

Goodrich Tobacco

Like we said above, Ltd owns two subsidiaries, Goodrich and Heracles. Goodrich is a conventional cigarette company. Their two most successful products are Magic and Red Sun cigarettes. Magics are non-addictive, with 95% less nicotine than standard cigarettes; conversely, Red Suns have “relatively high levels of nicotine.”

So far, the life of the Magic brand has been plagued by stops and starts, but mostly stops. Its most exciting milestone was getting manufactured and distributed by Orion, a Polish cigarette company - but then the European Union outlawed the practice of displaying nicotine yield on cigarette packs. Since this brand has little else that sets it apart (despite its super premium price), XXII pulled out of their deal with Orion.

Red Sun showed real promise in the states before it too was discontinued. Since XXII hadn’t gotten the permits required to sell cigarettes on a large scale, they were going grassroots and approaching individual smoke shops and tobacconists, forming partnerships with the proverbial little guy. This strategy seems to have worked; 50-or-so of Red Sun’s biggest fans actually designed and received permanent tattoos celebrating their favorite brand.

At its peak, Red Sun could be found in about 600 smoke shops. Interestingly, XXII was giving free shares of their stock to sellers who would carry Red Sun. Though it’s a dilution hazard, this is a novel, interesting marketing tactic to help get a no-name brand off the ground and, if XXII had gone on to sell Red Sun in the quantities it had intended, maybe would have been worth it.

Alas, “In response to the planned mandate by the FDA that all cigarettes sold in the United States contain only minimally or non-addictive levels of nicotine, we discontinued sales in the United States of our RED SUN brand as of December 31, 2017” (pg 10 of their 2018 annual report).

Goodrich also has Brand A and Brand B cigarettes. Brand A is a Very Low-Nicotine cigarette (“VLN”); Brand B is a low-tar-to-nicotine-ratio cigarette for smokers who don’t want to quit but wouldn’t mind reducing their exposure to tar and smoke. It looks to me like XXII’s Spectrum research cigarettes and their Magic brand are Brand A wearing different clothes, and like Red Sun and Moonlight (a brand “for upscale consumers outside of the United States”) are likewise different incarnations of Brand B.

Heracles

Heracles, Ltd’s other wholly-owned subsidiary, is a drug company. Their sole product is X-22. Heracles tried to get X-22 approved by the FDA as a smoking cessation aid in 2015, and were denied at the end of 2016.

X-22 is a VLN; effectively, it’s one of the outfits Brand A wears. The idea is that if someone wants to quit smoking, they can switch from their regular brand of cigarette to X-22. They can keep smoking without getting the nicotine. As the course of treatment progresses, they naturally end up smoking less until, with no nicotinic payoff to pursue, they stop altogether.

Interestingly, this approach to quitting is being studied extensively at the University of Minnesota (“UM”) and the results have been promising. It’s just that the studies have nothing ostensibly to do with X-22; the university is just buying their research cigarettes from XXII. Perhaps X-22 can piggyback on UM’s results; XXII does plan to reapply for X-22’s drug status this year. For now, it’s just a negligibly small source of revenue. How negligible? Over the past seven years, XXII has sold about 24 million research cigarettes. That’s about as many as Philip Morris (PM) produces every half hour.

NASCO Products

NASCO is a tobacco products manufacturing facility and branding/marketing company. XXII bought NASCO for $1 million in 2014. This acquisition afforded three new abilities: 1) NASCO already had all the permits required to sell cigarettes on a large scale, so that was now an option; 2) they could now manufacture Goodrich’s products in-house instead of contracting with other companies to do it; 3) they could contract manufacture and market other companies’ products for some extra income, like Orion was doing for them.

As life played out, they discontinued Red Sun less than three years later and have left the facility’s contracting potential largely untapped.

Botanical Genetics/Anandia Laboratories

Finally, there is Botanical Genetics, which we will discuss in depth shortly. For now, Botanical Genetics “was incorporated to facilitate an equity investment in Anandia Laboratories, Inc.” It’s the company that conducts all of XXII’s cannabis research.

“At December 31, 2017... the Company’s investment balance in Anandia was $1,366,493”, according to XXII’s 2018 annual report. XXII started receiving a “pro-rata share of Anandia’s income” in 2015.

That income was negative in 2015 and 2016, but was positive in 2017.

22nd Century Limited

But what about the intellectual property (“IP”)? The buzz around the FDA mandate is about XXII’s IP, not their physical products. Removing nicotine from already-grown tobacco is expensive and compromises the user experience. Evidently, the future is in growing good-tasting tobacco with less nicotine to begin with. Aren’t they “the only company capable” of doing that?

But our friend the Panda puts XXII fans in check, if not checkmate, by directing our attention to a Journal of Agricultural Research article from 1948. In it, the author makes some pretty bold statements: “There seems to be no doubt from these results that commercial crops of low-nicotine tobacco very low in nicotine content can be grown under ordinary field conditions,” and, “The low-nicotine burleylike varieties of tobacco described herein have been recognized by the United States Department of Agriculture as a subtype of burley and have been designated Type 31-V.”

From those two statements, it sure sounds like the knowledge of low-nicotine tobacco has been accessible since at least as far back as 1948. Apparently, it even already has a government-assigned name. The questions I can think of in response are 1) How did that tobacco taste?; 2) What patents has XXII been issued? In other words, have they improved on what happened in 1948? As I was looking into that, I ran across this article, which tells the story of Vector Tobacco, a company that briefly marketed a low-nicotine cigarette called Quest in the early 2000s. The early stages of Quest’s introduction to the market went so badly that Vector cancelled its national launch.

Tobacco Conclusion

XXII is selling exactly no tobacco products except, now and then, for a few Spectrum research cigarettes. But they did buy the permits and facilities to do so. They could be using those permits and facilities to make other companies’ tobacco products, but they’re not. They (allegedly?) have patents on how to grow nearly nicotine-free tobacco, but this may amount to nothing as at least one scientist seems to have cracked that code 70 years ago. They have a smoking cessation aid under development, which may get approved for sale in the next 18 months or so. And they “will continue to explore opportunities outside of the United States for [their] RED SUN and MAGIC brands in markets where such products may be appropriate.”

Alright, what about cannabis?

Hemp

“Our current [cannabis-related] activities involve only work with legal hemp in full compliance with federal and state laws.”

Hemp is one of the names for the cannabis sativa plant, or marijuana; the difference is that hemp has too little THC - the psychoactive “ingredient” - to be felt by humans. Right now, both American and Canadian federal laws state that cannabis plants with .3% THC or less are hemp, while anything over .3% constitutes marijuana. For perspective, when a person smokes marijuana, they generally won’t feel its psychoactive effects unless there’s at least a 7%-8% THC concentration; the best stuff has something more like 30%. That’s why there has been some noise about changing the law to “a more reasonable” 1%.

At any rate, there are generally two halves of the hemp business at large: medical and industrial. In medicine, the research is on cannabinoids. Cannabinoids are the chemicals in cannabis that have physiological effects. THC is a cannabinoid, but there are about 100 others with no psychoactive effect. CBD is the best-known, and the one that seems to have the largest effect on pain.

In industrial applications for hemp, the research is on how to grow it more easily and how to use it for any other application - i.e., not marijuana and not medicine. Turns out it’s a remarkably versatile crop, good for use in textiles, food, plastics, and a host of other products.

What Does XXII Do With It?

Now that we know what they mean and don’t mean by “hemp,” what does Botanical Genetics do with it? In XXII’s SEC filings, they name four general goals:

Create hemp plants with “guaranteed levels of THC below the legal limits.” Create hemp that is well-suited for growing in “legacy tobacco regions of the United States”, as well as in other parts of the country and the world. Produce plants for scientific and medical use, depending on what medical science/research demands. Phytoremediation.

On the Botanical Genetics website, they get a bit more specific and name six particular projects:

"Zero-THC hemp" (STATUS: "Completed, preparing for commercial-scale production"). "New cannabinoid profiles for novel medicines" (STATUS: "Ongoing, first lines successfully produced”). "Hemp varieties optimized for local climates and conditions" (STATUS: "Ongoing, undergoing field trials"). "Hemp varieties optimized for agronomic traits" (STATUS: "Ongoing"). "Producing cannabinoids in other systems" (STATUS: "Ongoing, proof-of-concept successful"). "Industrial hemp for phytoremediation" (STATUS: "Ongoing, undergoing field trials").

Zero-THC Hemp

It’s actually pretty common for a hemp farmer to grow an industrial-size field of hemp, test it for THC, and find out that he’s accidentally grown himself a big, fat felony. In these cases, he won’t be charged if he simply destroys all the hemp that has more than .3% THC - but that is a financial catastrophe because there’s no such thing as crop insurance for hemp. American farmers have been buying insurance against losing their harvests since 1880, but because hemp is kind of like marijuana, and THC makes marijuana totally like heroin, the insurance industry can’t touch it.

Enter XXII’s hemp strain that’s guaranteed to have 0.00% THC. As they announced in 2017, they’re done inventing it; they have it. They’re “preparing for commercial-scale production.”

If you ask me, this is what all that PR should be about. Whereas there seems to be little or no use for reduced-nicotine tobacco unless a literally world-changing law forces the issue, there are all kinds of uses for zero-THC cannabis. Not only that - if there were a strain of cannabis that was proven to never contain any THC, why not start insuring it?

Botanical Genetics’ zero-THC hemp seems to me like the #1 most exciting product in XXII’s portfolio.

Optimization

It’s one thing to produce a new strain of a plant when you have $1,000,000, a team of scientists and the University of Virginia (“UVA”) working on it. It’s another to grow that strain hundreds of acres at a time, on farms scattered around the country and planet, each with its own climate and ecosystem to harmonize with.

This is what is meant by XXII’s second general aim above. Especially if the tobacco situation pans out the way their PR keeps saying it should, there will be a much smaller demand for tobacco soon, which will devastate the livelihoods of tobacco farmers everywhere. But, if the hemp situation also pans out the way it actually looks like it might, there will be an explosion of demand for hemp. So if XXII can figure out how to optimize the plant such that it can replace tobacco for every farmer who wants it - well, we’ve already discussed how exciting that prospect is.

Producing Cannabinoids

This is an interesting one. When you search the company’s press releases database for keyword “cannabinoid,” you get one result. It’s from May 12, 2016 and it makes two fascinating claims:

“... 22nd Century is pursuing... a novel new initiative to produce specific, medically-important cannabinoids in tobacco plants.” “... 22nd Century is [the] only U.S. firm able to operate freely in the cannabinoid biosynthetic pathway…”

Now, I don’t know anything about biosynthesis, but thefreedictionary.com defines “biosynthetic pathway” as “the sequence of enzymatic steps in the synthesis of a specific end-product in a living organism.” So it’s the recipes, if you will, for creating cannabinoids in petri dishes. Now, I know XXII isn’t the “only US firm able to” create cannabinoids in petri dishes; I wrote a blog post a month ago about Therapix (TRPX), a company that does that. So frankly, I’m suspicious of this claim; I’m wondering what the truth is that it exaggerates. That being said, I would love to find out what that truth is; maybe it’s still positive.

On the other hand, it seems much harder to exaggerate using the words “producing cannabinoids in tobacco plants.” If XXII can really do cannabis research with tobacco plants, they can circumvent all sorts of laws that would complicate their activities if they were using cannabis plants. Also, perhaps they could create a tobacco plant capable of, say, a 10% CBD yield?

First, conventional tobacco companies would obviously be interested in that. But second, it could mitigate the withdrawals associated with X-22. That seems - to me, anyway - like the second-most commercially-viable product XXII could produce right now. If they did produce such tobacco, in addition to licensing it to Big Tobacco, they could make their X-22 prescription cigarettes with it.

Phytoremediation

Phytoremediation is a concept I only discovered by researching this article and it sort of blew my mind.

As we all know, lots of farmland is polluted. This leads not only to less robust crops, but also to more toxic crops. But, if you plant certain plants in a polluted field, those plants can soak up the pollutants, thereby cleaning the land. Hemp happens to be one of these plants.

Also, at least four of the five plants named in the above link aren’t ideal for farmers to use. One of them is a food and three are trees. You do NOT want to eat a plant used for phytoremediation because - you guessed it - it’s toxic; and trees are much too big of a commitment for a farmer to plant temporarily to clean his field. The fifth is the sunflower, which doesn’t have to be used as a food. Maybe that could work. Regardless, hemp absolutely can work this way; just harvest it for making nonconsumables like plastic.

This is one of XXII’s projects with UVA. In fact, they’re experimenting with phytoremediating abandoned mines. If hemp phytoremediation can make old mine land viable for farming again, it can clean anything.

Hemp Conclusion

I like XXII’s hemp business. It doesn’t generate revenue yet, but every company like Botanical Genetics has to get through that phase of life. TRPX is in the same situation. So far, they have zero-THC hemp and they may be able to create cannabinoids in tobacco. They’re also working on a pretty good number of other promising ventures, and information about those is basically satisfying, or at least more satisfying than the information about anything tobacco-related.

Conclusion Conclusion: Buy Or Sell?

Buy a little with money you can stand to lose. Add a little bit if the price drops and consider selling if this stock’s volatile price rises high enough to leave you with a 7%-10% profit. Keep in mind if the FDA mandate passes, XXII’s price will shoot through the roof, if temporarily. Finally, keep an eye out for hemp news from XXII, especially sale contracts for large amounts of their zero-THC hemp. Don’t feel bad if XXII becomes a ten-bagger and you missed out; it’s a moving target and could just as easily be a value trap.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XXII, TRPX, ACBFF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.