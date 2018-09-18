Brighthouse Financial: This 6.25% Has Begun Trading On The NASDAQ

Comparison with all other baby bonds that pay a fixed rate and have a maturity of between 30 and 50 years.

Introduction

In this article, we want to present a new baby bond issued by Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF).

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by Brighthouse Financial - the prospectus (Source: SEC.gov).

For a total of 15M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $375M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Brighthouse Financial Inc. 6.250% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2058 (NASDAQ: BHFAL) pay a non-qualified interest at a rate of 6.25%. The new issue bears a 'BBB-' Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 09/15/2023, maturing on 09/15/2058. Currently, the new issue is trading at its par value at a price of $25.01 and has a 6.25% Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 5.21%.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

"Brighthouse Financial, Inc., incorporated on August 01, 2016, is a provider of life insurance and annuity products in the United States. The Company offers a range of products and services, which include variable, fixed, index-linked and income annuities, as well as variable, universal, term and whole life products. These products and services are marketed through various third party retail distribution channels in the United States. The Company's products include variable annuities, fixed annuities, index-linked annuities and whole life; income annuities, and variable, universal and term life. Fixed income annuities provide a guaranteed monthly income for a specified period of years and/or for the life of the annuitant. The Company operating segments include Annuities, Life and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers a variety of variable, fixed, index-linked and income annuities that are sold to individuals through multiple third-party distribution channels. Annuities are used by consumers for pre-retirement wealth accumulation and post-retirement income management. The fixed and variable classifications describe generally for contract holders bear the investment risk of the assets supporting the contract, these products, as investment spreads for fixed products or as asset-based fees charged to variable products. Additionally, indexed annuities allow the contract holder to participate in returns from equity indices. Income annuities provide a guaranteed monthly income for a specified period of years and/or for the life of the annuitant. Life insurance segment includes term life, whole life, universal life and variable life products. The term life products are designed to provide a fixed death benefit in exchange for a guaranteed level premium to be paid over a specified period of time, usually 10 to 30 years. A one-year term option is also offered. Its term life product does not include any cash value, accumulation or investment components. As a result, it is basic life insurance product offering and generally has lower premiums than other forms of life insurance. Term life products may allow the policyholder to continue coverage beyond the guaranteed level premium."

Source: Reuters.com | Brighthouse Financial Inc.

On August 7, 2017, MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) announced it had completed the spin-off of Brighthouse Financial, Inc., creating two independent, publicly-traded companies.

Below you can see a price chart of the common stock, BHF:

Source: Tradingview.com

"We do not currently anticipate declaring or paying regular cash dividends or making other distributions on our common stock in the near term. We currently intend to use our future earnings, if any, to pay debt obligations, to fund our growth, to develop our business, for working capital needs and for general corporate purposes."

Source: 2017 Annual Report to Stockholders

In addition, BHF has a market capitalization of around $5.03B.

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Brighthouse Financial Inc.'s capital structure as of its last Quarterly Report in June 2018. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

The Brighthouse Financial Corporate Bonds

There are 9 corporate bonds, issued by the company:

Source: FINRA

For my comparison, I chose the 2047 fixed-rate corporate bond, MET4508250. I realize that the comparison is certainly not perfect, but I find it good enough for the purposes of my analysis. Some information about the bond could be found in the table below.

Source: FINRA | MET4508250

MET4508250, as it is the FINRA ticker, is rated a 'BBB+' and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 5.961%. This should be compared to the 6.25% Yield-to-Maturity of the newly issued baby bond, but when making that comparison, do remember that its YTM is the maximum you could realize if you hold BHFAL until 2058. This results in a yield spread of around 0.3% between the two securities. It can be concluded that the corporate bond is better from the two, when taking into account it has a higher rating and more than 10 years closer maturity date.

Sector Comparison

The image below contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest rate in the 'Life Insurance' sector (according to Finviz.com). It is important to take note that none of these baby bonds are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate. For a better idea, ISG will not take part in the following bubble charts, as it doesn't have a maturity date.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

Fixed-Rated Baby Bonds

The next chart contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest, have a maturity date of between 30 to 50 years and also have a positive Yield-to-Call.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

For a better idea, take a closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

Investment Grade Rated Baby Bonds

This chart contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest, have a positive Yield-to-Call and carry an investment grade S&P rating.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Again, a closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

Redemption after the Occurrence of a Tax Event, Rating Agency Event or Regulatory Capital Event

"We may elect to redeem the debentures in increments of $25 principal amount: in whole, but not in part, at any time prior to September 15, 2023, within 90 days of the occurrence of a (I) “ tax event ” or (II) “ regulatory capital event ” (each as defined in “Description of the Debentures — Optional Redemption of the Debentures”), at a redemption price equal to their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest (including additional interest, if any) to, but excluding, the date of redemption; or

” or (II) “ ” (each as defined in “Description of the Debentures — Optional Redemption of the Debentures”), at a redemption price equal to their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest (including additional interest, if any) to, but excluding, the date of redemption; or in whole, but not in part, at any time prior to September 15, 2023, within 90 days of the occurrence of a “rating agency event” (as defined in “Description of the Debentures — Optional Redemption of the Debentures”), at a redemption price equal to 102% of their principal amount plus any accrued and unpaid interest (including additional interest, if any) to, but excluding, the date of redemption. In addition, we may redeem the debentures in whole, but not in part, if as a result of any change in the laws of a Relevant Taxing Jurisdiction (as defined in “Description of Junior Subordinated Debt Securities — Additional Amounts” in the accompanying prospectus), we would be obligated to pay additional amounts, at a redemption price equal to 100% of their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest (including additional interest, if any) to, but excluding, the date of redemption. See “Description of Junior Subordinated Debt Securities — Tax Redemption” in the accompanying prospectus."

Source: 424B2 Filing by Brighthouse Financial

Use of Proceeds

"We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes."

Source: 424B2 Filing by Brighthouse Financial

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new baby bond issued by BHF. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide to what to expect from your income portfolio. I believe that BHFAL offers good returns when compared to other baby bonds in the sector but lags behind the corporate bonds of the company's capital structure. Overall, I think that BHFAL offers nice returns for the risks that you are taking, but there are currently better values in the bond market. As very good ones, I find PBB and PBY, but you have to keep in mind that their secondary offering may drag them lower, so we suggest you to be patient with these.

