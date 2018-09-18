Acorda Has Suffered 2 Setbacks, Both Of Which Can Be Dealt With

The previous week was a rough one for Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) but I believe that it will recover. The first issue was that the FDA pushed back the PDUFA date for its inhaled therapy for Parkinson's disease by many months. The second problem lies with not being able to uphold patents with its multiple sclerosis drug Ampyra. However, I believe there are certain paths forward. For these reasons, I believe that Acorda Therapeutics is a buy.

FDA PDUFA Change

The PDUFA date for the inhaled Parkinson's treatment, known as Inbrija, has been pushed back to January 5, 2019. The FDA was supposed to make a decision for this therapy by October 5, 2018. Now, there is at least a 3 month delay. The reason for delaying the decision is because the FDA wanted to gain additional information on the chemistry, manufacturing, and controls for the application. The FDA stated that it would need additional time to review these items. From my perspective this is more of a positive development. That's because if the FDA wanted to reject the drug it would have done so right away, and would not have requested for additional information. Plus, the additional information being required by the FDA are pieces of information that the company likely already has on hand. Meaning, for the time being additional studies will not be required. The delay is only by 3 months as well, which is not that long of a waiting period.

Patent Battle

The recent news on patents was that Acorda lost a court battle over 4 patents for its main pipeline drug Ampyra. Ampyra is the company's multiple sclerosis drug, which is used to strengthen the muscles for these patients. That improves the ability to walk and perform other motor functions. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a prior ruling from a lower court, which stated that 4 of Ampyra's patents were invalid. The vote from the court came in 2-1 that the patents were invalid. This is very bad news, because it means generics could start to enter the market. However, my confidence comes from the fact that the CEO believes that the patents are valid. Having said that, Acorda is exploring its options and may possibly file an appeal for the 4 patents. I have to agree with this decision, because Ampyra is what brings in sales for the biotech. In the most recent second quarter earnings, Ampyra generated $153.3 million in revenues. An appeal can only help if it ends up working out, however, Acorda was already prepared for upcoming generic competitors regardless. I believe the more important pipeline product is Inbrija, because of the market potential. It is estimated that Inbrija could produce up to $800 million in peak sales. As long as this drug is approved by the FDA in the coming months, then a dip in sales for Ampyra won't effect Acorda that much.

Conclusion

There is no doubt that Acorda Therapeutics has suffered setbacks with respect to its pipeline. However, I believe that the FDA moving up the PDUFA date by a few months is a good thing. It gives the agency time to review the newly added information in the application. If the FDA felt that Inbrija was not adequate for approval, it would have just gave the company a complete response letter (NYSE:CRL). Plus, the documents being asked for deal with CMC and manufacturing of the product. In my opinion, it would have been bad news if the FDA was asking for more safety/efficacy data. Then in that situation it would have been time to panic. The risk is that the FDA may still not think that the packaged application is adequate enough for approval. The delay points to a positive outcome for approval, but it does not guarantee it. The other risk lies with the patents issue. That's still a risk because once generics come in it's highly possible that sales for Ampyra may decline slightly. However, I feel confident that the company will probably file for an appeal of the recent case that it lost. Acorda even stated that it believes that its patents for Ampyra are valid. I think that it can recover from these setbacks. For these reasons, I believe that Acorda Therapeutics is a buy.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. Come see for yourself if my service is right for you. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.