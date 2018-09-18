The Curious Case Of CalWest Bancorp

The company's shares currently appear somewhat overvalued but may provide an interesting opportunity on any future weakness.

CalWest Bancorp (OTCPK:CALW) is a small community bank based in the area roughly east and south of the Los Angeles metropolitan center with four branch locations in moderate to high population growth geographies. The company initially attracted our attention as a company located in an economically robust region which was driving earnings growth while maintaining an above average return on equity. It’s common in these situations for something unusual to exist to drive this combination of features and these conditions occasionally present an interesting investment opportunity.

CalWest is unusual for a few reasons, not the least of which is the company’s share price of around $0.40. We typically would not be interested in a company with such a low share price since, more often than not, it’s an indicator of some type of distress and usually justified in some way. However, in the case of CalWest, the sub-dollar share price is due to the significant number of shares outstanding – some 74 million for a small community bank with less than $20 million in shareholders’ equity – such that the market capitalization is actually nearly twice the book value of the company. The low share price is not, in fact, indicative of current stress but of past stress and rather begs the question why the company has not since instituted a reverse stock split to reduce the number of outstanding shares and increase the market price per share.

Another unusual factor is the degree of accumulated losses the company has on its books, particularly for a bank. The latest quarter ended with accumulated losses of around $26 million, substantially more than the company’s current equity. The presence of significant unutilized net operating loss carryforwards creates an additional challenge for companies such as CalWest due to the limitations on net operating loss carryforwards which can occur upon changes in control of a company.

CalWest adopted, at the end of the prior year, a tax preservation plan which, in essence, provides for the distribution of rights to existing shareholders and acts in a manner similar to a poison pill plan. Typically, such plans allow existing shareholders to purchase additional shares in the event of an acquisition of a certain percentage of the shares by another party. However, unlike a poison pill which is aimed specifically at discouraging a hostile takeover, the tax preservation plan works to ensure the transaction does not cause a change in control event and thus limit the value of net operating loss carryforwards for tax purposes.

Regardless, we find that while CalWest has several attractive features, there are also a handful of potential risks, which are difficult to quantify. In light of the current valuation, which appears somewhat high, we’re intrigued by the opportunity but remain hesitant, in part due to the lack of response we’ve received from the company to our inquiries. However, we expect to keep the company in our sights and pursue additional clarity and information on the company’s operations while watching for any weakness in the share price which may provide a more reasonable opportunity based on valuation.

Historical Sins

CalWest’s minimal share price is largely due to the company’s performance during the financial crisis when loan losses soared and the company found itself subject to capitalization concerns from regulators. Unlike many other banks, however, CalWest’s loan portfolio experienced weakness across the board rather than in specific segments of the loan portfolio.

Indeed, the loan issues encompassed everything from traditionally risky construction lending to (typically) much more stable commercial real estate lending, etc. In other words, CalWest doesn’t seem to have had a loan concentration problem but a more fundamental underwriting problem across the loan book. At one point, some 12% of the loan portfolio was questionable.

CalWest had also experienced challenging times even before the collapse of the housing market. The company’s accumulated losses before the recession were already approaching $15 million at the end of 2008, hardly an auspicious metric for a bank with assets of around $200 million at the time.

As a result, the company, which at the time had fewer than 3 million shares outstanding, saw its shareholders’ equity fall to $6.3 million against assets of $173.2 million. The end of 2010 also saw the company with $4.3 million in loan loss reserves (despite making a provision for loan losses of $6.2 million during the year) against $12.6 million of nonaccruing loans – and this on a loan portfolio of only $100.2 million.

The situation had improved somewhat by 2014 with provisions for loan losses down significantly, but the company had shed nearly 30% of its assets, loans were down to $63.3 million, and equity of $3.6 million compared to assets of $141.4 million, a mere 2.5% ratio of equity to assets.

The company ultimately went essentially bankrupt by issuing 70 million shares (equivalent) at the end of 2015 for $14 million, thus massively diluting prior shareholders and leaving them with roughly 5% of the recapitalized company. In the process, the share count rocketed to 74 million, resulting in today’s penny stock price.

The company has certainly experienced more favorable results over the last few years with provisions for loan losses falling (and more recently beginning to reverse) and non-performing assets falling nearly to zero other than a single problem loan in the first quarter. However, the lingering effects of the recession remain, particularly reflected in the share price.

Deposit Base

Intriguingly, however, the company has a relatively attractive deposit base. A full 45% of the company’s deposits were non-interest-bearing at the end of the prior year, a high proportion relative to the community banking universe. The company also has a relatively low percentage of time deposits, representing around 12.5% of total deposits. Instead, the company’s interest-bearing deposit base consists primarily of lower cost money market and savings accounts, as reflected in the following table:

Source: CalWest Bancorp (Annual Report 2017)

The composition of the deposit base has shifted slightly in the last two quarters with non-interest-bearing deposits declining slightly to around 42%. In addition, over the last several quarters, the company has emphasized collecting core deposits over brokered deposits to better manage the cost of funds, further reducing the company’s deposit base represented by time deposits.

Investment And Loan Portfolio

The company’s loan portfolio is concentrated in real estate with comparatively small allocations to commercial loans and consumer loans. Indeed, the company’s real estate loans themselves are heavily concentrated in commercial real estate, representing nearly two thirds of the entire loan portfolio.

Source: CalWest Bancorp

We noted before that the company’s loan portfolio composition did not serve the bank well in the prior recession as loan losses appear to have occurred across the loan portfolio. The concentration in commercial real estate is not in itself a particular concern other than the lack of strength in prior underwriting performance, but attention to local trends is warranted given the concentration and past experience.

Investment And Loan Portfolio Repricing

In combination with the composition of the bank’s deposit base, the bank’s investment and loan portfolios are surprisingly short dated on a consolidated basis relative to other community banks. The short duration of the loan portfolio is only modestly shifted by the relatively longer-dated investment securities portfolio largely due to the small proportion of investment securities relative to loans.

Source: Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council

The concentration of investment securities in longer-dated securities would be a concern if the amounts were not so small relative to the company’s deposit base and, in particular, the company’s large tranche of non-interest-bearing deposits.

In effect, through the allocation of non-interest-bearing deposit accounts to longer-dated investment securities, the bank is able to lock in fixed net interest margin on a portion of its portfolio and avoid significant interest rate spread risk on rising deposit rates. Indeed, in comparison to the company’s $66.3 million in non-interest-bearing deposits, the bank’s entire investment securities portfolio is less than 25% of the non-interest bearing deposits.

In comparison, the company’s loan portfolio has a surprisingly short maturity and repricing schedule both in absolute terms and relative to other community banks. The distribution of maturities and repricings within the loan portfolio is summarized in the following table:

Source: Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council

Notably, the company has essentially no long-term loans (those with maturity or repricing extending beyond fifteen years) and even then a very small allocation to loans with maturities or repricings beyond five years. Indeed, nearly three quarters of the company’s loan portfolio either matures or reprices within three years, by far one of the highest proportions we’ve seen among smaller community banks.

The company’s heavy (and growing) concentration in loans versus investment securities results in a similarly short dated consolidated portfolio, as reflected in the following table:

Source: Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council

The high proportion of deposits in non-interest-bearing accounts in combination with the very short duration of the company’s interest-earning assets places the company in a strong position in a rising interest rate environment assuming, as we discuss below, the underwriting in the loan book is sufficiently robust. In short, we like the relatively low sensitivity of the company’s interest-bearing liabilities and relatively high sensitivity of the company’s interest-earning assets.

Allowance For Loan Losses

The company has a very robust allowance for loan losses at 1.86% of gross loans against non-performing assets of 0.022% of gross loans.

The company has, however, boosted net income recently by slowly reversing prior allowances for loan losses back into earnings. In the most recent six month period, reversals accounted for 8.3% of pre-tax net income while in the year prior six month period such reversals accounted for 25.9% of pre-tax net income.

The reversals, in combination with the growth in the loan portfolio, have resulted in an accelerated decline in the allowance to gross loans ratio. The reversals may continue to boost earnings for a period of time in the future but must inevitably end as the loan portfolio grows. Nonetheless, the margin over (currently) non-performing assets is quite high on both an absolute and relative basis although the company has experienced volatility in the non-performing loan metric given the relatively small size of the overall loan portfolio.

Debt

CalWest’s only debt is a small subordinated debenture issued in 2003. The subordinated debentures include a deferrable interest provision and, in the depth of the financial crisis, the company did exercise the right to defer distributions although all such accruals have since been paid in full.

The principal value of $3,093,000 is not particularly material to the bank although the variable rate nature of the debt – three-month LIBOR plus 2.95% – will be a minor drag on the company’s results going forward in the face of rising interest rates. Unfortunately, we have not yet found an indication that the company would be able to redeem this relatively expensive funding before maturity in 2033 as equity metrics improve, but will continue to seek clarity on this aspect of the subordinated debentures.

Nonetheless, the lack of federal home loan bank loans, etc., supporting the company’s interest-earnings assets is a positive for the company as substantially all of the company’s assets are financed with low-cost deposits.

Ownership

The company’s ownership is somewhat opaque and we haven’t yet received clarification on the ownership structure. Interestingly, although a significant portion of the bank was sold to accredited investors as part of the bank’s recapitalization, the bank has stated that it does not believe the transaction represents a change of control within the meaning of the term for limitations on the use of the company’s accumulated net operating loss carryforwards.

It’s possible, therefore, that a significant portion of the recapitalization involved existing shareholders, but this is speculation on our part in the absence of additional information. We will, in the event we receive additional information, provide updated data in this area.

Earnings Potential

The company has redeployed a significant amount of cash and proceeds from the maturity and sale of investment securities into loans over the last two years. The reallocation has contributed greatly to the company’s strong recent growth in net income, net interest margin, and returns on equity and assets.

Our internal analysis of the company’s portfolio and interest income suggests that the average interest rate on the company’s loan portfolio is around 5% versus just under 2% for the company’s investment securities portfolio and other interest-earning assets, emphasizing the magnitude of the benefit as interest-earning assets are reallocated towards loans.

We, therefore, approached developing estimates of earnings potential in a number of ways based both on current figures and projections of the company’s potential net interest margin using certain assumptions about future interest rates and additional reallocation of assets to loans versus lower yield investments.

Our models suggest the company may be able to boost earnings somewhat more from the current year projected figure of around $0.025 per share, or around $0.02 on a fully taxed basis given the lack of tax exempt investments in the portfolio, perhaps as high as $0.028. The best-case scenario under our two to three year forward projections is earnings per share as high as $0.033, or around $0.026 on a fully taxed basis. However, adjusting for reversals of the allowance for loan losses and incorporating a modest provision based on ongoing loan growth, our estimates come in closer to $0.029 per share, or around $0.023 on a fully taxed basis.

The rate of future interest rate increases in combination with the short duration of the loan portfolio could impact our projections somewhat if interest rates accelerate faster than we expect in the future. However, our net interest margin model appears to be reasonably accurate, so we would not expect these changes to be significant relative to our estimates.

However, as we noted earlier, some of these figures assume essentially no income tax expense due to the company’s significant historical net operating losses as well as no provisions for loan losses. The company may very well be able to go for nearly a decade without paying income taxes, but once the carryforwards either expire or are used, the company’s profitability will decline on a forward basis. The impact of changes in the provision for loan losses will also vary over time depending on loss experience, but the current benefits will inevitably change to provisions at some point in the future.

In addition, there is some question about how much longer the company can sustain the growth in the loan portfolio. The company has already significantly reduced its cash and investment securities portfolios (although available funds remain) and, in the last two quarters, loan growth appears to have slowed from its pace in prior years even accounting for the impact of second quarter prepayment of nonperforming loans.

Valuation

A valuation of the company almost by necessity requires assuming a reverse stock split not because such would add value to the company but rather because a small earnings figure over a large number of shares inevitably results in small changes in tenths of a cent resulting in large rounding errors when reporting in whole cents.

We approached our base valuation of the bank in a few ways, primarily using valuation metrics of comparable banks as well as applying our own judgment of reasonable valuations based on peer comparable metrics such as return on equity, return on assets, and earnings multiples.

The range of values developed through these various methods suggests a current fair value of between $0.28 and $0.35. The upper end of the range reflects the impact of the company’s significant net operating loss carryforwards that will essentially eliminate the bank’s income tax exposure well into the future. However, the lack of income taxes results in a disconnect between book value and earnings per share multiples, and while we acknowledge the benefits of the net operating loss carryforward, we tend to assign a lower multiple to temporarily untaxed earnings than fully taxed earnings and weight our valuation more towards multiples of book value than tax inflated earnings.

This is not to say that the company’s net deferred tax assets of $6.6 million – nearly $0.09 per share – is insignificant. The net deferred tax asset is fully offset by a corresponding valuation allowance but will nonetheless likely allow the company to avoid income taxes on significant income through expiration in 2028.

The full extent of the carryover potential is difficult to assess, but with net operating losses of $22.8 million which can be carried forward and assuming annual net income of around $2 million, the company could convert a significant proportion of the net deferred tax asset into equity through the avoidance of income taxes over the next several years.

However, if we do factor in some benefit associated with the net operating loss carryforwards, we can foresee a valuation where the book value multiple and the earnings multiple, on a fully taxed basis, are more consistent with each other in the future. Indeed, on a forward basis, we can justify a future valuation of the company closer to the current share price of $0.40 per although this assumes the company can continue to earn a return on equity over 10%.

We believe the composition of the deposit base and the loan portfolio will allow the company to do so in the longer term, in which case a valuation range of between 14-15 times earnings (fully taxed) and around 1.6 times book value is not inconsistent with a bank able to maintain these margins.

The key is that this will take time, i.e., the value of the bank will incrementally approach its current valuation, and therefore the opportunity for investors may be limited relative to stronger community banks in the meantime.

A Note On Liquidity

CalWest is a very small bank with a market capitalization of only around $30 million. The trading in the company’s shares can be infrequent, but we have also found that shares are occasionally available in blocks sufficient large to make a transaction viable. Nonetheless, potential investors should be aware of the potential limited liquidity of the company and adjust their views accordingly.

Conclusion

CalWest is an interesting bank with features that would, under somewhat different circumstances, make the bank attractive from an investment standpoint. The shift towards a greater concentration of loans and redeployment of previously low yield cash and investments has driven net income and earnings per share. The large proportion of non-interest-bearing deposits, especially when paired against a relatively short maturity and repricing schedule in the predominant loan portfolio, is compelling from a rising interest rate perspective.

The company, while slightly below the typical bank on an equity-to-assets ratio, is not especially undercapitalized from an equity standpoint and equity continues to grow. The return on assets and equity, although substantially boosted by a lack of income taxes due to the significant net operating loss carryforwards, is also appealing.

However, there are some opaque aspects to the company which are reasonable cause for concern. The implementation of the tax benefits preservation plan, and its potential continuation, certainly acts as an impediment to a potential acquisition or significant investment by a third party. The use of net operating loss carryforwards also boosts reported net income and temporarily (even if in CalWest’s case potentially over a decade) boosts headline return on assets and equity.

In addition, there are indications that the company’s robust loan growth in prior years has trailed off significantly over the first two quarters of the current year even accounting for non-performing loan payoffs in the second quarter. The slowdown causes one to question how much more the company can direct towards loans versus cash and investment securities.

A key question as well, given the company’s history under stress, is whether the company has satisfactorily addressed the underwriting issues that appear to have broadly impacted the bank’s loan portfolio during the last recession. The company’s loan book has certainly grown over the last two years as cash has been redeployed to more profitable assets, but we haven’t gotten a good sense of whether underlying quality is strong.

In the event, it leads to the well-known quotation that you only know who is swimming naked when the tide goes out. CalWest may still be swimming naked – it’s difficult to say with certainty while the economy shows few signs of weakness.

The result is that, despite the positive aspects, the company’s shares appear marginally to rather highly overvalued at $0.40 per share based on forward projections given the company’s historical issues, forward earnings prospects, and equity position. The outperformance on the return on equity metric does not justify the present share price and in part represents the below average capitalization of the bank and income tax situation.

We’re not buyers at the current quotation given other more appealing opportunities, but expect to keep the company on our radar. In the event the share price experiences any material weakness and approaches something closer to book value or a more reasonable price-to-earnings ratio on a tax adjusted basis, or grows earnings and equity into the current valuation, we would consider taking a position if blocks of shares are available in sufficient scale to make the effort worthwhile.

