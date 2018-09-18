Exceptional Growth And Aggressive Evolution Still Drive Palo Alto Networks

I'm concerned about getting too caught up in current performance, but I think there's a credible case that Palo Alto's valuation is still reasonable, if not slightly understated.

Palo Alto (PANW) is a case-in-point as to why I don’t like to sell stocks just because they look expensive. Good companies, particularly those with a knack for disruptive innovation, have a way of driving ongoing growth above and beyond what seems reasonable to expect. In the case of Palo Alto, ongoing excellence in execution and a strong security market have led to another 17% move in the shares since my last update on the company. Nice as that is, and it handily beats the return of the NASDAQ over that time, it’s well short of what Fortinet (FTNT) and Check Point (CHKP) have delivered, and Fortinet and CyberArk (CYBR) have likewise outperformed Palo Alto on a trailing one-year basis.

Just as selling a strong growth stock because it looks “expensive” can be a regrettable mistake, so too can rushing to make up for lost time and over-correcting. I like the outperformance Palo Alto has been showing, I’m intrigued by the potential of Application Framework, and I think new CEO Nikesh Arora certainly has the right experience to transition Palo Alto into a new hybrid cloud world of security. But I also want to keep some semblance of sanity when it comes to valuation; even though Palo Alto’s potential growth rate for fiscal 2019 would argue for an even higher multiple than it currently sports.

A Rising Tide Lifts All Boats, But Palo Alto Is Doing Great

Palo Alto had a very strong fiscal fourth quarter, beating sell-side revenue expectations by 4% and billings expectations by 5%, as well as delivering still more operating margin leverage. Not to minimize Palo Alto’s performance, but I’d also note that Check Point and Fortinet also beat expectations, and I think that’s the first time that all three of these companies have beaten expectations in the same quarter in several years (around four, according to my notes). At a minimum, I’d argue that that is a sign of a pretty healthy IT spending environment.

Palo Alto reported considerably stronger growth, though. Revenue rose 29% (versus 21% at Fortinet and 2% at Check Point), as Palo Alto continues to take share in the growing security market. Product revenue rose 26%, while service revenue rose 31% on 38% growth in subscription revenue. Non-attached sub revenue rose 68%, exiting the quarter at a $274 million run-rate, with the number of Traps customers (an endpoint security add-on) more than doubling from last year. Billings rose 29%, with duration-adjusted billings up 27%.

Gross margin dropped by more than a point, with both product and service margins down more than a point. Operating income rose 34%, with operating margin improving 70bp on a non-GAAP basis.

Ready For Transformational M&A?

One regrettable detail from the quarter is that the new CEO has discontinued offering guidance beyond the next quarter. While less visibility is never a good thing, there may be a silver lining here in that it could be a decision made in anticipation of some significant business changes. It’s already a known fact that Palo Alto is embracing the evolving cloud landscape and looking to position itself as a security provider that not only evolves with customer needs but anticipates them. A change to a more cloud-like subscription-based revenue model could make it more challenging to forecast revenue and margins at this point, though I wouldn’t expect a sea-change within a year.

Along with a changing business mix, Palo Alto could be on the cusp of significant M&A. Counting just the cash and investments on the balance sheet, Palo Alto could put around $4 billion into M&A, a sum that could transform into $400 million to $500 million (or more) of fast-growing acquired revenue. If you consider the possibility of a cash+stock deal, clearly the potential revenue addition is even higher.

Insofar as what Palo Alto would buy, there’s long been a cottage industry in trying to anticipate the company’s M&A strategy. Historically they’ve bought small private companies, with the $300 million deal for evidentIO the biggest deal so far. Given the new CEO’s background (Google and Softbank), I think something a little different could be on the way; something more in the direction of cloud-based services, analytics, and automation, for instance.

I would note that the CEO said that the company “will be disciplined” with its M&A strategy. Although many fawning sell-siders seemed to really like that, I would ask you what else you would expect the company to say. Clearly the company is marshalling resources for an M&A push, but have you ever heard a company say that they won’t be disciplined with M&A, that they’ll spend money like drunken sailors and make it rain in their investment bankers’ conference rooms?

Application Framework Looks Intriguing

Although Palo Alto has been negged at times by people claiming that they’re exceptionally good at sales and marketing, particularly selling their story to the Street, I believe that underplays the amount of legitimate disruption Palo Alto has brought to the market over the years. The company’s next-gen firewalls did change the market, and the company moved faster to accommodate virtual machines and public cloud architectures than most, if not all, of its peers.

Now the company is looking to make Application Framework its next line of disruption. This new offering is a suite of cloud-based APIs and services designed to simplify deployments and better integrate security in the increasingly complicated cloud/hybrid environment while also offering a new consumption model and new capabilities.

Application Framework will have sensors and enforcement points in next-gen firewalls, endpoints, and SaaS apps and will incorporate more analytics and automation to anticipate and address threats. Initially Application Framework will include Logging Service (a lower-cost repository for event, traffic and security logs), Magnifier (behavioral analytics that leverages WildFire), MineMeld (automated threat intelligence aggregation), and AutoFocus (malware analytics and threat-detection tools).

One of the keys to this offering is that it will be open source. Palo Alto’s partners can take advantage of data and threat intelligence collected by Palo Alto and design solutions that will deploy on top of its infrastructure, basically meaning customers can buy pre-integrated modules from third-party providers to fill in solutions gaps that Palo Alto doesn’t address.

How Palo Alto monetizes this remains to be seen. I expect the company to try to add more services and shift more of its business toward app subscriptions through App Framework. I also expect that Palo Alto will eventually look to share in the revenue generated by third parties through the offering. At a minimum, though, this could potentially make Palo Alto a gatekeeper of sorts in enterprise security down the line (assuming customers buy into the concept and adopt it).

The Opportunity

As I said earlier, it can be tempting to chase strong growth stories and over-correct models in an attempt to drive an attractive fair value. To that end, raising my FY 2027 revenue estimate by 7% is aggressive, but this is a company with a long history of exceeding expectations and between product refreshes, ongoing subscription attachment/revenue growth, and the potential to stake out a leadership position in cloud-based security, I don’t think a long-term growth rate of 12% is a ridiculous projection (ambitious and aggressive, but not ridiculous). I’d also note that my five-year revenue growth rate of roughly 17% is likewise aggressive.

I do expect ongoing margin leverage, particularly as the company shifts its model toward more higher-margin subscription and service offerings. With that, I expect adjusted FCF margins in the high 20%’s in five years and close to 30% in a decade, supporting a high teens FCF growth rate.

Running those assumptions through my discounted cash flow model, I believe Palo Alto could still be priced for a high single-digit to low double-digit annual return. I also believe there could be more upside on a multiple-driven approach. Software company multiples are typically driven by revenue growth, and a low 20%’s growth rate in fiscal 2019 would support a forward EV/revenue multiple of over 8x.

The Bottom Line

Palo Alto is hardly a hidden gem at this point, but that doesn’t mean the upside is played out. I am a little concerned about being aggressive at this point in the cycle (particularly when market multiples are already inflated on an historical basis), but as I said in the beginning, disruptive companies have a way of driving better performance over time. I might not be looking to aggressively buy Palo Alto at these levels, but it’s definitely a name I’d consider on a sell off.

