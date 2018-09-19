Surviving The Geron Roller Coaster As An Investor

In this article I provide an updated, unbiased (as possible) rundown for the long's case, the short's case, and the trader's case, to help you get a grip on where this complicated story is headed.

In the absence of further evidence, it seems likely that they will be the beneficiaries of a positive continuation decision.

There is no other company that quite captures one's imagination like Geron Corp (GERN), the venerable darling of hopeful investors both long and short. One on hand, they've undergone a remarkable transition from being a regenerative medicine company into a full-blown cancer therapy developer.

Then, they've been through enough ups and downs to give you a bit of wooziness just looking at their 5-year stock chart. The promise of GERN, and the surrounding debates about their likelihood of a positive continuation decision with partner Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), make the comments sections of these articles some of the most fruitful venues of conversation I've personally seen on the Internet.

But the moment of truth seems to be at hand, as investors anticipate a continuation decision by the end of the month, as summarized by Out of Ignorance's recent article. OOI teased out some very interesting factoids from recent corporate presentations and GERN's latest quarterly call. To wit:

JNJ expects to render a continuation decision by September 30 JNJ's latest business update includes GERN's lead drug imetelstat as one of its anticipated filings between 2019 and 2021

(From the most recent JNJ corporate update)

If you're one of the run-of-the-mill investors who is tentatively interested in biotech investing, GERN has been popping up a lot recently, with these huge swings in recent months that are more akin to the penny stock land...but coming from a mid-cap-sized company.

What is the deal with GERN? How is it commanding such wild swings in valuation? And how do I know when it's the right time to put some money down on the arrangement? Today, I want to help investors get up to speed on GERN, as of its most recent financials. The company is entering a crucial period of its development, and, in spite of the wild swings, there is significant opportunity to reap rewards.

How you do it, though, is going to dictate whether you're able to make money. Here is a rundown of what we know, as well as what we don't.

Introduction to GERN

Veterans to GERN won't likely learn much at all from this section. However, the potential investor in the company should know some of the basics about the company's scientific endeavors, which currently rest squarely on the development of a telomerase inhibitor called imetelstat.

Now, imetelstat is designed to target a defect in cancer cells that allows them to grow indefinitely. Most of the normal cells in your body have DNA with tails called "telomeres," and as the cell replicates, these telomeres are slowly lost over time. When the telomeres are gone, the cell stops dividing.

This is a problem for cancer cells, whose goal ends up becoming unlimited cell division. In order to sidestep this natural regulation, cancer cells can activate an enzyme called "telomerase," which repairs the telomeres and helps to allow the cell to divide unchecked.

In essence, this was, at one point, thought to be a possible silver bullet against a variety of cancer types, as this dysregulation of telomerase is present in something like 80% to 90% of all cases of cancer. More importantly, normal cells don't rely on strongly active telomerase, so instead of using bulk destructive methods to attack cancer (such as radiation or chemotherapy), you should be able to attack one of the core features of the tumor for therapeutic efficacy.

Thus, we turn to imetelstat, which demonstrated promising preclinical activity against various forms of cancer, including the ability to block metastases in mouse models of lung cancer. Unfortunately, to date, imetelstat has not demonstrated efficacy in human trials of cancer, in spite of demonstrated inhibition of the hTERT catalytic subunit of telomerase.

Furthermore, the high-grade myeloid toxicity (particularly thrombocytopenia and neutropenia) further stymied development in solid tumor oncology. At this time, there are no studies ongoing to assess imetelstat in any solid tumors.

That sounds grim, doesn't it? How is this company pushing a $1 billion market cap with a dud like that? As it turns out, you can take advantage of a drug that seems to have a strong effect on myeloid cells. In particular, there is a group of pre-cancerous conditions called myeloproliferative neoplasia and myelodysplastic syndrome, where the body makes too many of a certain kind of blood cell. Left unchecked, these diseases can kill the patient on their own or lead to leukemia.

As it turns out, imetelstat seems to fit well into the treatment landscape of these diseases, with strong signals of efficacy in specific forms of these diseases like essential thrombocythemia and myelofibrosis, as well as myelodysplastic syndromes. Most notably, at this year's EHA meeting, GERN presented an update to their IMerge study, which showed particular efficacy for imetelstat in patients with "lower-risk" disease, who represent a controversial, challenging group for whom the best treatment options are not often clear.

Myelofibrosis is the big hurdle that GERN is looking to clear first, though. If approved, they would enter a market currently dominated by Incyte's (INCY) ruxolitinib, a juggernaut currently boasting upwards of $350 million in sales per quarter.

From GERN's 7th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference presentation

The IMbark trial, to date, has demonstrated favorable signals of efficacy for imetelstat in myelofibrosis, with many investors speculating that the lack of a median overall survival (OS) being reached after at least 19 months of follow-up is a very strong indicator of favorable patient outcomes, which would compare favorably with the median OS of around 14 months observed after patients stop ruxolitinib.

For what it's worth, I have been critical of reading too far into this informal report of overall survival. However, I recognize this for the positive signal that it is. The fact that JNJ is also guiding that they intend to submit to the FDA with these data is another indicator that there is something unambiguously strong going on here, scientifically. Big pharma companies don't often act hastily or without proper due diligence.

Geron Corp, the long's case

First, I want to pay some heed to GERN's current financial status. As of their July 31 quarterly filing, GERN maintains $160 million in cash and marketable securities, with a small net loss relative to a lot of other advanced-stage biotech at $6.93 million. At current burn rates, if JNJ held them in limbo (for some reason), GERN could fund its own operations for almost 6 more years, which would be well more than enough time to get a product to market if the data work out in their favor.

This low net loss comes thanks to a large sharing of the cost burden on the part of JNJ. If they do decide to continue with GERN in developing imetelstat, then GERN has to decide whether it will opt in to cost sharing, with a higher royalty rate, or give all the costs of development over to JNJ for a higher fee and lower royalty. In either case, GERN is eligible for developmental, regulatory, and sale milestones worth between $700 and $800 million.

So, given what we know about the positives in the imetelstat project, it seems clear to me that a positive continuation decision does indeed support this valuation of around $1 billion, since GERN stands to gain from JNJ almost this much in funding for the program. If JNJ can then transform imetelstat into a powerhouse like ruxolitinib, then you're looking at GERN's share of sales revenue being upwards of $75 million per quarter, which would be more than enough to fund another cancer drug program, or other adventures with imetelstat outside the realm of myelofibrosis and MDS.

Of course, there's always the possibility that GERN gets bought out if there is a drug approval. It happened with Pharmacyclics, even though they were partnered with JNJ. Now AbbVie and JNJ share sales from ibrutinib. At what valuation such a buyout might occur is anyone's guess, but it's a distinct possibility if GERN starts to build momentum in more than one heme disorder/malignancy.

Geron Corp, the short's case

First, I want to be clear in that I don't intend for this section to be read as "the reason you should leverage your money and short GERN today," because if you're relying on this kind of article to drive your leveraged investment thesis, then you should think twice and do a LOT more due diligence.

Rather, I might more reasonably call this section the "reasons why holding a $1 billion valuation may not be a reasonable expectation for the near term." I think it's clear that I am generally an optimist when it comes to the outlook for imetelstat.

However, a positive continuation decision, no matter how likely, is not a guarantee from JNJ. We simply don't know. They currently have all the data from IMbark that we don't know. We do understand that imetelstat has been subject to toxicity issues, and these have not gone away. If JNJ decided not to move forward at all, then I wouldn't be completely shocked.

And it would be pretty devastating for the valuation of GERN. As in, if you see a negative continuation decision, then expect a 60% instant drop, at least, because the perception would be that GERN is totally rudderless and without a serious product contender left, since the inimitable JNJ decided they weren't worth the time of day.

Indeed, it would be a gloomy 2018, without a doubt. GERN might be able to take the drug application to the FDA on their own, but it would get a lot more expensive to develop, and the chances start to look a lot worse.

Even with a positive continuation decision, GERN is riding on the upper end of valuation for a developmental biotech whose prospects are not guaranteed. The fact that imetelstat is largely mortgaged in the case of the main indications means that revenues are crimped, long-term, meaning the company won't be able to grow beyond the aforementioned $75 million per quarter (at the very best) without getting the label expanded, or without acquiring and developing a new product.

Thus, even upon continuing the JNJ collaboration, the road remains long and uncertain. And I consider this a weakness to the case of initiating a very long position at this very moment.

Conclusions

I think the position of balance is an investor's best bet when it comes to GERN. In my series called the No BS Plan, GERN has been one of the best performers due to its volatility but generally upward trajectory. Seeing these kinds of wild movements due to speculation drives home the conclusion for me that there is money to be made in dabbling in trading this stock.

Of course, no long wants to hear that, as it encourages people to spread fear, uncertainty, and doubt. I don't think there's strong reasoning behind fear. So if I were to craft a game plan that I was comfortable with, centered around GERN, I would focus on a few principles:

Determine an amount of money I could safely lose, and don't treat this as a sure bet Take half of this money and open a position immediately, or in the near future, leaving the other half for when the stock makes a significant (~10% or more) movement Determine a fault tolerance for my risk. GERN has a tendency to make strong movements both up and down, particularly as "anticipated" news does not come to pass. If I've got my money in, I would be looking to take no more than a 10% loss, at which point I would sell and look for a lower entry point. If there is no news of a continuation decision (as is how these kinds of "scheduled" events seem to go in biotech), then consider opening up a stake with my other half of the money. Determine an amount of shares to act as my "core," which helps me dissuade the fear of missing out on a huge movement. The rest should be used as opportunistically in the market as possible, with the goal of gaining between 15% and 20% before selling and waiting for a new entry point. If that new entry point never comes, then I still have my core position that is allowed to appreciate.

I'm definitely not saying that you should follow this plan to the letter, but I would absolutely suggest going into an investment in GERN with a plan for what you want to accomplish, and the losses you're willing to tolerate before backing out.

Ultimately, I strongly feel that the current price point for this company is not stable. No one can predict whether it will climb or fall from here, but it is evident that these prices are sustained by speculation at this time. In the event of any bad news, you should definitely look for a significant decline, justified or no. In the event of that, I think you would be well-positioned to consider a stake here. If you can tolerate more risk, then you should know that the "$10 by 10/10" target proposed by Out of Ignorance is within reach, although it will surprise me if GERN reaches it.

As always, in speculative biotech, it is caveat emptor. Go in with a plan, and you're less likely to be eaten by sharks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Note that, on principle, I usually do not hold positions in the stocks I write about, in an effort to maintain as little bias as possible. This is the case with Geron; I do not hold it. Please do not misconstrue this as an attack on the company or my lack of confidence in their long-term investability.