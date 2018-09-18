KemPharm Announces Positive Data - Street Wants To See A Partner

KemPharm (KMPH) investors received a bit of positive news on September 17th, but it was not quite the news that the Street is eager to see come across the wire. The company announced that it has positive top-line data on the abuse potential for intranasal delivery of its ADHD drug candidate known as KP415. This data joins the positive data on oral delivery announced by the company on September 11th and the IV data announced last quarter.

The bottom line is that the IV, oral, and intranasal abuse potential data were all positive and the final components of setting KP415 apart from current ADHD drugs on the market. To that end, KemPharm CEO Travis Mickle indicated that the company is set to not only partner the drug but to also file for FDA approval.

“With the KP415 efficacy and HAP programs complete, KemPharm now has the key components of the data package for the KP415 New Drug Application (NDA), which we expect to file as early as the first quarter of 2019. Simultaneously, we remain actively engaged in a competitive partnering process for KP415 and KP484, which we are targeting for completion by year-end.” - Travis Mickle

A couple of months back, I labeled KemPharm as a buy on what was anticipated to be positive data and possible partnership announcements in the second half of the year. The data which has been released in recent weeks points to that vision being on track. Early Fall tends to be heavy in deal making, and KemPharm seems to have its hands on a drug (KP415) that carries a lot of potential. The sister drug KP484 is targeted for adult ADHD and would likely be packaged together with KP415.

The recent action in the stock points to the Street being in a 'show me the money' mood. That could present a pretty compelling investment opportunity for those willing to speculate. At the moment, it would appear that KemPharm has a decent hand to play. The question is whether the river cards are involving more than one potential partner and whether the pot is going to grow bigger with multiple bidders or whether or not KemPharm is bluffing.

At a minimum, based on the data we have seen, it would appear that KP415 and its sister drug candidate KP484 offer a compelling treatment option vs. what is currently on the market. That would tend to point to the current stock priced to buy for those that take that stance. What might hold investors back? The risk is that no partner emerges and KemPharm either has to go it alone or accept a lesser value in a deal subsequent to the end of 2018.

Management has indicated in very strong terms that it is in active discussions regarding partnership. Management has also indicated that the partnership process is 'competitive'. This would tend to mean that very real potential exists of an announcement in the near term. I had previously indicated a belief that October could be the month where this all comes to a head. If KemPharm lands a big deal, this equity could easily double on the news. A triple (from current levels) may not be out of the question either. With the stock trading at the midpoint between 52-week lows and 52-week highs, investors have a few things to consider. Personally, I believe that the upside potential outweighs the downside risk and that there is a compelling event on the horizon within 6 weeks or so. I see the Street as being a bit antsy at the moment. In my opinion, if October passes with no news, the downward pressure from doubters on the Street will begin to build. Either way, investors have limited time to play this binary event, and that event will set the stage for how to play this stock as the year closes out. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMPH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.