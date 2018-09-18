Titan Energy: Headed For Liquidation Or A Second Restructuring

Common equity requires a huge increase in oil and/or gas prices to have value, as the second-lien debt is unlikely to see a full recovery at the moment.

This was more than the PV-10 of its reserves and has resulted in Titan selling assets to pay down its first-lien debt.

Titan Energy was left with around $700 million in debt after it restructured in 2016 (as Atlas Resource Partners).

I had last covered Titan Energy (OTCPK:TTEN) a couple years ago when it was named Atlas Resource Partners. It changed its name to Titan Energy and became a C corporation after restructuring and eliminating around $900 million in debt.

Despite eliminating its unsecured debt and paying down some of its first-lien debt through the monetisation of its hedges, Titan Energy was still left with nearly $700 million in first and second-lien debt, which was substantially more than the PV-10 of its reserves (estimated at $456 million at the end of 2016, albeit based on $2.48 natural gas).

This has left Titan needing to sell assets to pay down its first-lien debt, and has pushed its equity far out of the money, with little hope of a comeback.

First-Lien Debt In Control

After restructuring, Titan Energy was already in a position where it would need to continue reducing its debt. Titan's first-lien credit facility started off with a $410 million conforming tranche and a $30 million non-conforming tranche. Subsequent amendments have resulted in its conforming tranche borrowing base being reduced substantially, with the last 10-Q filing by Titan indicating that it was set to be reduced to $190 million by December 8, 2017 and to $150 million by August 31, 2018.

Titan has been selling off various assets in order to pay down its first-lien debt, but it was still at $258.7 million in first-lien debt in November 2017. The only reported sale since then was Titan's sale of coal-bed methane oil and gas properties in the Black Warrior Basin and in Virginia/West Virginia for $57.5 million.

This would bring Titan's first-lien debt down to approximately $201 million before accounting for any positive cash flow it may have generated since then.

The first-lien debt holders have been pushing Titan to pay down its debt since the first-lien debt to reserve value ratio has been relatively high. Post-restructuring, the $440 million first-lien debt was around 97% of the reserve PV-10 at 2016 SEC prices. At strip prices, the ratio is a bit lower, but probably still around 75% or so.

Lack Of Access To Capital

In its projections from around when it restructured, Titan anticipated raising a substantial amount of drilling partnership funds such as $125 million in 2017 and $150 million in 2018. It doesn't appear that those funds materialised.

This results in a major shortfall in EBITDA versus projections, as Titan forecasted $48 million in partnership EBITDA in 2019 and may end up with only $8 million in partnership EBITDA. This would reduce its estimated EBITDA by 30% on its own, while Titan's various divestitures would also reduce its EBITDA some more.

At current strip prices, I estimate that Titan will end up with $61 million EBITDA in 2019, well below its $133 million projection.

Source: Titan Energy / Atlas Resource Partners

2019 Outlook

After taking out Titan's various divestitures and accounting for production declines due to Titan's limited ability to spend capex, I estimate that Titan's daily production for 2019 will be around 116,000 Mcfe per day, including approximately 12% oil production.

This results in an estimate of $150 million revenue for 2019 at current strip prices of $67 WTI oil and $2.70 Henry Hub natural gas.

The net margin on Titan's drilling partnerships is fairly minimal now since it has had trouble attracting capital for a while.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Natural Gas [MCF] 34,675,000 $2.30 $80 Oil (Barrels) 821,250 $66.00 $54 NGLs (Barrels) 456,250 $23.00 $10 Partnership Margin $6 Total Revenue $150

I estimate that Titan will have approximately $134 million in cash expenditures in 2019 before any capital expenditures. Cash interest is quite substantial now since Titan may have over $300 million in second-lien debt requiring interest payments at LIBOR + 9%. Titan was able to pay some of its second-lien interest in-kind before, but that period is over now.

Type $ Million Lease Operating Expense $44 Production Taxes $10 Transportation and Compression $5 Cash G&A $30 Cash Interest $45 Total Expenses $134

That leaves Titan with an estimated $16 million in positive cash flow to put towards debt repayment or capital expenditures.

Production is expected to keep falling due to Titan's limited liquidity preventing it from spending enough to maintain production levels.

Debt Situation

Titan may have around $500 million in debt remaining now, including around $200 million in first-lien debt and $300 million in second-lien debt.

The first-lien debt is approximately 3.3x estimated 2019 EBITDA, while the second-lien debt is another 4.9x estimated 2019 EBITDA. The first-lien debt is likely covered by Titan's remaining assets, but it doesn't appear that the second-lien debt is fully covered. This leaves Titan's equity significantly out of the money under current market conditions.

This result isn't much of a surprise since I had previously noted (before Atlas became Titan) that Atlas's post-restructuring equity was of minimal value at $3 natural gas and that it needed to make its partnership investment goals just to get to minimal equity value at $3 natural gas. With no apparent new drilling partnership investment and Henry Hub natural gas at $2.70 for 2019 at the moment, Titan's equity has no intrinsic value.

It would probably take over $3.50 Henry Hub natural gas (and current oil prices) for Titan's equity to start having value now given its diminished asset base.

Conclusion

Titan Energy was left in a challenging situation post-restructuring as it still had a large amount of secured debt. That secured debt exceeded the estimated PV-10 for its reserves and has resulted in Titan needing to sell off various assets in order to pay down its first-lien debt. The first-lien debt is getting down towards a more manageable level compared to its EBITDA now, but Titan still needs more asset sales to pay down its non-conforming borrowing base tranche of its first-lien debt.

The remaining assets are unlikely to cover Titan's second-lien debt, which is scheduled to mature in February 2020. It is quite unlikely that Titan's equity will have any value as Titan does not have the liquidity to grow production either. It will probably take $3.50 natural gas and/or $100 oil for Titan's equity to start having some value with its current asset base. If Titan sells off additional assets under current market conditions, commodity prices would likely need to rise even more for the equity to have value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.