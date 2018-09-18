What Will Aurora Cannabis Buy Next?

For now, Aurora still enjoys the benefit of the doubt as it continues its buying spree and we see no sign of them stopping.

When we discussed why Aurora's (OTCQX:ACBFF) share price has been struggling recently in our article last week, we shared a natural question with readers on what would be the next target for Aurora. Before we even had a chance to share our views, the company came out with two new acquisitions in a matter of days representing its foray into two new strategic markets. Investors have been used to seeing Aurora making acquisitions after its acquisition of CanniMed and MedReleaf. However, the company has also suffered from poor share price performance due to the perception that it grossly overpaid in previous acquisitions that left the company with too much dilution and traumatized shareholders. We will review these two transactions and discuss what Aurora could buy next in this world.

Acquisition Of ICC Labs

Aurora acquired ICC Labs (OTC:ICCLF) on September 10th in a deal that valued the target at C$290 million. The transaction will be paid in all shares which would result in Aurora issuing around 36 million new shares and ICC shareholders would own 3% of Aurora post the deal. The largest shareholder of ICC who owns 29% will support the transaction so closing is expected.

Who's ICC Labs? For those not familiar, the company holds a 70% market share in Uruguay, the world's first country to legalize marijuana (It's not Canada!). ICC is publicly traded on the TSX-V and claims to be the first recreational cannabis company to list on that exchange through its RTO in November 2016. The key investment highlight for ICC was its unique position in the hemp sector. ICC operates in Uruguay, which is a country that allows commercial hemp cultivation, specifically CBD-rich hemp production.

What did Aurora actually acquire for $260 million? First of all, ICC generated $151,518 of revenue in the last quarter, so clearly, the company is not generating any meaningful sales at the moment and won't be accretive to Aurora from an earnings perspective. In our view, the key strategic merit of this transaction resides in the immense CBD production capacity that will become available to Aurora after the deal.

Aurora has been making several hemp investments, including the European deal that was just announced a few days later which we will discuss below. ICC is still in the early days of its capacity expansion so Aurora is getting control of these strategic assets fairly early (details on the ICC facilities below). Hence, the future value of the deal lies in the future of hemp production and CBD-related applications.

(Company press release)

Acquisition Of Europe Hemp Company

Aurora being Aurora, two days after the ICC acquisition, Aurora announced another deal involving another hemp company in Europe. This time, Aurora acquired Agropro UAB and Borela UAB, which it claimed to be the largest hemp producer, processor, and distributor in Europe. Agropro operates 4,000 acres of hemp cultivation under contract and has a potential yield of over 1 million kg. The deal has a price tag of C$8 million so it is rather immaterial to Aurora.

The price seems very low for a company that could produce over 1 million kg of hemp, so what's the catch? For investors unfamiliar with hemp, it is a plant that has been widely used by humans around the world dating back at least hundreds of years (read hemp 101 here). People around the world use hemp seeds for food and supplements and hemp stalk for paper, textile, and building materials. The companies that produce food and other consumer products using hemp are nothing like cannabis firms given the commodity nature of hemp and how easy it is to grow hemp.

So why is Aurora buying up hemp assets around the world? The answer lies in the potential of CBD in medical applications. Aurora will never make money from selling hemp seed and hemp stalk because that industry has existed for hundreds of years and is way too mature to make any money. CBD, on the other hand, has the promise to become a useful medical ingredient given its potential applications in medicines including relief and epileptic treatment etc. Most countries have not approved the whole plant commercial application of hemp and we think Aurora has clearly seen an opportunity here.

(Source: Kentucky Hempsters)

Quick Summary

To summarize the two deals that Aurora did last week, both involved hemp companies and one of them also marked a platform acquisition in Latin America. Aurora became the third company to announce a material Latin America acquisition after Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) and Canopy (CGC) made their moves earlier. We think paying C$290 million is not the end of the day for a platform to grow in South America. The hemp acquisitions are interesting because Aurora has already made similar moves in the hemp world before.

Aurora invested in Hempco (OTC:HMPPF) which is a Canadian hemp producer. Canada will start allowing whole plant use of hemp once legalization happens in October 2018, and Hempco is well-positioned to take advantage of that by adding a significant source of revenue. CBD applications can be far more valuable in the medical world, compared to THC which are more consumer-oriented. Many industry executives have said before that medical applications of cannabis could become a larger market than beverage or edibles including the CEO of Canopy.

What Would Aurora Buy Next?

Now the elephant in the room, what would Aurora buy next? We think there are four areas that would be potentially interesting to Aurora.

More hemp. It is totally conceivable to us that Aurora would continue to double down on its hemp-focused strategy. Aurora could acquire more hemp producers around the world, despite its relatively large hemp portfolio now consisting of Agropro in Europe, Hempco in Canada, and ICC in South America. In the near term, Aurora could acquire the shares it does not already own in Hempco. Aurora increased its stake in Hempco to 35% in March 2018 and it intends to increase its stake to over 50% in the near future. We see a high probability of Aurora eventually acquiring the entire company and continue making acquisitions in this space.

Companies across the cannabis value chain. Aurora could also continue to acquire along the value chains ranging from marketing, suppliers, technology and service providers, retail, media, funding etc. We have seen that Aurora isn't shy from acquiring companies outside licensed producers. Its investments in Radient (OTC:RDDTF), Alcanna (OTCPK:LQSIF), Hempco and many others means that the company will continue to look beyond producers in search of its next acquisition target in the cannabis sector.

The announcement of the U.S. spin-off, Australis, means that the company will start to make investments in the U.S. We expect Aurora to adopt a similar approach with Canopy Rivers and Auxly (OTCQX:CBWTF) in pursuing early-stage funding opportunities in the U.S. and its investments could range from producers to other service providers. Australis would serve as Aurora's vehicle for making such investments given the listing requirement in Canada which prohibits companies to own U.S. assets. Aphria has been forced to divest its stake in Liberty Health (OTCQX:LHSIF), temporarily.

Another licensed producer. After MedReleaf and CanniMed, Aurora has been punished by investors due to the aggressive price paid in each of the acquisitions and accompanying dilution. The CEO was not able to convince investors of the purchase price and Aurora's share price has massively underperformed its large-cap peers recently. However, there is a low chance of another acquisition in the Canadian LP space given the large scale of Aurora and its upcoming production facilities. We think the Canadian market will eventually become oversupplied by a wide margin. Aurora also has less to benefit from acquiring another producer given it already has one of the largest scales in the industry.

Beverage and pharmacy applications. Despite Canopy's deal with Constellation (STZ) and HEXO's (OTCPK:HYYDF) deal with Molson (TAP), Aurora has yet to announce any external partnership with either beverage or pharma companies. While some are still expecting a partnership to be inked at some point in the future, we think there is definitely a possibility that Aurora could choose to build out its own capabilities. Aurora could acquire smaller firms with technologies that allow them to develop beverage and pharma capabilities from within, rather than relying on other companies to enter these markets. While an external partnership might be faster and potentially easier to execute, we cannot rule out the possibility of Aurora choosing to take a crack at it themselves.

In summary, we think Aurora's recent acquisitions reinforces its heavy focus on hemp and potential medical applications of CBD. Looking ahead, we expect the company to continue making acquisitions in the five areas discussed above. Aurora will most likely continue to acquire assets in hemp and companies on the cannabis value chain that are not producers. We also think it will start actively looking at U.S. investment opportunities with the formation of Australis.

However, we also caution that the company has relied on equity in all its acquisitions and further dilution could hamper value creation for shareholders. Dilution will become a focus in the coming years as companies start to report earnings and investors focus on capital allocation. For now, Aurora still enjoys the benefit of the doubt as it continues its buying spree.

